Old Hollywood Glamour Meets High-Altitude Adventure: How to Summer in Sun Valley
From gold mine thrifting to golfing, high-country trail rides to hiking the iconic peaks, here’s how to spend the sunniest season in Idaho’s premier mountain town.Read More
In a town famous for its bluebird days, endless summer awaits at Sun Valley. Though this destination is best known for its world-renowned ski mountain—Sun Valley Resort spans two peaks, Dollar Mountain (beginner terrain) and Bald Mountain (more advanced), within the Wood River Valley—summertime is equally enticing in this Idaho idyll, surrounded by the Smoky and Pioneer Mountains. The wild landscape of rivers and forests bursts into bloom in the warmer months, with endless meadows of wildflowers, rushing streams and fiery summer sunsets. And outdoor enthusiasts have no shortage of daily adventures to pursue after the snow thaws, from fly fishing and mountain biking to hiking and horseback riding.
But there’s more to Sun Valley than just jagged peaks and vertiginous vistas—this bucolic Idaho enclave has long served as a favored retreat for Hollywood celebrities, from the Golden Era (Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner) to modern-day (Tom Hanks and Arnold Schwarzenegger are noted residents). The resort was custom-designed to attract stars of the silver screen; it was established in 1936 as a glitzy getaway for the A-list, and this legacy persists today, with elegant chalets and luxurious lodges that capitalize on the region’s rugged natural beauty. Devotees include famous American authors like Ernest Hemingway, whose legacy lives on in the galleries, museums and libraries downtown.
That’s not to say Sun Valley is stuffy or over-developed—it’s not Aspen, after all. And the town’s locals and loyal visitors are determined to keep it that way, as Sun Valley maintains a low-key, laid-back charm and small-town feel despite its renown. Downtown Ketchum is a walkable mountain town of local artists and artisans, local saloons and western steakhouses. It’s this unique blend of unspoiled wilderness, storied glamour, and Old West attitude that makes Sun Valley such an appealing getaway any time of year—especially in the warmer months, when the days are longer and the ski crowds have long departed. From high-alpine golf to summer skating, alpine bakeries to mountaintop chalets, read on for your insider’s guide to summer in Sun Valley.
The Ultimate Guide to Sun Valley
- Sun Valley Lodge
- Knob Hill Inn
- Galena Lodge
- Sun Valley Museum of Art
- Golf at Sun Valley Resort
- Dollar Mountain Trail Rides
- Additional alpine adventures...
- The Roundhouse
- Pioneer Saloon
- Konditorei
- Burgers and beyond...
- Brass Ranch
- Gold Mine Thrift Store
- Grumpy's
- Duchin Lounge
- More cowboy cocktails...
Where to Stay
Sun Valley Lodge
- 1 Sun Valley Road Sun Valley, ID 83353
If you want to be in the center of it all, there’s no better place to stay than Sun Valley Lodge, which has been a hotspot for celebrities, travelers and locals alike since it opened in December 1936. The grand lobby is the social hub for happenings in and around town, with classic alpine memorabilia, a roaring fireplace and picture windows overlooking the grounds. The hallways of the 108-key hotel are filled with black-and-white photographs of Old Hollywood patrons—Robert Redford, Ava Gardner, Gary Cooper and more—and dedicated celebrity suites are furnished to honor past guests such as Marilyn Monroe, Clint Eastwood and Ernest Hemingway (who wrote For Whom the Bell Tolls in Room 206). It's elevated mountain elegance, with cozy fireplaces and modern amenities including marble bathrooms, heated swimming pools and a luxurious spa. Located two miles from the mountain, guests get complimentary shuttle service to the resort, airport and downtown Ketchum.
Knob Hill Inn
- 1960 N Main Street, Ketchum, ID 83340
From Old Hollywood to the Old World, Knob Hill Inn offers a more continental ambiance—think classic European ski chalet, which is just as enticing in the off-season. The boutique property boasts 29 stylish suites and guest rooms with sweeping views of the surrounding mountain range. Though the decor is modern and sophisticated—stone fireplaces, classic leather furniture and wooden accents—the vibe is enticingly laid-back, with friendly staff and gorgeous gardens in bloom for the summertime. Swim laps in the indoor heated pool and enjoy a romantic dinner at The Grill at Knob Hill, where the menu blends American and European classics (we recommend the rainbow trout). While reservations are required, hotel guests are prioritized. Bon appetit.
