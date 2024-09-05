An Elevated Guide to L.A.’s Iconic Sunset Strip
Despite being less than two miles long, there is so much to see and do on the Sunset Strip, ensuring that you can easily spend an entire weekend with plenty to do.Read More
The Sunset Strip is home to some of L.A.’s most legendary history. Known for its epic nightlife, massive billboards and musical influence, this unique West Hollywood neighborhood borders Beverly Hills and sits right below the Hollywood Hills. From timeless venues and rock clubs like The Viper Room and Whisky a Go Go to Golden Age-era properties like Chateau Marmont and The Sunset Tower Hotel, the Sunset Strip has played a huge role in defining L.A. culture and life. While the area has always maintained a sense of status thanks to its importance in the entertainment industry, modern additions have brought on a new wave of luxury to the neighborhood, from indulgent spas to exciting jazz clubs.
When it comes to dining, chefs like Wolfgang Puck have upped the ante, diversifying this area with new flavors and modern concepts. You’ll also find a couple of rooftops where you can sip high-quality cocktails while taking in sweeping city views or lounge poolside in between excursions. Despite being less than two miles long within the city of West Hollywood, there is so much to see and do on the Strip, ensuring that you can easily spend an entire weekend with plenty to do. Plan your perfect itinerary when you follow this luxury guide to L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip.
The Best Sunset Strip Must-Dos
Where to Stay
Pendry West Hollywood
- 8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Home to 149 Art Deco-esque guest rooms, The Pendry is a sleek WeHo hotel that also happens to host some of the best dining and entertainment options on the Sunset Strip. The checkered driveway on Sunset Boulevard sets the tone upon arrival, while a massive, pentagon-like 3D sculpture that creates an infinite optical illusion greets guests in the lobby. Located on the ground floor, the Sun Rose is a moody jazz club that has already hosted John Legend, Jeff Goldblum and even Stevie Wonder. Whether you’re enjoying an Old Fashioned and late-night bites at Bar Pendry or spending an afternoon at the spa, The Pendry is a prime option for laid-back travelers and upbeat party-goers alike.
Chateau Marmont
- 8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Between its castle-like architecture and A-list celebrity history, Chateau Marmont is one of the most iconic hotels in Los Angeles. Located on the southernmost part of the Sunset Strip, this 63-room property has hosted everyone from Marilyn Monroe and Led Zeppelin to F. Scott Fitzgerald and Jim Morrison, and modern-day celebrities such as Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio have also been known to pay a visit. There is a sense of exclusivity here, as most amenities are strictly reserved for hotel guests, including dinner at the on-site restaurant.
1 Hotel West Hollywood
- 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
1 Hotel West Hollywood blends bohemian style with modern living, resulting in a sustainably-driven, 285-room hotel that doesn’t sacrifice style. The lobby is surrounded by a beautiful lounge and dramatic staircase adorned with vibrant plant life, while the sleek rooms maintain a warm ambiance despite falling on the minimalistic side of the aisle. The recently opened Juniper Lounge and Garden is the perfect place for a cocktail alongside fried artichokes and fresh dips, but you can also enjoy a farm-fresh brunch or breakfast at 1 Kitchen, which sources from the 100 percent organic on-site garden. If you want to explore the neighborhood, the West Hollywood hotel is just a short walk to the boutiques and cafes at Sunset Plaza.
Where to Eat
Saltie Girl
- 8615 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Originally from Boston, Saltie Girl specializes in all things seafood. From freshly shucked oysters to decadent lobster frites, expect coastal favorites with an innovative twist alongside a massive list of tinned fish. Start with a bottle of Sancerre as you taste your way through the raw bar items, before indulging in the legendary lobster roll or rich Dover sole for your main course. Pink and blue accents fill the space (the bathrooms are particularly charming), but nothing beats people-watching on the covered patio out front.
Merois
- 8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Perhaps chef Wolfgang Puck’s most stunning restaurant in Los Angeles, Merois is as swanky and stylish as it gets. This rooftop restaurant blends beautiful shades of pink, blue and teal with glamorous decor to set the scene for an unforgettable meal that fuses French, Southeast Asian and California cuisine. Watch the sunset from the floor-to-ceiling windows while enjoying the refreshing crispy rice crab salad with prime beef skewers and bluefin tuna crudo. Though you’ll be tempted to fill up on savory courses, save room for the decadent ube cheesecake for dessert.
Cavatina at Sunset Marquis
- 1200 Alta Loma Rd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Sunset Marquis is a hidden oasis tucked away behind a wall of greenery on the Sunset Strip. The atmosphere blends retro accents with a sense of elevated luxury, and as you walk to the signature Cavatina Restaurant, you’ll pass by a trickling tiered fountain and calming koi pond. Chef Luis Morales hand-picks the ingredients, yielding vibrant dishes that change with the seasons. Some house favorites include the grilled Spanish octopus, whole grilled fish and rotating lasagna.
Ardor
- 9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Lush greenery and dark colors create an alluring ambiance at Ardor. Whether you’re visiting for brunch or dinner, this veggie-focused restaurant uses farm-fresh, locally sourced produce across various unique dishes. Even the cocktails follow a farm-to-table ethos, using ingredients like house-made hot honey, avocado and fresh herbs. There are plenty of vegetarian options, but steak lovers shouldn’t miss the dry-aged strip loin with coal-roasted mushrooms.
Casa Madera
- 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Modern Mexican fare and sweeping city views make Casa Madera an ideal date spot on the Sunset Strip. The trendy, bohemian setting uses a neutral color palette and rattan furnishings to transport guests to Tulum while serving innovative cocktails that smoke, sizzle and even catch a flame. In addition to tacos and premium steaks, the menu emphasizes seafood, boasting a decadent raw bar with can’t-miss items like the hamachi serrano, salmon crudo and ahi tuna on a salt block.
Where to Drink
Bar Next Door
- 9159 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Occupying the same space that once housed Marilyn Monroe’s signing agency, Bar Next Door pays tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood with a carefully crafted cocktail menu inspired by L.A. history. The tiny booths transport you back in time as you browse the newspaper-like menu that contains a wealth of knowledge on Marilyn Monroe, her story and local L.A. legends. Though you can’t go wrong with a classic, the signature cocktails shouldn’t be missed—favorites include the savory Olive Drive and the refreshing Garden of Allah.
The Tower Bar
- 8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The walnut-paneled walls and vintage photos transport guests back in time as they sip classic cocktails at the celebrity-loved Tower Bar. The bar sits in the building that was once Bugsy Siegel’s residence, connecting patrons to the rich history of The Sunset Tower Hotel without them even realizing it. Though there are plenty of bar bites to enjoy, the signature burger with truffle fries makes for the ideal dirty martini match.
The Roof at the Edition
- 9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
A poolside oasis during the day and a sleek space surrounded by city lights at night, The Roof at The Edition serves tropical and fruity cocktails alongside Latin-inspired fare. The impressive list of mezcal and tequila encourages guests to branch out and try something new and small batch, while fresh bites like sea bass ceviche, hamachi tiradito and creamy guacamole pair perfectly.
Harriet's Rooftop
- 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Harriet’s Rooftop is a trendy West Hollywood hotspot known for its panoramic skyline views. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow patrons to watch a breathtaking sunset as they indulge in craft cocktails or bottle service on the weekends. The pin-stripe cushions and glamorous lighting fixtures are reminiscent of what you’d find in a 1920s cocktail lounge, while the libations rely on modern techniques and seasonal ingredients.
What To Do
See a Comedy Show at The Comedy Store
- 8433 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Every legendary comedian, from Bill Murray to Robin Williams, has performed at The Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip. The red and black exterior of the comedy club has the names of famous comedians etched all over it, with new names added regularly. The massive space has three different performance rooms; the main room is the largest, and The Belly Room is the smallest and most intimate. Since there is a two-drink minimum, kick back at your table with a beer or margarita in hand as you prepare for a joyful evening of talent and teasing.
Explore the historic nightlife
From clubs to iconic live music venues like The Roxy, the Sunset Strip has long been a destination for music seekers all across the city. While you can’t go wrong with any of the classics, brand-new spots like the H.Wood Group’s Keys, which just took over the former 1 Oak nightclub location, are setting out to revitalize the local nightlife scene. Before heading to Keys for dancing, enjoy a little pregame martini while lounging on one of the velvet banquettes at Bootsy Bellows. Skybar at the Mondrian is another nightlife legend known for its poolside setting, panoramic views and world-class DJs, or get a drink at Sun Rose, the lobby bar at the Pendry.
Visit Song-Word Art House
- 8912 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Music buffs and art lovers unite at the all-new Song-Word Art House. This unique gallery produces exhibits inspired by the lyrics of Hollywood's greatest musicians. Each piece incorporates the poetry of legendary songwriters and rock ‘n’ roll icons, and you’ll find everything from mixed media creations to sculptures to paintings. The gallery regularly partners with various bands and record labels, so watch out for their next collaboration.