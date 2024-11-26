The Stocking Stuffers She’ll Love This Holiday Season
These chic stocking stuffers prove that bigger isn’t always better.Read More
The holidays are just around the corner, and while some believe bigger is better, that's not always the case when it comes to a thoughtful gift. Oftentimes, the best (and most luxurious) things come in small packages, so this year, make sure you put in the extra effort to find her the most delightful petite presents.
The perfect stocking stuffer isn't kitschy—it's a tiny treasure that you've put serious thought into. Whether she's all about self-care, is the consummate bookworm, loves being in the kitchen or simply appreciates the finer things in life, there's a charming gift out there to tuck into her Christmas stocking that is far from bland. If you’re concerned about finding a pint-sized yet considerate holiday gift, you’ve come to the right place. From indulgent perfumes and sparkly jewelry to chic sunglasses and plush purses, these are the sophisticated and adorable stocking stuffer ideas that she’ll absolutely love for the holidays this year.
The Best Stocking Stuffer Gift Guide for Her
- Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick and Liner Set
- Brightland Mini Awake Olive Oil
- Nori Handheld Steamer and Iron
- Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
- Susan Alexandra Star of Susan Earrings
- Baldacci Family Vineyards 2021 Brenda's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
- Koolaburra by Ugg Suede Fur-Lined Slip-Ons
- Céline Triomphe Sunglasses
- BonBon NYC Swedish Candy Assortment Gift Box
- Jennifer Behr Charna Embellished Silk Headband
- Knesko Amethyst Roller
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
- Equator Coffee Jaguar Espresso Blend Coffee Beans
- Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag
- Compartés 10-Piece Signature Truffle Gift Box
- Cartier Juste un Clou Ring with Diamonds
- Glossier Limited Edition Balm Dotcom Duo
- Tumi Aluminum iPhone 16 Pro Case
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
- Hat Attack Anna Packable Bucket Hat
- Chanel Oversize Illuminating Powder
- Truff Black Truffle Salt
- Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
- Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
- Book of the Month Three-Month Membership
- Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
- Apple AirPods Wireless Ear Buds
- Sisley Paris Protective Nourishing Hair Collection
- Parfums de Marly Feminine 4-Piece Fragrance Discovery Set
- Bala Weights
- Totême Fringe Scarf
- 14th Night The Hair Elixir
- Vintner's Daughter The Signature Set: Botanical Serum and Active Treatment Essence
- New York Pilates Class Gift Card
- Slip 4-Piece Silk Scrunchie Ornament Set
- Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment
- Elsa Peretti Bean Design Pendant
- Blissy Silk Sleep Mask
- RéVive Skincare Restorative Bundle
- Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
- Joanna Czech The Kit
- Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Pillowcase
- Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Candle
- Ohom Ui 3 Self-Heating Mug Set
- Saltair Pink Beach Best Sellers Bundle
- Lake Pajamas Pima Crew Long-Short Set in Classic Red
- Smythson Heart Keyring in Panama
- Cozy Earth The Plush Modern Crew Sock
- Caldrea Juniper Laurel Mint, Scrub + Shine Set
- Mirth Caftan Travel Pouch in Clover Bloom
- Diptyque Paris Sapin Candle
- Gucci Black Leather GG Marmont Card Case Wallet
- Away The Passport Wallet
- Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
- Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick and Liner Set
Brightland Mini Awake Olive Oil
Olive oil is a foolproof gift idea; it's something that pretty much everyone always needs. This mini version of Brightland's "Awake" olive oil is a chic and easy option to toss into her stocking.
Nori Handheld Steamer and Iron
The Nori Press is quite possibly the most convenient and user-friendly way to iron and steam clothing, all in a very travel-friendly device—she won't ever have to deal with wrinkled ensembles again.
Naadam The Essential Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
A plush winter white cashmere beanie is a cold weather accessory essential.
Susan Alexandra Star of Susan Earrings
Don't forget about a Hanukkah treat, like these adorable earrings that are perfect for the holidays.
Baldacci Family Vineyards 2021 Brenda's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
The vino lover will adore a thoughtful bottle of red wine, like this indulgent cabernet from Baldacci Vineyards in Napa. Made of 100 percent cabernet sauvignon, this red is aged in 75 percent new oak and has a full-bodied mouthfeel, with notes of black cherries and black currant accented by tobacco and olives.
