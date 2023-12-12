Jet Set

Jet Set: Stocking Stuffers for the Travel Enthusiast

From a plush eye mask and printed toiletry bag to a luxurious leather passport cover and jewelry case, these are the best stocking stuffer travel gifts to buy those with constant wanderlust.

Read More
By Morgan Halberg
collage of jewelry case, passport cover and blue airpods case.

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. The holidays are just around the corner, and if you're not sure what to get the travel lover in your life this year, you're in the right place. We found all the best stocking stuffer travel gift ideas for the jet-setter that they're sure to love this holiday season. From a plush eye mask and printed toiletry bag to a luxurious leather passport cover and jewelry case, these are the best stocking stuffer travel gifts to buy those with constant wanderlust.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Check out all of Observer’s luxury gift guides for the best holiday present ideas for every person out there. 

Tumi x McLaren Fuel Small Crossbody

This chic pouch from the Tumi x McLaren collab is the kind of useful indulgence the jet-setter will truly appreciate; it's perfectly sized to hold a phone and the necessary credit and ID cards, and features sporty, McLaren auto-inspired details like a CX6 carbon filter and papaya-colored accents.

$275, shop now

Tumi x McLaren.

Sezane Toiletry Bag

An adorable printed toiletry bag from cool girl French brand Sezane is perfect to store all her beauty and skincare essentials for her next getaway.

$55, shop now

Sezane. Sezane

Misook Tech Touch Long Cashmere Gloves

A pair of 100 percent cashmere gloves are always appreciated, especially when they have tech screen capabilities, like this elegant option.

$118, shop now

Misook.

Slip Mayfair Beauty Sleepover Gift Set

A contoured silk sleeping eye mask and two silky scrunchies are necessities on any adventure, whether it's a road trip or a long-haul journey.

$69, shop now

Slip. Slip

Maison de Sabré The Airpods Case

Gift the world traveler a customized stocking stuffer like this chic tech AirPods Pro case, which you can monogram with their initials.

$59, shop now

Maison de Sabré. Maison de Sabré

Away The Micro Everywhere Bag

This pint-sized version of Away's classic Everywhere Bag is perfectly proportioned to fit into a stocking. Clip it onto a suitcase or personal bag and store your AirPods, keys and other petite accessories inside, for easy access.

$35, shop now

Away.

The One in a Million Petit Verdot

While the giftee won't be able to pack this indulgent bottle of red into a carry-on bag, it will bring a bit of wine country home. This 100 percent petit verdot is an exclusive bottling from winemaker Greta Montgomery's new brand, One in a Million. Each bottle comes in a special presentation box, but it's what's inside that really counts—a rich red that's aged for 22 months in new French oak barrels, with just 100 cases total produced.

$35o, shop now

The One in a Million.

Smythson Passport Cover in Mara

A sophisticated passport case, like this croc-print Smythson cover, is both fashionable and functional.

$220, shop now

Smythson. Smythson

Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case

This small leather travel jewelry case is just the right size to hold all her baubles while on-the-go.

$98, shop now

Cuyana.

Cadence the Bestseller Bundle

Sure, you could buy her travel-sized versions of products you're not sure she'll even like, or you could gift her this set of Cadence's best-selling capsules, so she can easily bring her favorite beauty and skincare products by simply filling up one of the adjustable capsules with her preferred face wash, moisturizer and more.

$152, shop now

Cadence.

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page