Jet Set: Stocking Stuffers for the Travel Enthusiast
From a plush eye mask and printed toiletry bag to a luxurious leather passport cover and jewelry case, these are the best stocking stuffer travel gifts to buy those with constant wanderlust.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. The holidays are just around the corner, and if you're not sure what to get the travel lover in your life this year, you're in the right place. We found all the best stocking stuffer travel gift ideas for the jet-setter that they're sure to love this holiday season. From a plush eye mask and printed toiletry bag to a luxurious leather passport cover and jewelry case, these are the best stocking stuffer travel gifts to buy those with constant wanderlust.
Tumi x McLaren Fuel Small Crossbody
This chic pouch from the Tumi x McLaren collab is the kind of useful indulgence the jet-setter will truly appreciate; it's perfectly sized to hold a phone and the necessary credit and ID cards, and features sporty, McLaren auto-inspired details like a CX6 carbon filter and papaya-colored accents.
Sezane Toiletry Bag
An adorable printed toiletry bag from cool girl French brand Sezane is perfect to store all her beauty and skincare essentials for her next getaway.
Misook Tech Touch Long Cashmere Gloves
A pair of 100 percent cashmere gloves are always appreciated, especially when they have tech screen capabilities, like this elegant option.
Slip Mayfair Beauty Sleepover Gift Set
A contoured silk sleeping eye mask and two silky scrunchies are necessities on any adventure, whether it's a road trip or a long-haul journey.
Maison de Sabré The Airpods Case
Gift the world traveler a customized stocking stuffer like this chic tech AirPods Pro case, which you can monogram with their initials.
Away The Micro Everywhere Bag
This pint-sized version of Away's classic Everywhere Bag is perfectly proportioned to fit into a stocking. Clip it onto a suitcase or personal bag and store your AirPods, keys and other petite accessories inside, for easy access.
The One in a Million Petit Verdot
While the giftee won't be able to pack this indulgent bottle of red into a carry-on bag, it will bring a bit of wine country home. This 100 percent petit verdot is an exclusive bottling from winemaker Greta Montgomery's new brand, One in a Million. Each bottle comes in a special presentation box, but it's what's inside that really counts—a rich red that's aged for 22 months in new French oak barrels, with just 100 cases total produced.
Smythson Passport Cover in Mara
A sophisticated passport case, like this croc-print Smythson cover, is both fashionable and functional.
Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case
This small leather travel jewelry case is just the right size to hold all her baubles while on-the-go.
Cadence the Bestseller Bundle
Sure, you could buy her travel-sized versions of products you're not sure she'll even like, or you could gift her this set of Cadence's best-selling capsules, so she can easily bring her favorite beauty and skincare products by simply filling up one of the adjustable capsules with her preferred face wash, moisturizer and more.