The Unofficial Guide to Dressing Like a Sun Valley Billionaire

Sun Valley style is all about looking ready for a hike, a handshake or the quiet acquisition of whatever company happens to be standing nearby.

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By Paul Jebara

Every July, a squadron of private jets drops into a small airport in central Idaho representing something approaching the entire net worth of the Nasdaq. The passengers shed their suits for vests and decamp to the Sun Valley Lodge, where for five days they cut the year's biggest deals under the alibi of fly-fishing. This is the Allen & Company conference—billionaire summer camp, as the financial press has called it for more than four decades—and the most consequential week on the calendar that few present will discuss on the record.

Lately, the gathering turns on one subject. Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman all turned up in 2025; Elon Musk, mid-feud with the president, did not. The hallway talk wasn't media or money but A.I.—one longtime regular called it the thousand-pound gorilla in every meeting. Altman arrived having just spent $6.5 billion on Jony Ive's hardware startup, a deal that closed midweek. Expect a repeat in mid-July this year: a summit on the future of intelligence, dressed for a hike.

Now, what to wear to fit the part? Sun Valley is the native habitat of quiet luxury—the beige-on-greige uniform Succession turned into a dress code; all neutral shades and not a logo in sight. The look hasn't budged in a decade: a polo, a vest, jeans broken in somewhere expensive. But the whisper is wearing thin, and the flex has crept to the margins of the outfit—the eyewear (Altman did the week in $410 Vuarnets cut like ski goggles), the cap, the technical gilet built for a mountain its owner will photograph and never climb. The 2026 kit, then: here are 15 pieces for the man who looks like he ambled down from a trailhead and might, between sessions, buy your company.

The Ultimate Sun Valley Billionaire Style Guide

Rimowa Original Cabin Aluminum Carry-On

The carry-on stopped being luggage a while ago and became a status object, and Rimowa's grooved aluminum shell is the one that reads across a tarmac without a logo lifting a finger. The Original Cabin is milled from anodized aluminum, rolls on near-silent multiwheels, and ships with a lifetime guarantee—handy, since it will outlast a few of its owner's portfolio companies.

$1,525, SHOP NOW

Rimowa. Rimowa

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Spring Drive SLGA025 "Atera Blue"

Grand Seiko tucks a Spring Drive movement—part mechanical, part quartz, accurate to 10 seconds a month—into a high-intensity titanium case that sits almost weightless on the wrist. The dial borrows its blue-green from a Japanese river valley at dusk and its mirror polish from a hand-finishing method the Swiss never aimed to copy.

$11,000, SHOP NOW

Grand Seiko. Grand Seiko

Brunello Cucinelli Suede Down Vest with Packable Hood

The vest is Sun Valley's true uniform, and Brunello Cucinelli does the dress version: a buttery suede shell over a quilted down core, in a sand tone that flatters a tan earned on someone else's yacht. Call it the finance fleece reborn at roughly 40 times the price, stripped of branding and heavy with message.

$6,500, SHOP NOW

Brunello Cucinelli. Brunello Cucinelli

Sease Explorer Vest

If the Brunello is the boardroom vest, the Sease is its trail-going cousin. The Milan label was founded by Franco and Giacomo Loro Piana—yes, those Loro Pianas—and engineers a technical kit from couture cloth in recycled down, wool-cashmere panels, hidden zips and a collar that means it.

$1,385, SHOP NOW

Sease. Sease

Métier Zip Top Document Holder

London's Métier works several rungs below the radar, which is the whole point. Its zip-top folio comes in plant-tanned Italian buffalo leather and is kitted out like a cockpit—brass key bungee, cable channels, a gusset wide enough for a laptop and the documents nobody emails anymore.

$1,950, SHOP NOW

Métier. Métier

Corneliani Brown Buttonless Silk and Organic Cotton Polo Shirt

The polo is the mogul's real daytime uniform, and Corneliani—the Mantua house that's spent decades dressing men who'd rather not be papped—cuts a buttonless one in silk and organic cotton, the placket left clean so nothing interrupts the line. The brown is a notch warmer than the room's regulation beige, a warmth that only shows up close.

$825, SHOP NOW

Corneliani. Corneliani

Anderson's Suede Woven Unlined Belt

Anderson's has hand-woven and waxed leather belts in Parma since 1966, and at under $300, its suede O-ring style is one of the few things here priced like an actual good.

$295, SHOP NOW

Anderson's. Anderson's

The Elder Statesman Daily Zip Hoodie

The hoodie is how tech money signals it could buy the building and would simply rather not. The Elder Statesman has spent years turning cashmere sweats into a flex from its Los Angeles studio, and the Daily zip-up arrives in a cotton-cashmere hand softer than anything with a lapel. Soft power, literally.

$595, SHOP NOW

The Elder Statesman. The Elder Statesman

Jacques Marie Mage Molino 55 Sunglasses

And here's the smuggled color. After a week of beige, the sunglasses are where a billionaire is allowed a personality, and Jacques Marie Mage makes the most coveted frames going—thick Japanese acetate, beta-titanium arms, an exposed wire core, every pair assembled across hundreds of steps and numbered in runs of a few hundred.

$960, SHOP NOW

Jacques Marie Mage. Jacques Marie Mage

Zegna Triple Stitch Secondskin Sneakers

The travel shoe has two bars to clear, a private terminal and a gravel path, ideally without a lace. Zegna's Triple Stitch slips on like a sock and seals with the house's signature crossed elastics; the Secondskin version comes in a deerskin-soft leather that forgives the gravel and the red-eye.

$1,690, SHOP NOW

Zegna. Zegna

Loro Piana Summer Walk Loafer

No shoe speaks this dialect more fluently than the Loro Piana Summer Walk, the suede driving loafer that has carpeted every superyacht deck and gravel drive since the last time this list ran. The sole is studded rubber, the lining is calfskin and the heel keeps a blank space to dig your heels in.

$1,150, SHOP NOW

Loro Piana. Loro Piana

James Perse Classic Cotton Linen Twill Pant

For the trousers, look west to Los Angeles, not Paris. James Perse—the off-duty uniform of every executive who ever "stepped back to spend more time with family"—builds a five-pocket pant in cotton-linen twill, pigment-dyed rather than thread-dyed, so it fades with wear into a wash no two owners share.

$350, SHOP NOW

James Perse. James Perse

Lock & Co. Rollable Panama Hat

Sun at altitude is no joke, and a baseball cap is a wasted opportunity. Lock & Co., hatters to London since 1676, weaves a Panama from Ecuadorian toquilla straw that rolls into a travel tube and springs back without a grudge. It blocks UV, throws a shadow with some dignity, and marks a man who has retired the logo cap for good.

$629.23, SHOP NOW

Lock & Co.. Lock & Co.

Frank Clegg Large Travel Kit

The lifestyle object, the one that says its owner packs like an adult. Frank Clegg has stitched leather in Fall River, Massachusetts, since the 1990s, and the large travel kit—vegetable-tanned full-grain, solid-brass Swiss zipper, water-resistant lining—is the dopp kit as heirloom.

$450, SHOP NOW

Frank Clegg. Frank Clegg

RRL Suede Western Shirt Jacket

And the wildcard, because Idaho is still the West. Ralph Lauren's Double RL line—named for the designer's Colorado ranch—turns out a snap-front Western shirt in weathered near-black suede, the yokes traced in contrast topstitching and rubbed pale at every seam, as though it logged a decade on horseback before it ever reached the floor.

$1,900, SHOP NOW

Ralph Lauren. Ralph Lauren

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