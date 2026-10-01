The Stylish Traveler’s Guide to a Greener Paris Getaway
Seven addresses for vintage fashion and inventive reuse, with meals shaped by the harvest and a small hotel on rue des Martyrs.Read More
Daily life in Paris has never looked greener. On rue de Rivoli, cyclists occupy lanes once given over to cars. The Seine’s three public bathing sites reopened for a second summer after the cleanup accelerated by the 2024 Olympics. When June’s heat wave arrived, a supervised stretch of Canal Saint-Martin opened ahead of schedule for children to cool off. Patina has never stopped Paris from reinventing itself, especially now that green is the new black.
France has put big money behind repair, and not just for public infrastructure. Through Bonus Réparation, customers receive €6 to €25 off eligible work on clothing, household linens, lingerie and shoes. The 1,500-plus participating businesses include neighborhood tailors and cobblers, brands and distributors, plus in-home and online repair services. At a participating shop, an undone seam earns a €6 discount, and a leather resole earns a €25 discount.
The seven addresses below do not all belong to that network, though each gets more value from what is already at hand. At Hermès’ Petit H, a scrap of silk or an old saddle frame dictates the object. Datil takes its orders from two farmers in the Paris region, while older wheat varieties and long fermentation give the bread on rue du Nil its character. At a 21-room hotel on rue des Martyrs, reclaimed timber and secondhand tables do the decorating. The green credentials rarely lead the pitch. The object, meal or room has to be worth the visitor’s time, especially in a city where virtue has never excused a bad silhouette or forgettable lunch.
See What Hermès Makes From Its Leftovers
- 17 rue de Sèvres, 75006 Paris, France
At Hermès’ rue de Sèvres store, Petit H turns old saddle frames into chairs and benches. Artisans begin with leftovers from the house’s other workshops, allowing the shape of each scrap to narrow the options. Creative director Godefroy de Virieu brings artists and designers into the process for pieces that include bag charms and furniture, and the material gets a vote.
Try on the Archives at ReSee
- 48b avenue Kléber, 75016 Paris, France
Send ReSee your size and an idea of what you want before a private appointment. The team can pull vintage and secondhand pieces in advance, some of which have not yet reached the website. The boutique occupies a Haussmannian building near the Arc de Triomphe, with Chanel and Saint Laurent among its labels. Appointments are optional, and walk-ins are welcome Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Keep in mind that bag repairs take longer than a weekend: ReSee sends stitching and hardware work to French artisans, with a usual turnaround of two to six weeks.
Choose a Lipstick Case Worth Keeping
- Le Bon Marché, 24 rue de Sèvres, 75007 Paris, France
The La Bouche Rouge leather lipstick case, with saddle stitching and a magnetic cap, is the one you actually keep after finishing your chosen shade. When the color is used up, take a refill from its paper carton and click it into place. The same case accepts balm and blush sticks. Powder refills use a separate compact. Le Bon Marché lists La Bouche Rouge among its beauty labels, but confirm your shade before making the trip.
Let the Harvest Set the Menu at Datil
- 13 rue des Gravilliers, 75003 Paris, France
Two farmers in the Paris region have unusual sway over Datil’s menu. Chef Manon Fleury speaks with them and visits their fields, then cooks from whatever the season and weather have allowed them to harvest. Vegetables lead, though animal proteins remain on the menu and are chosen with welfare in mind. The kitchen uses more of each ingredient whenever it can. Lunch is five courses for €95 from Wednesday through Friday. Dinner, served Monday through Friday, has seven courses and costs €160.
Build Lunch Along Rue du Nil
- Bakery at 3 rue du Nil, produce at 7 and cheese at 8, 75002 Paris, France
Rue du Nil assembles lunch one storefront at a time. Begin at the Terroirs d’Avenir bakery at No. 3 with a sesame-studded einkorn loaf, then move to produce at No. 7 and cheese at No. 8. Tuesday through Saturday offers the widest window, since all three shops close at 1 p.m. on Sunday and take Monday off. The business buys from small farmers and artisans for restaurant kitchens and neighborhood shoppers. The bakery gives its loaves a long fermentation and uses older wheat varieties from a farmer-miller in the Loiret.
Keep Dinner Within France at FIEF
- 44 rue de la Folie Méricourt, 75011 Paris, France
Victor Mercier keeps coffee and chocolate out of FIEF. Every ingredient comes from France, a rule the restaurant spells out in its name: Fait Ici En France, or made here in France. Monday through Friday, the dining room offers two five-course menus, Amour Végétal at €95 and Conscious Omnivore at €110. The guest counter is the splurge, with a longer €170 tasting menu and one fixed arrival time, 8 p.m.
Stay at Hoy, Where Bottles Return by Bicycle
- 68 rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
Hoy furnished its common room with secondhand tables and benches. Elsewhere in the 21-room hotel, decorative wood came from old buildings. Bathroom bottles make a round trip by bicycle: The Naked Shop delivers products in returnable glass, then carries the empties away to be washed and reused. The hotel turns its most worn towels into cleaning cloths. Upstairs, a television-free premium room sleeps two in 226 square feet, with parquet underfoot. A stretching bar stands in the bedroom, and the bathroom has a walk-in shower.