Stocking Stuffers for the Spirits Lover in Your Life
The self-proclaimed at-home mixologist will adore these spirits-focused stocking stuffers.Read More
Stockings provide a special opportunity to either theme gifts (colloquially called stocking stuffers) according to the recipient, or to get creative with a multitude of bits and bobs that are practical but not necessarily on any holiday list. Either way, we’re here to prove that trinkets don’t have to be boring—or tacky!
When it comes to spirits-forward gifting, this is a notable time to treat your favorite at-home bartender with all the tools they could possibly need to upgrade their home bar. Browse this list for a unique ideas for your spirits-adoring loved one, or buy them all for a themed stocking that’s sure to thrill the self-proclaimed mixologist in your group.
From muddlers and hand juicers to bar spoons and ice molds, here are our favorite spirits-focused stocking stuffers.
Christofle Stainless Steel Jigger
This stainless steel dual batch jigger from Christofle looks suave on a bar cart, with an eye-catching, unique rounded design that stands out from the traditional triangular jiggers. The ringed lines are inspired by the nautical world, particularly the eyelets found on luxury sailing boats, meshing together functionality and aesthetics. The narrow intersection offers a firm point of grip.
Joanna Buchanan Bright Gem Cocktail Picks
Cocktail picks are another way to quickly add dazzle to any drink, plus they’re an easy way to distinguish between glasses when there are more people present. Joanna Buchanan’s bright gem cocktail picks are presented in a pack of six jewel tones, including turquoise, ruby and malachite. In between cocktail uses, swap them in for toothpicks on charcuterie boards or hors d'oeuvres.
Viski Stainless Steel Muddler
A number of the classic cocktails, like mojitos, mint juleps and caipirinhas, require a muddler to finely crush up the fresh herbs, fruit and spices that comprise the best versions of these libations. Viski’s stainless steel muddler is classic and clean enough to be displayed on a bar cart, and it is dishwasher safe for seamless clean up at the end of an evening.
Verve Culture Mexican Hand Juicer
Another extremely useful bartending instrument (that doubles as an everyday kitchen device) is a hand juicer. When you’re whipping up batches of margaritas or daiquiris, you, need a lot of juiced citrus, and this hand juicer makes the process much more seamless. This particular juicer is handmade, which makes it all the more special; local Mexican artisans create each juicer from recycled aluminum, individually casting them in sand, after which they are then ground by hand and hand-polished. The only downside is that it’s hand-wash only.
Cocktail Kingdom Channel Knife
This stain-resistant steel blade channel knife with a black walnut wood handle is elegant and easy to store in between carving out channel twists from lemons, limes and oranges for martinis, daiquiris and Old Fashioneds, respectively. Be sure to wrap this one up safely and give the giftee a fair warning to open it carefully, due to the sharp channel blade.
Bromley Bar Spoon
Stirring a cocktail requires both technique and a quality bar spoon. This 36-inch, Art Deco-inspired bar spoon features a weighted paddle topper to add balance to the stir, and a comfortable coil design. It’s available in stainless steel, matte black, gunmetal black, gold-plated and copper-plated, to suit every recipient's personal style.
Cocktail Ice Molds
Singular, statement ice cubes are an effortless way to elevate the simplest drink. This fancy cocktail mold comes in prism and ripple designs, which look dashing in a negroni. For a more classic sip like whiskey on the rocks, this large sphere ice mold keeps it simple while still adding style. The large format of the cube encourages slow melting, ensuring that ther cocktail never gets too diluted before you can pour another round.
Shinola Leather-Wrapped Flask
Flasks are timeless. And while we enjoy a shiny silver or gold finish, we hate how it scratches and tarnishes over time. Detroit-based Shinola’s solution is this six-ounce, stainless steel flask that’s wrapped in natural veg-tanned premium Italian Vachetta leather. The thin design fits in most pockets or purses, and the stitched backing provides a little flare that’s fitting for a unisex gift. For an added touch, engrave the flask cap with initials or a meaningful symbol.
The Cocktail Collection
Diageo decked the halls this year by debuting a brand new line of ready-to-serve premium cocktails, featuring their famed spirits. The collection of pre-mixed classic cocktails include 350 ml (four servings) and 750 ml (eight servings) bottles sold individually, like the Ketel One vodka espresso martini, Tanqueray gin negroni and Bulleit Manhattan. The 350 ml satin-finished glass bottles are optimal for the stocking, especially the negroni, which is packaged in a holiday-themed label.
Death & Co. Swedish Dishcloths
All this cocktail making requires swift cleaning, which Death & Co solves with their limited edition Swedish dishcloths. The New York City speakeasy, which has released a variety of bartender paraphernalia over the years (including a cocktail book and cocktail journal for keeping track of favorite recipes or notable drinks), teamed up with eco-friendly home goods company Cloud Paper to create this three-piece set of absorbent, reusable cloths designed to leave your bar tops spotless.