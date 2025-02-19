An Insider’s Guide to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is an enigma. A little bit of India, a splash of the Maldives and a hint of Bali, the country retains a distinct personality all its own, discernible only in its startlingly diverse corners.

Situated off the coast of India, this West Virginia-sized island is surrounded by the Indian Ocean. Along its south coast, grab a fresh coconut and sit back while surfers glide across waves in Weligama or Hiriketiya. In the east, wait quietly as elephants stomp past your vehicle and leopards hide in the jungle while on safari in Yala National Park. And in the country’s center, watch women crisscrossing the cascading tea terraces, picking leaves and throwing them into woven baskets in hill country cities like Ella or Nuwara Eliya. From safari drives to Buddhist temple hopping to surf camps, there are endless adventurous ways to fill your itinerary.

Given the large size of the island, climate varies by region, and so do its high seasons. Most tourists hit the southern half of the island (Sri Lanka’s north isn’t quite as developed yet), which peaks from November to April.

Despite its peaceful nature, this teardrop-shaped island has had its fair share of tragedy, including centuries-long colonization by the Portuguese, Dutch and English, a lengthy civil war and a devastating terrorist attack. But its natural beauty, inviting culture and citizens’ resiliency have made it one of South Asia’s most desirable destinations for intrepid travelers.

Visitors typically land at Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport after a layover in Hong Kong or a Middle Eastern hub (usually Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi), before setting off for whichever corner of Sri Lanka comes calling. Most visitors, including Americans, need a 30-day tourist visa to visit; allow at least two weeks for it to process. Once all the t’s are crossed and i’s dotted, travelers can tour the country a few different ways, including via a private driver, taxi or a drive-it-yourself tuk-tuk. So, pick your poison and ride off to the jungle or the sea, dodging honking buses and squawking peacocks.