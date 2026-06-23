Out of Town: 13 Summer Weekend Trips Within Five Hours of New York City

By the second week of a New York summer, the city splits into two kinds of people: the ones who've already plotted their Friday escape and the ones still pretending they haven't. Both know that the city is most lovable from a distance of about two hours—far enough that the heat and the horns become someone else's problem, close enough to be back by Monday. Blame it on your average July afternoon in the city—the office window framing a sky too good to waste, the group chat lighting up with somebody's grainy photo of a porch and a body of water. This year, the restlessness has company: the World Cup has commandeered the five boroughs, flag capes on the L train and a Sunnyside dive gone briefly fluent in Croatian, and the whole place is throwing a party it can't quite believe is real. Stay for a match or two. Then go.

Luckily, deliverance doesn't require a boarding pass. Within five hours of Manhattan—by car when the LIE shows mercy, by rail when it doesn't—lies a startling sweep of coastline and countryside, Gilded Age bombast and barefoot chill. A few of these places still feign undiscovered. Others have been laundering old money since before the Vanderbilts broke ground on their "cottages." They're arranged here on purpose, sleeper to stalwart, so the escape velocity is yours to choose. Let the city keep its World Cup. The 9:48 to anywhere is boarding, and the rest of the summer waits at the other end of the line.