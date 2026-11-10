Views From the Top: The Art of Wintering in St. Moritz
Come for the skiing, stay for the grand hotels, cashmere, caviar and the kind of après that has kept St. Moritz fashionable ever since the resort town invented winter tourism.Read More
When it comes to the finer things in life, there are certain indulgences for which we simply must credit the Swiss: namely, artisanal chocolate, expensive cheese, luxury watches, five-star hotels and, of course, the art of lavish ski vacations. Of all the high-altitude villages in the Swiss Alps, St. Moritz reigns as the capital of alpine glamour, though Gstaad makes a fair play for the title. Alas, St. Moritz is where winter tourism first began, and has been hosting royalty and celebrities (and their hangers-on) since 1864. Before this glittering Swiss city established itself as the place to ski-and-be-seen, après culture as we know it today was virtually nonexistent.
Located in southeastern Switzerland, close to the Italian border (the nearest major city is Milan, not Zurich), St. Moritz sits in the Upper Engadine valley at an elevation of 5,910 feet, surrounded by glacial lakes and staggering mountain views. The bucolic charm of St. Moritz has drawn visitors for hundreds of years, but in the 17th and 18th centuries, it operated as a Belle Époque summer retreat. The mineral waters of Mauritius Spring were said to have healing powers, but well-heeled tourists would only visit the town from May to September—after all, why would anyone want to stick around for the cold, snowy winter months?
Frustrated by the seasonal drop in business, Johannes Badrutt, founder of Kulm Hotel St. Moritz, challenged his English summertime guests to a bet in 1864: if they returned that winter, he promised they’d enjoy sunny days on the hotel terrace, and if not, he’d fully reimburse all their travel costs. (St. Moritz averages 300 sunny days every year.) The vacationers took him up on the offer for that winter and returned to Britain quite satisfied after their sojourn in the Alps, and winter tourism was born.
St. Moritz has remained a must-visit seasonal retreat for everyone from Old Hollywood stars (Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, Greta Garbo) to fashion designers (Coco Chanel), politicians (Winston Churchill) and royalty (King Charles, Princess Diana and King Juan Carlos of Spain). Today, visitors can partake in a mix of slopeside socializing and late-night cocktails at Drac’s all season long. There’s always something going on in St. Moritz during the winter season, plus a few annual extravaganzas worth noting on your calendar. For example, the Snow Polo World Cup, held every January since 1985, is the world’s first and oldest snow polo event; it’s the ultimate see-and-be-seen event in St. Moritz—expect floor-length furs, outrageous snowsuits and crystal goblets of champagne. And you'll want to look the part, so check out the offerings at Jet Set, a St. Moritz-founded downtown boutique, for upscale winter sportswear and Eurocentric ski fashion.
From the must-know palatial accommodations to where to embark on off-piste adventures, here’s an insider’s guide to winter in St. Moritz.
How to Experience the Most Luxurious Alpine Getaway in St. Moritz
Where to Stay
Carlton Hotel St. Moritz
- Via Johannes Badrutt 11, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
The Carlton is both intimate and extravagant, with only 60 accommodations alongside bars and ballrooms adorned with bold colors, leather upholstery and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Lake St. Moritz. Each suite is south-facing to capitalize on the natural light and alpine views, while a three-story spa sanctuary features saunas and indoor pools. Butlers arrange hikes and sleigh rides, and limousine service ferries guests within city limits. From its private hilltop road, the Carlton, a member of LHW, is only a seven-minute walk from Via Serlas, the town’s luxury shopping avenue. And you’ll want to dress up for the culinary portion of the trip; afternoon tea at the bar is an elegant afternoon affair, as is the fine dining at the Grand Restaurant and Da Vittorio. Check out the private outdoor gondolas in the wintertime for afternoon fondue.
