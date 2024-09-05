An Elevated Guide to L.A.’s Iconic Sunset Strip

The Sunset Strip is home to some of L.A.’s most legendary history. Known for its epic nightlife, massive billboards and musical influence, this unique West Hollywood neighborhood borders Beverly Hills and sits right below the Hollywood Hills. From timeless venues and rock clubs like The Viper Room and Whisky a Go Go to Golden Age-era properties like Chateau Marmont and The Sunset Tower Hotel, the Sunset Strip has played a huge role in defining L.A. culture and life. While the area has always maintained a sense of status thanks to its importance in the entertainment industry, modern additions have brought on a new wave of luxury to the neighborhood, from indulgent spas to exciting jazz clubs.

When it comes to dining, chefs like Wolfgang Puck have upped the ante, diversifying this area with new flavors and modern concepts. You’ll also find a couple of rooftops where you can sip high-quality cocktails while taking in sweeping city views or lounge poolside in between excursions. Despite being less than two miles long within the city of West Hollywood, there is so much to see and do on the Strip, ensuring that you can easily spend an entire weekend with plenty to do. Plan your perfect itinerary when you follow this luxury guide to L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip.