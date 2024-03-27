The Best Sneakers for Every Occasion

These sneakers combine the best of comfort and style.

By Morgan Halberg
BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 04: Jill Asemota seen wearing black vintage sunglasses, Dorothee Schumacher grey wool knit long dress, matching Dorothee Schumacher grey wool knit cardigan jacket, white cotton socks, Adidas white leather Samba sneakers, on November 04, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Fashion footwear trends come and go, but a stylish sneaker never goes out of style. Sneaker culture has become an entity in and of itself over the past several years, but you don't have to be a sneaker aficionado to appreciate the wonders of a stylish and comfy pair of trainers.

If there's anything to take away from the fashion trends of the past few years, it's that comfort and style can, in fact, go hand in hand, and that includes your footwear—as much as we appreciate trendy platforms, sky-high stilettos, strappy sandals and chic boots, there are times when nothing less than a tried-and-true pair of sneakers will suffice. While you can't go wrong with a timeless pair of white Converse or low-top Nikes, there are also plenty of designer takes out there, too, in addition to the *many* sneaker collaborations that have popped up as of late.

While sneakers were once relegated firmly to the realm of activewear, but they've now fully transitioned into everyday dressing. They're a truly versatile shoe, and go with everything from flowing frocks and classic denim to elevated leggings and silky skirts. Plus, if you're always on the go and tend to walk around quite a bit during the day (or night), sneakers are the optimal choice, because support and comfort are key.

Sneakers are seasonless, but what better time to buy a fresh pair than springtime, when we're all spending far more time outside? It's not sandal weather just yet, but we're ready to bid adieu to the heavy boots that we've relied on during this endless winter. Below, see the best sneakers to shop right now, just in time for spring.

The Best Sneakers for Women

New Balance 574 Core Sneakers

For a more streamlined take on the dad shoe, try New Balance's classic 574s. They're a bit sleeker and less clunky than the brand's 550s, and are oh-so-versatile. The midsole cushioning combines soft foam with polyurethane rim for extra support, and these are also available in a variety of widths, if you're looking for a shoe that works for wide feet.

$90, SHOP NOW

New Balance. New Balance

Common Projects Original Achilles Leather Sneakers

Keep it simple in a pair of minimalist leather Common Projects sneakers, like these timeless low-tops.

$445, SHOP NOW

Common Projects. Net-a-Porter

Loewe Flow Runner Sneakers

Loewe's '70s-inspired Flow Runner retro sneakers quickly became a best-seller silhouette for the brand, despite the high price point. This particular style is a combination of leather and suede, with a cushioned footbed and round toe.

$790, SHOP NOW

Loewe. Loewe

Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers

Shoe trends come and go, but it’s hard to beat a classic pair of best-selling Converse All-Stars.

$60, SHOP NOW

Converse. Converse.

Gucci Chunky B Sneakers

Plenty of designer brands have gotten into the high-fashion sneaker game over the past several years, and Gucci has released quite a few different sporty shoe iterations, including these platform sneakers.

$920, SHOP NOW

Gucci. Gucci.

Puma Suede Classic XXI Sneakers

These classic suede Puma sneakers are just as relevant today as when they first debuted in 1968. They’re comfy and cute, and the suede gives the shoe a softer look.

$75, SHOP NOW

Puma. Puma.

Cariuma White LWG Leather/Black

These white leather sneakers have black accents and add an elevated sporty vibe to any outfit. Plus, these are sustainably made, and Cariuma plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair purchased.

$129, SHOP NOW

Cariuma. Cariuma.

Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers

Hoka's Clifton 9 running shoe offers a lightweight and cushioned footbed, for more comfort and support. They’re great as workout shoes or walking shoes, and come in tons of bright colorways, as well as a few more neutral shades.

$145, SHOP NOW

Hoka. Hoka.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneaker

There's a reason these podiatrist-approved faux leather sneakers went viral—not only are these super comfortable shoes, but they're also incredibly versatile and cute; they pair well with just about anything. These shoes are also equipped with anti-microbial and anti-odor insole technology, with arch support, too.

$70, SHOP NOW

Dr. Scholl's. Dr. Scholl's

Reebok Club C 85 Women's Sneakers

Reebok’s white leather sneakers complement any outfit, because who says you have to forsake fashion for function?

$75, SHOP NOW

Reebok. Reebok.

M. Gemi The Palestra Due Sneaker

For a minimalist and streamlined look, check out M. Gemi’s preppy white leather sneakers, with subtle suede accents.

$248, SHOP NOW

M. Gemi. M Gemi

Allbirds Women's SuperLight Tree Runners

Looking for a sneaker that's super lightweight? You need to try these Allbirds, which are a great everyday, casual sneaker option for those that don't want to feel weighed down by clunky lace-ups. They're made with the brand's SuperLight Foam technology, with an integrated insole that helps to reduce the sheer amount of material used. These are practical but not an eyesore.

$115, SHOP NOW

AllBirds. AllBirds

Keds Champion Originals

Keds’ classic Champion sneakers are comfy, flattering and incredibly well-priced. They come in a ton of colorways, but what sneaker collection is complete without a go-to pair of traditional white lace-ups?

$54.95, SHOP NOW

Keds. Keds.

Veja Rio Branco Sneaker 

Katie Holmes, Kate MiddletonMeghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of Veja’s celeb fans. These runner-inspired sneakers are made of organic cotton and recycled plastic bottles, for an eco-friendly and very chic pair of lace-ups.

$160, SHOP NOW

Veja. Veja.

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes

The Adidas Sambas are having quite the moment right now, but let's not forget about the the Adidas Stan Smith tennis shoes. These are truly iconic, and we love that these white leather sneakers, complete with a white rubber outsole, pair well with pretty much any ensemble for everyday wear, whether you’re in a floaty floral dress, crisp blue jeans or comfy leggings.

$100, SHOP NOW

Adidas. Adidas.

Rothy's The Lace-Up Sneaker in Bright White

Rothy’s eco-friendly sneakers are made using recycled plastic water bottles. These white sneakers are sure to become a go-to shoe in your rotation.

$169, SHOP NOW

Rothy's. Rothy's.

Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker

Yes, Nike Air Force 1s are absolutely everywhere, and no, that doesn’t mean you should avoid them! These sneakers never go out of style, because why mess with a classic?

$135, SHOP NOW

Nike. Nike.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers

Over the years, Superga’s timeless canvas sneakers have been worn by everyone from Princess Diana and Kate Middleton to Hailey Bieber and Karlie Kloss. They come in an array of colors, for every mood.

$70, SHOP NOW

Superga. Superga

Vionic Beach Pismo Casual Sneaker

For an easy, no-fuss slip-on sneaker that’s perfect for the upcoming warm days, try these washable, sustainably-made canvas shoes.

$64.95, SHOP NOW

Vionic. Vionic.

Vans Filmore High Top Sneaker

If you’re a fan of Vans’ iconic checkered slip-on sneakers, consider changing it up this year and go for a full ’90s vibe with these high-tops.

$55, SHOP NOW

Vans. Vans.