Badrutt's Palace
- Via Serlas 27, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
When visiting St. Moritz, the glitziest of all winter escapes and one that’s famously beloved by generations of royalty, why not spend the night in Badrutt’s Palace? This lavish Gothic Revival bastion of elegance overlooks the snow-capped mountains of the Engadin Valley, with carved wooden ceilings, massive fireplaces, and a 4-to-1 staff-to-guest ratio. The Leading Hotels of the World property, founded by Johannes Badrutt’s son, Caspar, comprises 163 rooms and 47 suites; more traditional accommodations are located in the historic main house, while the more modern offerings are in the Serlas Wing, which debuted in January 2025. If you really want to splurge, reserve the multi-story Tower Penthouse Apartment or the Hitchcock Suite, which once hosted the famous auteur. Be sure not to miss the “Five O’Clock Tea,” a century-old tradition in the elegant Le Grand Hall.
Kulm Hotel St. Moritz
- Via Veglia 18, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Stay where it all began with a visit to the 150-room Kulm Hotel, where winter tourism in the Swiss Alps was born. When founder Johannes Badrutt first purchased the property in 1858, it was merely a local inn. In the centuries since, it has transformed into an elegant five-star retreat, where the guests are as well-appointed as the Gründerzeit-style interiors. The historic upper village property is lined with photographs that tell the tale of the hotel’s transformation over the years. Sip on an Alpine ale at the oldest sports bar in the Alps, Sunny Bar, hit the links at the 9-hole golf course, and check out the three outdoor tennis courts. Retire in the heated outdoor infinity pool after a day on the slopes.
What to Do
Hit the Slopes
- Via San Gian 30, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
When in St. Moritz, you simply must head out in the mountains—if only because the terrace restaurant at Paradiso is only accessible via chairlift. The town is home to four larger ski mountains (Corvatsch/Furtschellas, Corviglia/Piz Nair, Diavolezza and Lagalb), plus five smaller hills, with nine resorts in the region accommodating all levels of expertise. Home of the 1948 Olympics, Corviglia is the largest and sunniest ski resort, with the easiest access via a funicular from the center of town. Skiers can also head from there to neighboring terrain at Corvatsch, the steepest mountain at 10,837 feet, with a cable car to the summit funded by Stavros Niarchos in 1963—the Greek shipping magnate was such a prominent patron that a local run is named in his honor.
Ski Off-Piste
- Engadin valley, canton of Graubünden, Switzerland
Stavros Niarchos may have made his mark on Corvatsch’s groomed terrain, but his rival, fellow billionaire daredevil Gianni Agnelli, is credited as the pioneer of heli-skiing in St. Moritz. The drop into Piz Corvatsch Mountain is the most popular, as it allows skiers to bypass gondolas and funiculars entirely, depositing riders on a 10,837-foot glacial peak, the highest in Graubünden. Expect fresh tracks and breathtaking views of the Upper Engadine Lake District. Switzerland has transformed heli-skiing into an art form (albeit a vigorous one): heli-ski safaris allow guests to ski down multiple peaks across the Alpine valleys. And, speaking from experience, heli-skiing is not nearly as intimidating as it looks—and in St. Moritz, they offer a unique “resort drop” program, where skiers ride up in a helicopter and can land in groomed terrain, without having to navigate the unknowns of the backcountry. The perfect adventure if you want to have the most jealousy-inducing stories to share at Paradiso après—or late night at Drac’s.
Sunset Tobogganing
- Swiss Alp Resort 1, 3818 Grindelwald, Switzerland
Ride yet another historic funicular up to the 8,057-foot summit at Muottas Muragl, where you can descend via toboggan to the valley below. You may think you don’t want to waste a day you could spend on skis (or cozy by the fire) on something as banal as sledding, but this course is for thrill-seekers—it’s a roughly 2.5-mile (8,000-foot) winding descent with twists and turns across the alpine terrain. Unsurprisingly, the views are spectacular. Though this run isn’t for beginners, there’s plentiful terrain in nearby Pontresina, such as the Languard Sledging Run, for novices to enjoy. And you’d be taking part in a historic pastime: tobogganing used to be a primary method for transporting goods in the snowy Alps, and became a winter sport in the mid-19th century. The first competitive race was held in Davos in 1883.
