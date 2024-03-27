The Best Sneakers for Every Occasion

Fashion footwear trends come and go, but a stylish sneaker never goes out of style. Sneaker culture has become an entity in and of itself over the past several years, but you don't have to be a sneaker aficionado to appreciate the wonders of a stylish and comfy pair of trainers.

If there's anything to take away from the fashion trends of the past few years, it's that comfort and style can, in fact, go hand in hand, and that includes your footwear—as much as we appreciate trendy platforms, sky-high stilettos, strappy sandals and chic boots, there are times when nothing less than a tried-and-true pair of sneakers will suffice. While you can't go wrong with a timeless pair of white Converse or low-top Nikes, there are also plenty of designer takes out there, too, in addition to the *many* sneaker collaborations that have popped up as of late.

While sneakers were once relegated firmly to the realm of activewear, but they've now fully transitioned into everyday dressing. They're a truly versatile shoe, and go with everything from flowing frocks and classic denim to elevated leggings and silky skirts. Plus, if you're always on the go and tend to walk around quite a bit during the day (or night), sneakers are the optimal choice, because support and comfort are key.

Sneakers are seasonless, but what better time to buy a fresh pair than springtime, when we're all spending far more time outside? It's not sandal weather just yet, but we're ready to bid adieu to the heavy boots that we've relied on during this endless winter. Below, see the best sneakers to shop right now, just in time for spring.