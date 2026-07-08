Old Hollywood Glamour Meets High-Altitude Adventure: How to Summer in Sun Valley

In a town famous for its bluebird days, endless summer awaits at Sun Valley. Though this destination is best known for its world-renowned ski mountain—Sun Valley Resort spans two peaks, Dollar Mountain (beginner terrain) and Bald Mountain (more advanced), within the Wood River Valley—summertime is equally enticing in this Idaho idyll, surrounded by the Smoky and Pioneer Mountains. The wild landscape of rivers and forests bursts into bloom in the warmer months, with endless meadows of wildflowers, rushing streams and fiery summer sunsets. And outdoor enthusiasts have no shortage of daily adventures to pursue after the snow thaws, from fly fishing and mountain biking to hiking and horseback riding.

But there’s more to Sun Valley than just jagged peaks and vertiginous vistas—this bucolic Idaho enclave has long served as a favored retreat for Hollywood celebrities, from the Golden Era (Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner) to modern-day (Tom Hanks and Arnold Schwarzenegger are noted residents). The resort was custom-designed to attract stars of the silver screen; it was established in 1936 as a glitzy getaway for the A-list, and this legacy persists today, with elegant chalets and luxurious lodges that capitalize on the region’s rugged natural beauty. Devotees include famous American authors like Ernest Hemingway, whose legacy lives on in the galleries, museums and libraries downtown.

That’s not to say Sun Valley is stuffy or over-developed—it’s not Aspen, after all. And the town’s locals and loyal visitors are determined to keep it that way, as Sun Valley maintains a low-key, laid-back charm and small-town feel despite its renown. Downtown Ketchum is a walkable mountain town of local artists and artisans, local saloons and western steakhouses. It’s this unique blend of unspoiled wilderness, storied glamour, and Old West attitude that makes Sun Valley such an appealing getaway any time of year—especially in the warmer months, when the days are longer and the ski crowds have long departed. From high-alpine golf to summer skating, alpine bakeries to mountaintop chalets, read on for your insider’s guide to summer in Sun Valley.