Galena Lodge
- 115187 ID-75, Ketchum, ID 83340
This historic mountain lodge is the perfect outdoor retreat for adventurers in all seasons. A year-round base for alpine activities, Galena is set on one of North America’s largest Nordic trail systems, with over 31 miles of groomed terrain for skate skiing, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. In the winter, the lodge provides yurt rentals for overnight stays, as well as lessons for all ages and abilities. In the summer, the property transforms into a haven for cyclists and hikers, with riding lessons and rentals, and access to a 31-mile single-track trail network. (Equestrians can also delight in on-site horseback riding.) Located on the site of an 1870s mining town, the old-school feel of the lodge is perfect for a relaxed mountain getaway (and also features delicious dining). Private lodge rentals are available in the wintertime for the rustic yurts, which are entirely off-the-grid—if you’re ready to venture into the wild, this is for you.
What to Do
Sun Valley Museum of Art
- 191 5th Street East, Ketchum, ID 83340
The landscape of Ketchum has inspired many artists over the years, and the Sun Valley Museum of Art is the perfect opportunity to peruse the ever-changing exhibits of sculptors, photographers and painters depicting the Mountain West. (Plus, admission is free.) The museum also regularly collaborates with the Community Library on the Hemingway House Sessions, where guest artists create work interpreting the author’s legacy and his residence in Idaho. Visitors can also embark on a Hemingway walking tour, where they should browse the array of local galleries clustered in downtown Ketchum—Hemmings Gallery, Kneeland Gallery and Gilman Contemporary are favorites.
Golf at Sun Valley Resort
- 200 Trail Creek Rd, Sun Valley, ID 83353
Forget the slopes—why not hit the links this summer? Tee off at Sun Valley Resort, where high-alpine golf is a local specialty. The resort features 44 holes across three courses: the 18-hole, par-72 championship courses at Trail Creek (set amidst old-growth forest) and Elkhorn Course (offering sweeping mountain views), and the 9-hole, par-36 White Clouds Course, which overlooks Bald Mountain and the Wood River Valley. If you’d rather brush up your swing, head to the Sun Valley Club, which includes practice areas, a driving range and the 18-hole Sawtooth Putting Course. The views can’t be beat, and it’s a wonderful way to spend a full day in the mountains without layering up for the winter freeze on the slopes. Sometimes the off-season truly is the best season—just swap your Hot Toddy for a Transfusion for après, and you’re all set.
Dollar Mountain Trail Rides
- 1 Sun Valley Road Sun Valley, ID 83353
When in Idaho, you should try out one of the most celebrated pastimes. You don’t need to be an accomplished cowboy to enjoy a trail ride on Dollar Mountain, and there’s no better way to spend an afternoon and appreciate the lush summertime scenery. Sun Valley Stables offers guided trail rides for equestrians of all experience levels, with 1.5-hour leisurely excursions up the mountain. Private or group lessons are also available for aspiring horse girls (and guys) everywhere. Or, if you’d rather drink in the view without any of the work, opt for a 45-minute horse-drawn wagon ride—another old-school method of exploring Idaho’s great outdoors. Giddy up.
Additional alpine adventures...
Fly fishing and mountain biking are popular mountain pursuits, as is hiking (of course). Bald Mountain offers panoramic views of the Pioneer Mountain Range and has hiking trails for all skill levels, with pathways across Big Wood River and blooming meadows of wildflowers. For a more unexpected summertime activity, lace up for some open-air skating. Sun Valley Resort boasts one of the country’s few year-round ice skating rinks—an iconic outdoor rink with views of the valley, which played host to Olympic skaters in the 1940s.
Where to Eat
The Roundhouse
- Bald Mountain, NF-135, Ketchum, ID 83340
This après-ski staple on Bald Mountain is a must-visit year-round, and the views are equally enchanting in the summertime, when the scenery transitions from blankets of snow to forests of green covering the valley below. The Roundhouse Express Gondola runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch Wednesday to Sunday, and reservations are highly encouraged, both during the winter and in the off-season. The wood-paneled chalet atmosphere is cozy and inviting—sidle up to the bar for a craft cocktail, and be sure to order the fondue for two, which is just as enticing when you’re not gearing up to face the snow.
Pioneer Saloon
- 320 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340
Explore a new frontier at Pioneer Saloon, a Main Street institution with a charming exterior that’s very accidentally Wes Anderson. The saloon is walk-in only, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a hot ticket in town, so arrive early to secure a table (especially for dinner). A historic landmark known as “the heart of Ketchum,” the western-themed atmosphere is festive and lively, ideal for a group dinner with family or friends. The Old West steakhouse is famous for the “Jim Spud,” an enormous, loaded potato that’s both mouthwatering and massive, so arrive with an appetite. Check out the decor while you dine, as the walls are lined with mounted game and Ernest Hemingway’s shotgun, among other historic Idaho artifacts.