Koolaburra by Ugg Suede Fur-Lined Slip-Ons
Is there anything better than the gift of cozy for your loved ones? These plush, fur-lined slippers are sure to be her footwear of choice all season long.
Céline Triomphe Sunglasses
A glamorous pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses is sure to be a hit, and is both a perfectly pint sized and unapologetically luxury gift.
BonBon NYC Swedish Candy Assortment Gift Box
If she can't get enough of Swedish candy, consider this packed gift box with all the best flavors.
Jennifer Behr Charna Embellished Silk Headband
If she loves all things glitz and glam, consider this delightfully over-the-top embellished headband.
Knesko Amethyst Roller
She'll love this soothing amethyst roller, to help smooth, sculpt and detoxify.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Can't figure out what to get the voracious reader in your life? Try the brand-new Amazon (AMZN) Kindle Paperwhite, which is perfect for the on-the-go bookworm.
Equator Coffee Jaguar Espresso Blend Coffee Beans
The coffee fanatic will always appreciate some quality espresso beans.
Bottega Veneta Cassette Padded Shoulder Bag
A bold red bag adds a chic pop of color, but still conveniently goes with almost all of her winter wardrobe.
Compartés 10-Piece Signature Truffle Gift Box
Anyone with a sweet tooth will adore these chocolate truffles.
Cartier Juste un Clou Ring with Diamonds
Small luxuries often make a bigger statement than much larger gifts, like Cartier's iconic Juste un Clou with sparkling diamonds.
Glossier Limited Edition Balm Dotcom Duo
Keep her lips smooth and moisturized with limited edition two-product set of Glosser's Balm Dotcom lip balm treatments.
Tumi Aluminum iPhone 16 Pro Case
The woman who's all about having the newest tech gadgets already has the latest iPhone, so this year, gift her a fancy new high-quality aluminum case the phone.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set
Who wouldn't love a travel-sized kit with three of Sol de Janeiro cult-favorite products, in the brand's TikTok-viral Cream Cheirosa '62 scent? This Sephora-exclusive gift set includes TSA-ready best-sellers like the shower cream-gel, fragrance mist and, of course, the Bum Bum cream, for the ultimate in truly delicious hydration.
Hat Attack Anna Packable Bucket Hat
This adorable grey hat is a key winter accessory, and it's also packable, so she can tote it along on all her upcoming travels.
Chanel Oversize Illuminating Powder
Upgrade her glam situation with Chanel's gorgeous new pearlescent illuminating powder—it's the perfect gift for the beauty lover.
Truff Black Truffle Salt
Whether or not she's a serious foodie, add a touch of indulgence to any meal with this truffle salt.
Victoria Beckham Beauty Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick
Now that summer tans have officially faded, it's a little harder to keep that rosy-cheeked look. That is, until she tries out Victoria Beckham's creamy blush, which adds the perfect sun-kissed glow.
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Cashmere-Lined Leather Gloves
A sophisticated pair of cashmere-lined leather gloves are a timeless staple.
Book of the Month Three-Month Membership
The bookworm in your life will love this three-month Book of the Month membership, so she can get a head start on her 2025 reading list.
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
Is this lip oil ridiculously overpriced? Absolutely, but it's also really, really good, and she deserves the best of the best.
Apple AirPods Wireless Ear Buds
Gift her a fresh gadget in the form of the latest iteration of Airpods, which come with Bluetooth capabilities, a charging case and personalized spatial audio. These are also sweat- and water-resistant, and are the perfect size to toss in her stocking.
Sisley Paris Protective Nourishing Hair Collection
Sisley's hair care set includes a full-size restorative and heat-protective cream, in addition to small travel sizes of conditioner, hair oil and shampoo, for the ultimate in self-care.
Parfums de Marly Feminine 4-Piece Fragrance Discovery Set
If you're not sure about her go-to scent, consider gifting her this luxury stocking stuffer, complete with four of Parfums de Marly's best-selling fragrances, all in convenient travel-sized bottles.
Bala Weights
Bala's super versatile, two-pound arm and ankle weights take workouts to the next level.
Totême Fringe Scarf
A plush alpaca-blend scarf is the cold-weather accessory she'll turn to all season long.