Where to Eat Dinner
Suvretta House Grand Restaurant
- Via Chasellas 1, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Dinner is essentially another sporting event in St. Moritz, as you’ll notice in our restaurant suggestions. For a decidedly chic night out in town, make a (mandatory) reservation at Suvretta House Grand Restaurant, where the menu is as well-considered as the dress code: a dark suit and tie are required for men, while women should “present themselves elegantly.” This old-school fine-dining institution has serious history; the legendary ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky staged his last performance at Suvretta House in 1919. Expect candlelit ambiance and an ever-changing four-course menu of French cuisine, with highlights including the duo of foie gras and crêpes Suzette.
Da Vittorio St. Moritz
- Via Johannes Badrutt 11, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Dine on two-Michelin-starred cuisine in an intimate and scenic setting overlooking Lake St. Moritz at Da Vittorio St. Moritz in the Carlton. The Italian restaurant mirrors its parent eatery, the three-Michelin-starred Da Vittorio in Lombardy. Signature dishes include the paccheri alla Vittorio and Italian crudo, and don’t forget to peruse the world-class wine list. Book a reservation to dine à la carte or experience the 10-course tasting menu.
Balthazar
- Via Somplaz 6, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
If you’re not in the mood for fine dining and would rather experience a more bustling scene downtown, head to Balthazar, which transitions from afternoon après-ski aperitifs to a chic dinner venue. Balthazar forgoes the rustic alpine elegance for a fashion-forward design, with rich jewel tones and velvet and leather upholstery. The culinary options are endless, from a six-seated Chef’s Table to a Dom Pérignon private dining room. Popular dishes include handmade pasta and an oyster and caviar bar. The Hiroshi cocktail is made with reposado tequila and garnished with green tea. Check out the Cohiba Behike Habana Cigar Lounge for prime people-watching. If you want to stop in for a nightcap at the end of the night, guests can order the champagne and brick-oven pizza pairing—the perfect midnight snack.
Where to Shop
Modes Sankt Moritz
- Via Maistra 28, 7500 St Moritz, Switzerland
In St. Moritz, your style on the slopes is nearly as important as the furs you don for dinner at Drac’s. Modes Sankt Moritz maintains a selection of over 300 Italian brands and international designers, with a focus on luxury ski resort collections. The St. Moritz-founded shop stocks items not easily found elsewhere, from vintage selections to avant-garde fashion houses like Alexander McQueen. The store itself is a destination in its own right—a chic juxtaposition of classic Engadin decor and minimalist style.
Lamm Cashmere House
- Via Maistra 15, 7500 St Moritz, Switzerland
Trade global brands for a family-run heritage shop. Founded in 1935, Lamm is home to a vast collection of luxury cashmere; shoppers can find over 4,000 sweaters in more than 30 colors. Fourth-generation owner Natascha Lamm oversees the boutique, which was among the first to import Scottish cashmere in 1950. Expect to discover custom designs and extensive post-purchase repair services—it’s easier to justify the price tag when it’s promised to last a lifetime.
Where to Drink
Paradiso
- Via Engiadina 3 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Paradiso elevated St. Moritz slopeside revelry to an entirely new level when it opened its doors in 1998. At 7,155 feet above sea level, this haunt boasts spectacular views of the surrounding mountains and offers multiple venues for drinking champagne, dancing to ABBA and warming up by the outdoor fire pits with whiskey. The Music Deck on the upper terrace is free to enter, with live music and more casual fare, while the Paradiso Mountain Club on the lower deck requires reservations or entrance fees and serves more sophisticated alpine cuisine. As is the case at every hotspot in St. Moritz, expect high-end fashion coming right off the slopes.
Dracula's Ghost Riders Club
- Plaza Gunter Sachs, Via Maistra 54, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Dracula’s, or “Drac’s,” is the place to be from nighttime into the early morning in St. Moritz—past patrons include Kate Moss, Robert De Niro and Elizabeth Hurley. You’ll need to befriend a well-connected local or St. Moritz regular, as this is a members-only club. Members drink from their own engraved goblets, which are hung upside down (vampirically) after the member dies. Order the Kümmel Liqueur and prepare to wait until after midnight for the party—and the dance floor—to truly pick up heat. Don’t forget to snatch a bat-adorned matchbook as a memento.