Konditorei
- 1 Sun Vly Rd E, Sun Valley, ID 83353
Start your day at Konditorei, an Austrian-inspired cafe and bakery that specializes in elaborate pastries and sweet confections that you’re more likely to find on the streets of Vienna than in a ski town in rural Idaho. The perfect spot to begin your day before heading out to the mountains, but arrive early to avoid a line—especially during ski season. Located right near Sun Valley Lodge, it’s also an ideal spot for people-watching and enjoying a lazy late morning brunch. The dirndl crêpe and chocolate croissants are perennial favorites, as is the old-world hot chocolate.
Burgers and beyond...
Check out the sun-drenched outdoor deck at Lefty’s Bar & Grill for a draft beer al fresco (Lefty’s has 14 microbrews on tap), and dine on elevated pub fare; the burgers are spectacular. Head to The Grill at Knob Hill, which boasts another scenic outdoor deck, and order the fresh catch—the upscale eatery specializes in local trout and Northwest cuisine. For some classic Italian fare, visit Enoteca, a stylish hangout with an extensive wine selection.
Where to Shop
Brass Ranch
- Mall, 1 Sun Vly Rd E, Sun Valley, ID 83353
The off-season is peak season for deals at Sun Valley—so why not purchase your favorite ski outfit in the summertime? There’s no better way to build excitement for the upcoming winter—lift tickets not included. Brass Ranch has a world-class selection of active mountain gear and equipment for all four seasons. More options for sporting gear and equipment include Sturtevants, which has four outposts in Ketchum and Sun Valley, and The Board Bin, which is the oldest snow and skate shop in the Northwest. If you can’t shred like an expert, at least you can dress the part. (The most important ingredient for a successful après, in our opinion, is a killer outfit, anyway.)
Gold Mine Thrift Store
- 331 Walnut Ave, Ketchum, ID 83340
Strike gold in the mountains with rare jewelry and accessories as well as vintage finds. Check out an amazing selection of high-end fashion and designer wares at the Gold Mine Stores, which includes a thrift store and consign shop, with all proceeds benefiting The Community Library. If thrifting isn’t your thing, but you still have a penchant for one-of-a-kind pieces, check out Earl’s Authentic Clothing (excellent for menswear) and Independent Goods (where the jewelry, leather and home items are particular specialties). Both shops are sourced by independent makers and honor the heritage and history of artistry in Sun Valley, so you’re supporting the local community, as well.
Where to Drink
Grumpy's
- 860 Warm Springs Rd, Ketchum, ID 83340
If you visit Sun Valley and never set foot inside Grumpy’s, then you didn’t really visit the valley at all. This Ketchum establishment has an outsized reputation as one of the most iconic dive bars across any ski resort out west. And, luckily, the vibes are just as good in the summertime—plus, the picnic tables and outdoor areas are even more appealing. Expect intricate and over-the-top mountain decor—think novelty license plates, bumper stickers and ski memorabilia—and a friendly, rowdy environment of patrons, including locals and visitors alike, many fresh off their outdoor adventure that afternoon (or mid-morning). Order a Schooner, a 32-ounce mug of beer, to gain the respect of the natives. When in Ketchum, after all.
Duchin Lounge
- 1 Sun Valley Road Sun Valley, ID 83353
Post up at the chic, wood-paneled Duchin Lounge for prime people-watching and handcrafted cocktails. Located in Sun Valley Lodge, this is the spot to see and be seen, so wear your finest cowboy boots. In the wintertime, you’ll catch people warming up fireside after hitting the slopes, but the attire—and ambiance—is generally more elevated. Still, Duchin is a popular staple year-round, with live music in the evenings and a bar scene that only gets more crowded as the night goes on. Though reservations are not required, guests should book a table in advance if they’re looking to dine—a prospect that only grows more appealing after a round or two of the bar’s handcrafted cocktails, or a sampling of the extensive wine selection.
More cowboy cocktails...
Visit Sun Valley Wine Company for a taste of some local flavor or head to Apple’s, at the base of Bald Mountain, for an après scene that’s as enticing in the summertime as it is in the winter—though the seasonal hours vary (so check in advance). For a fancier aperitif environment, sidle up to the bar at The Covey, where the craft beer and cocktails are sublime, and the dining is, too—especially the rotating selection of pastas.