The Unofficial Guide to Dressing Like a Sun Valley Billionaire
Sun Valley style is all about looking ready for a hike, a handshake or the quiet acquisition of whatever company happens to be standing nearby.Read More
Every July, a squadron of private jets drops into a small airport in central Idaho representing something approaching the entire net worth of the Nasdaq. The passengers shed their suits for vests and decamp to the Sun Valley Lodge, where for five days they cut the year's biggest deals under the alibi of fly-fishing. This is the Allen & Company conference—billionaire summer camp, as the financial press has called it for more than four decades—and the most consequential week on the calendar that few present will discuss on the record.
Lately, the gathering turns on one subject. Tim Cook, Satya Nadella, Mark Zuckerberg and Sam Altman all turned up in 2025; Elon Musk, mid-feud with the president, did not. The hallway talk wasn't media or money but A.I.—one longtime regular called it the thousand-pound gorilla in every meeting. Altman arrived having just spent $6.5 billion on Jony Ive's hardware startup, a deal that closed midweek. Expect a repeat in mid-July this year: a summit on the future of intelligence, dressed for a hike.
Now, what to wear to fit the part? Sun Valley is the native habitat of quiet luxury—the beige-on-greige uniform Succession turned into a dress code; all neutral shades and not a logo in sight. The look hasn't budged in a decade: a polo, a vest, jeans broken in somewhere expensive. But the whisper is wearing thin, and the flex has crept to the margins of the outfit—the eyewear (Altman did the week in $410 Vuarnets cut like ski goggles), the cap, the technical gilet built for a mountain its owner will photograph and never climb. The 2026 kit, then: here are 15 pieces for the man who looks like he ambled down from a trailhead and might, between sessions, buy your company.
The Ultimate Sun Valley Billionaire Style Guide
- Rimowa Original Cabin Aluminum Carry-On
- Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Spring Drive SLGA025 "Atera Blue"
- Brunello Cucinelli Suede Down Vest with Packable Hood
- Sease Explorer Vest
- Métier Zip Top Document Holder
- Corneliani Brown Buttonless Silk and Organic Cotton Polo Shirt
- Anderson's Suede Woven Unlined Belt
- The Elder Statesman Daily Zip Hoodie
- Jacques Marie Mage Molino 55 Sunglasses
- Zegna Triple Stitch Secondskin Sneakers
- Loro Piana Summer Walk Loafer
- James Perse Classic Cotton Linen Twill Pant
- Lock & Co. Rollable Panama Hat
- Frank Clegg Large Travel Kit
- RRL Suede Western Shirt Jacket
Rimowa Original Cabin Aluminum Carry-On
The carry-on stopped being luggage a while ago and became a status object, and Rimowa's grooved aluminum shell is the one that reads across a tarmac without a logo lifting a finger. The Original Cabin is milled from anodized aluminum, rolls on near-silent multiwheels, and ships with a lifetime guarantee—handy, since it will outlast a few of its owner's portfolio companies.
Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Spring Drive SLGA025 "Atera Blue"
Grand Seiko tucks a Spring Drive movement—part mechanical, part quartz, accurate to 10 seconds a month—into a high-intensity titanium case that sits almost weightless on the wrist. The dial borrows its blue-green from a Japanese river valley at dusk and its mirror polish from a hand-finishing method the Swiss never aimed to copy.
Brunello Cucinelli Suede Down Vest with Packable Hood
The vest is Sun Valley's true uniform, and Brunello Cucinelli does the dress version: a buttery suede shell over a quilted down core, in a sand tone that flatters a tan earned on someone else's yacht. Call it the finance fleece reborn at roughly 40 times the price, stripped of branding and heavy with message.
Sease Explorer Vest
If the Brunello is the boardroom vest, the Sease is its trail-going cousin. The Milan label was founded by Franco and Giacomo Loro Piana—yes, those Loro Pianas—and engineers a technical kit from couture cloth in recycled down, wool-cashmere panels, hidden zips and a collar that means it.
Métier Zip Top Document Holder
London's Métier works several rungs below the radar, which is the whole point. Its zip-top folio comes in plant-tanned Italian buffalo leather and is kitted out like a cockpit—brass key bungee, cable channels, a gusset wide enough for a laptop and the documents nobody emails anymore.
Corneliani Brown Buttonless Silk and Organic Cotton Polo Shirt
The polo is the mogul's real daytime uniform, and Corneliani—the Mantua house that's spent decades dressing men who'd rather not be papped—cuts a buttonless one in silk and organic cotton, the placket left clean so nothing interrupts the line. The brown is a notch warmer than the room's regulation beige, a warmth that only shows up close.
Anderson's Suede Woven Unlined Belt
Anderson's has hand-woven and waxed leather belts in Parma since 1966, and at under $300, its suede O-ring style is one of the few things here priced like an actual good.
The Elder Statesman Daily Zip Hoodie
The hoodie is how tech money signals it could buy the building and would simply rather not. The Elder Statesman has spent years turning cashmere sweats into a flex from its Los Angeles studio, and the Daily zip-up arrives in a cotton-cashmere hand softer than anything with a lapel. Soft power, literally.
Jacques Marie Mage Molino 55 Sunglasses
And here's the smuggled color. After a week of beige, the sunglasses are where a billionaire is allowed a personality, and Jacques Marie Mage makes the most coveted frames going—thick Japanese acetate, beta-titanium arms, an exposed wire core, every pair assembled across hundreds of steps and numbered in runs of a few hundred.
Zegna Triple Stitch Secondskin Sneakers
The travel shoe has two bars to clear, a private terminal and a gravel path, ideally without a lace. Zegna's Triple Stitch slips on like a sock and seals with the house's signature crossed elastics; the Secondskin version comes in a deerskin-soft leather that forgives the gravel and the red-eye.
Loro Piana Summer Walk Loafer
No shoe speaks this dialect more fluently than the Loro Piana Summer Walk, the suede driving loafer that has carpeted every superyacht deck and gravel drive since the last time this list ran. The sole is studded rubber, the lining is calfskin and the heel keeps a blank space to dig your heels in.
James Perse Classic Cotton Linen Twill Pant
For the trousers, look west to Los Angeles, not Paris. James Perse—the off-duty uniform of every executive who ever "stepped back to spend more time with family"—builds a five-pocket pant in cotton-linen twill, pigment-dyed rather than thread-dyed, so it fades with wear into a wash no two owners share.
Lock & Co. Rollable Panama Hat
Sun at altitude is no joke, and a baseball cap is a wasted opportunity. Lock & Co., hatters to London since 1676, weaves a Panama from Ecuadorian toquilla straw that rolls into a travel tube and springs back without a grudge. It blocks UV, throws a shadow with some dignity, and marks a man who has retired the logo cap for good.
Frank Clegg Large Travel Kit
The lifestyle object, the one that says its owner packs like an adult. Frank Clegg has stitched leather in Fall River, Massachusetts, since the 1990s, and the large travel kit—vegetable-tanned full-grain, solid-brass Swiss zipper, water-resistant lining—is the dopp kit as heirloom.
RRL Suede Western Shirt Jacket
And the wildcard, because Idaho is still the West. Ralph Lauren's Double RL line—named for the designer's Colorado ranch—turns out a snap-front Western shirt in weathered near-black suede, the yokes traced in contrast topstitching and rubbed pale at every seam, as though it logged a decade on horseback before it ever reached the floor.