14th Night The Hair Elixir
This lush hair oil hydrates, smoothes and repairs, because who doesn't need a little update to their tired tresses right about now? Also, it smells amazing and is such a luxe (and beneficial!) addition to any haircare routine.
Vintner's Daughter The Signature Set: Botanical Serum and Active Treatment Essence
Vintner's Daughter's botanical serum has developed a well-earned cult following over the years, with many a beauty aficionado raving about the incredible results. The brand's second product is this essence, which has over 70 water-soluble ingredients including vitamin c (the serum has oil-soluble ingredients, so they work so well together) and hyaluronic acid. This multi-use essence manages to simultaneously hydrate, brighten and gently exfoliate, for true glowing skin, so use the two together for the perfect complementary experience.
New York Pilates Class Gift Card
Give her the gift of fitness this holiday season, with a package of classes to cult-favorite reformer workout New York Pilates, which she can use at any of NYP's NYC studios.
Slip 4-Piece Silk Scrunchie Ornament Set
A four-piece set of silky scrunchies are the luxe hair gift she didn't know she needed—and practical, too.
Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment
Hand cream is a must during these chilly, brisk and dry times of year, and she'll truly look forward to moisturizing with Augustinus Bader's indulgent treatment.
Elsa Peretti Bean Design Pendant
The minimalist will love Tiffany's timeless Elsa Peretti bean necklace in yellow gold.
Blissy Silk Sleep Mask
You can't beat the gift of a good night's beauty sleep in this silky eye mask.
RéVive Skincare Restorative Bundle
A luxurious night cream and eye cream set add an even more indulgent edge to the ultimate self-care routine.
Stanley The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler
The viral Stanley water bottle is all over the place for good reason; the 30-ounce travel tumbler is made from stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation, which helps keep liquid cold for hours.
Joanna Czech The Kit
Celeb-adored facialist Joanna Czech's first skincare line is perfect nourishing beauty gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life. This chic seven-piece kit includes The Cleansing Wipes, The Toner, The C+ Serum, The Soothing Serum, The Cream, The Balm and The Face Mask, all of which seamlessly fit in a glamorous blue silk nylon pouch.
Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Pillowcase
She'll have the sweetest dreams thanks to this silky pillowcase.
Voluspa Sparkling Cuvée Candle
A party-ready candle, with notes of sparkling wine, pomelo, oak and rose petals, is perfect for the festive season.
Ohom Ui 3 Self-Heating Mug Set
The caffeine fanatic will adore this high-tech mug, which comes with a special charger that keeps coffee warm.
Saltair Pink Beach Best Sellers Bundle
Help her combat dry winter skin with Saltair's body routine, complete with a body wash, body lotion. body oil and deodorant.
Lake Pajamas Pima Crew Long-Short Set in Classic Red
These adorable pajamas easily fold up to add to her stocking, but she might want to open them up before December 25 so she can wear them throughout the holiday season.
Smythson Heart Keyring in Panama
An elegant leather key chain is a practical yet indulgent gift.
Cozy Earth The Plush Modern Crew Sock
Who says socks have to be a boring gift? These oh-so-plush socks are soft, cozy and perfect for winter.
Caldrea Juniper Laurel Mint, Scrub + Shine Set
Soap might seem like a simple gift, but it's something that you know everyone runs out of and everyone needs. Up the ante with this three-piece set in a delectable scent.
Mirth Caftan Travel Pouch in Clover Bloom
This chic little pouch is perfect for the jet-setter in your life.
Diptyque Paris Sapin Candle
Diptyque's candles never disappoint, but the cozy Christmas votives are extra special. The aroma of fresh pine needles and resin is delightful, and the festive green vessel makes this so on-point for her Christmas stocking.
Gucci Black Leather GG Marmont Card Case Wallet
Help her start out fresh in the new year with a small black leather card case wallet.
Away The Passport Wallet
A sleek passport wallet is perfect for the jet-setter, so she can keep all her travel must-haves in one place.
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
The viral Solawave wand is a great addition to her skincare routine; it uses red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage and therapeutic warmth to help boost radiance while also de-puffing and reducing the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne.
Dagne Dover Mila Toiletry Organizer
This mini toiletry kit is specially designed to organize and store all her travel essentials, so all her on-the-go beauty products will be perfectly organized.