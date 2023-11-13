Stocking Stuffers for the Spirits Lover in Your Life

Stockings provide a special opportunity to either theme gifts (colloquially called stocking stuffers) according to the recipient, or to get creative with a multitude of bits and bobs that are practical but not necessarily on any holiday list. Either way, we’re here to prove that trinkets don’t have to be boring—or tacky!

When it comes to spirits-forward gifting, this is a notable time to treat your favorite at-home bartender with all the tools they could possibly need to upgrade their home bar. Browse this list for a unique ideas for your spirits-adoring loved one, or buy them all for a themed stocking that’s sure to thrill the self-proclaimed mixologist in your group.

From muddlers and hand juicers to bar spoons and ice molds, here are our favorite spirits-focused stocking stuffers.

