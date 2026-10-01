The Stylish Traveler’s Guide to a Greener Paris Getaway

Daily life in Paris has never looked greener. On rue de Rivoli, cyclists occupy lanes once given over to cars. The Seine’s three public bathing sites reopened for a second summer after the cleanup accelerated by the 2024 Olympics. When June’s heat wave arrived, a supervised stretch of Canal Saint-Martin opened ahead of schedule for children to cool off. Patina has never stopped Paris from reinventing itself, especially now that green is the new black.

France has put big money behind repair, and not just for public infrastructure. Through Bonus Réparation, customers receive €6 to €25 off eligible work on clothing, household linens, lingerie and shoes. The 1,500-plus participating businesses include neighborhood tailors and cobblers, brands and distributors, plus in-home and online repair services. At a participating shop, an undone seam earns a €6 discount, and a leather resole earns a €25 discount.

The seven addresses below do not all belong to that network, though each gets more value from what is already at hand. At Hermès’ Petit H, a scrap of silk or an old saddle frame dictates the object. Datil takes its orders from two farmers in the Paris region, while older wheat varieties and long fermentation give the bread on rue du Nil its character. At a 21-room hotel on rue des Martyrs, reclaimed timber and secondhand tables do the decorating. The green credentials rarely lead the pitch. The object, meal or room has to be worth the visitor’s time, especially in a city where virtue has never excused a bad silhouette or forgettable lunch.