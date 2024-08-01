21 Men’s Hats That Master Sun Protection and Casual Cool
As the mercury climbs and those rays of summer heat reach their peak, it's time to call in reinforcements to aid your warm-weather wardrobe—we're talking heavy-hitting sun protection in the form of supremely stylish headwear. This season's hats aren't just random accessories, but veritable superheroes ready to deflect harsh UV rays while simultaneously amplifying your warm weather fits to heroic new levels.
The cape-worthy contenders range from laidback baseball caps elevated through luxurious materials and artisanal detailing to contemporary bucket styles imbued with a sporty edge. There are the indisputably iconic Panama hat veterans, whose broad woven brims and jet-setter pedigree have been shielding sun-soaked adventures for over a century. And for those seeking an air of old-world continental mystique, elegant fedora hat shapes with sculpted crowns and sophisticated cantilever brims await to fulfill your big-screen protagonist fantasies.
But these aren't just accessories meant for impressing the locals over evening Negronis on the Amalfi Coast. Premium fabrics like breathable linen weaves, hardy cotton twills and moisture-wicking performance meshes create headpieces engineered for battling the elements in addition to turning heads. With innovative sun-shielding powers ranging from UV protection to adjustable ventilation and water resistance, they're trusty summer companions built to withstand even the most treacherous beach days or alpine treks.
From eye-catching embroidered logos and artful textural motifs to rich leather trim accents and considered branded hardware, this season's style-forward chapeaus are awash in thoughtful, refined details that channel just the right measure of casual cool. From Palm Springs to Palm Beach, no summer journey is complete without these superior tools for staying sharp, shaded and undeniably stylish.
The Best Men's Summer Hats
Ciele BKTHat
Ciele's BKTHat delivers superior sun protection for all your outdoor activities, but with a fashion-forward spin. The lightweight cooling material features a zebra print perfect for making a statement during long training runs or music festival sessions. Reflective details enhance visibility, while the pliable brim is easily packable, without compromising shape. And with UPF 40 sun defense on the front panels, you can chase endless summer miles in cool comfort—but don't forget the sunscreen, too.
Borsalino Virgilio Visor in Braided Straw
Who says a guy can’t wear a visor? This one from renowned Italian milliner Borsalino channels continental dapperness through its artisanal construction. The woven straw crown gets a grosgrain trim touch, while the abbreviated brim shields eyes in a clean, streamlined silhouette ideal for sunny days whether you’re golfing in Sardinia or playing pickleball in the Hamptons. The Virgilio slots seamlessly into any summer uniform, dressing up casualwear while revealing your refined tastes.
Celine Homme Triomphe Logo Baseball Cap
Celine Homme infuses this cotton-gabardine navy baseball cap with quintessential Parisian flair. The water-resistant construction gets an elegant branded touch through the embroidered Triomphe logo—an homage to the iconic Parisian landmark. Wear it for running errands around the 6th arrondissement or as a sophisticated counterpoint to beach cabana attire.
Aries Corduroy Varsity Cap
Made from plush cotton corduroy with a cool collegiate-inspired aesthetic, this cap flaunts a chenille logo embroidery and metal adjustable closure for a custom fit. It's the perfect topper in your hat collection for nailing that skater vibe, whether paired with graphic tees and relaxed chinos or leaning into a full athleisure look.
Stone Island Crinkled-Econyl Cap
Stone Island's cap features their signature Nylon Metal fabric, exquisitely spun from regenerated Econyl fibers for an eco-conscious twist on summer headwear. The crinkled texture adds intriguing depth, while the breathable mesh lining keeps you cool. The adjustable toggle and signature compass embroidery complete an effortless style that channels Stone Island's forward-thinking Italian craftsmanship.
Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Twill Appliquéd Ball Cap
Ralph Lauren brings its signature American style to this classic cotton twill baseball cap. The minimalist design gets an elegant branded pop from the embroidered felt patch honoring the legendary founder, along with practical features like an interior sweatband. Cut from sustainably sourced cotton twill, it's an eco-conscious choice for upscale casual warm-weather looks—be it family barbecues, yacht clubs or weekend errand running.
Hiro Clark The Dad Cap
Hiro Clark delivers with this American-made cotton twill Dad cap. Boasting a classic six-panel construction in a mid-low profile with a brass buckle closure, it's a versatile hat for any casual summer uniform influenced by the on-trend stylings of Los Angeles.
Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere And Silk-Blend Baseball Cap
This sumptuous cap blends premium cashmere and silk into an ultra-soft, thermoregulating material perfect when the heat index is high. The adjustable leather back tab allows you to customize the fit, while the embroidered logo branding shares with others that, even with a simple hat, Brunello does it best.
Bode Waled Cotton-Blend Bucket Hat
Exuding vintage charm, the Bode Waled Cotton-Blend Bucket Hat, inspired by founder Emily Bode's grandfather's Yale reunion hat, showcases a bold mint and black contrast. Crafted at a women-led New York factory, this hat seamlessly blends heritage and modernity, offering a chic, conversation-starting accessory for your summer collection.
Acne Studios Micro Face Patch Cap
In the marriage of sporty and stylish, Acne Studios presents its six-panel baseball cap, a testament to minimalist design. Its unique stripe pattern, micro Face logo patch and adjustable buckle closure seal the deal for an all-day, comfortable wear.
Vilebrequin Unisex Linen Bucket Hat Solid
Touting a high-quality cotton-twill construction and the iconic sea turtle embroidery, Vilebrequin's beach-inspired sun hat ensures you transition smoothly from boardwalk to beach. The adjustable tab is just the cherry on top of this sumptuously crafted headpiece.
Loro Piana Linen Baseball Cap
For those who fancy an upscale accessory, the Loro Piana Linen Baseball Cap is a nod to sporting styles with a touch of luxe. The wrinkle-resistant linen fabric and subtle brand logo embroidery make this cap your summer sweetheart.
Filson Summer Packer Hat
The Filson Summer Packer Hat is your ideal companion for sunny adventures. Made from a lightweight, water-repellent fabric offering UPF50+ protection, this fedora-style wide-brim hat shields you from the sun without weighing you down. Its compact design allows for easy packing and ventilating grommets enhance comfort, making it a practical yet on-trend summer staple.
Frescobol Carioca Rafael Panama Hat
Steeped in tradition and exuding timeless elegance, the Rafael Panama straw hat is a true gem. Handwoven by skilled Ecuadorian craftsmen, the hat is made from high-quality toquilla straw, providing a lightweight, breathable accessory for the warmer months. Adorned with a classy grey grosgrain ribbon, this straw sun hat is a shining example of the brand's commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and luxurious detailing.
Rick Owens + Champion Logo-Embroidered Mesh Bucket Hat
Two pillars of contemporary streetwear collide in this defiant, logo-emblazoned bucket hat collaboration between Rick Owens and Champion. Crafted from an airy mesh ideal for sweltering summer days, it epitomizes the unflinching, directional spirit both brands are renowned for.
Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Bucket Hat
Fashion-forward and chic, this bucket hat from Jacquemus—available in 15 colorways—instantly channels the adventurous spirit of a safari expedition, but with a Parisian twist. Made from breathable cotton, this packable pick is at once minimalist and eye-catching, with an adjustable drawstring crown allowing you to customize the fit.
Huckberry Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Hat
There's a reason the classic baseball cap has endured as a casual American style staple—its effortless versatility is simply unmatched. Huckberry’s version embraces that heritage of no-frills cool while infusing it with the signature quality and craftsmanship the brand is renowned for. Constructed from sturdy waxed canvas designed to develop a rugged, personalized patina over time, this cap walks the line between hardwearing adventure gear and sharp everyday accessory.
Banks Journal Nishi Bucket Hat
With the Nishi bucket hat, Banks Journal serves up a blend of practicality and style that would be at home on beachy shores and city streets alike. Reach for this cotton canvas number on sizzling summer days for an infusion of coastal cool. Its crushable construction means it’s easy to throw into your beach bag or suitcase.
Stetson Premium Protective Outdoor Cap
While Stetson is perhaps best known for their cowboy hats, this Stetson baseball cap is practical and sporty, and ensures you stay protected from the elements. Crafted from polyamide nylon, this outdoor hat features a two-tone design and offers anti-mosquito, antibacterial and smell-destroying features—in other words, the ultimate shield for outdoor summer adventures.
JW Anderson Baseball Cap with Anchor Logo
JW Anderson's baseball cap radiates understated luxury. Its light grey design features an anchor logo embroidery on the center front and an adjustable closure, creating an elegant and contemporary summer accessory. With its curved brim and breathable eyelets at the crown, this cap promises a cool, comfortable wear all day long.
Zegna Beige Linen Baseball Cap
A luxurious way to shield your eyes from the sun's harsh glare in stylish, this cap’s effortless sprezzatura shines whether you’re lounging riviera-side or sailing a catamaran. The lightweight, breathable beige linen construction keeps you cool during peak summer heat, while the interior lining of the same premium natural material elevates the comfort.