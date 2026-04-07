From the Amazon to the Serengeti: 8 Travel Companies Empowering Local Communities
These travel companies support the surrounding communities and preserve local culture and heritage, from the jungles of Nepal to the islands of French Polynesia.Read More
There’s more to sustainable travel than your carbon footprint, and in today’s era of corporate greenwashing, it’s more difficult than ever to quantify just how eco-conscious your vacation truly is. Sure, you can try to neutralize your impact on the environment by purchasing carbon offsets, but the flight itself is inherently harmful to the atmosphere, and most likely, so is your presence in a foreign place. It’s nearly impossible to leave no physical trace, so why not focus on ways in which your tourist dollars can improve local communities instead?
We’ve all been to hotels or resorts that feel spiritually bankrupt. The owner of your Caribbean all-inclusive is a corrupt landowner in Texas, or the staff at the Mediterranean chain hotel appears brutally disillusioned by the onslaught of daily tourists. As a travel writer who’s visited over 100 countries and stayed over 1,000 nights in (occasionally nondescript) hotel rooms, I can relate. Which is why travel brands that put the same emphasis on preserving local culture as they do on protecting wildlife—and actually elevate the surrounding communities with their success—are truly remarkable. And yet, they’re not as rare as you might imagine. (See again: 100-plus countries.)
For me, travel is, ultimately, about other people. Over the years, I’ve been lucky enough to visit places that are as dedicated to protecting and elevating people and communities as they are committed to the surrounding landscapes and wildlife. I’ve explored the Amazon rainforest with Indigenous guides native to the region, and stayed in the highest lodges in the world in the Peruvian Andes, hosted by local communities who split the tourism profits to maintain their traditions and livelihoods. In an increasingly jaded, globalized world, it is possible to find places that are dedicated to giving back.
For Earth Month and beyond, we’re spotlighting travel companies around the world that empower one of the planet’s most crucial resources—humanity, of course—and emphasizing travel that sustains local communities. Whether it’s preserving Indigenous knowledge and traditions, educating local schoolchildren, or funding health clinics, there are so many ways your tourist dollars can contribute to a positive impact. From the Andes Mountains of Peru to the Arctic tundra of Canada, read on for eight travel brands that practice cultural sustainability—in enchanting foreign locales, of course.
The Travel Companies That Put Local Communities First
- Andean Lodges: Ausangate Trekking in Peru
- Natural Selection:Safari Outfitter in Southern Africa
- Amazon Nature Tours: Sailing Expeditions in Brazil
- Entara: Safari Camps & Lodges in Tanzania
- The Brando: Private Island Resort in French Polynesia
- Tiger Tops: Safari Lodges in Nepal
- Frontiers North: Wildlife Adventures in Northern Canada
- Souljourn Yoga: Retreats in Africa, Asia, North America
Andean Lodges:
Ausangate Trekking in Peru
- Cusco, Vilcanota Mountain Range (Cordillera Vilcanota), Peru
How do you save a sacred place? You tell the world it’s about to be lost forever. Such was the case with Rainbow Mountain, which nearly became a victim of the international mining industry before tourism initiatives intervened to protect the multicolored peak and its high-altitude communities.
“Show the world this place, and then it becomes the world’s property,” said Roger Valencia, Peru’s former Minister of Culture. “That’s how you protect sacred places.” We were hiking along the Ausangate Trek, staying in the highest eco-lodges of the world, and the beauty of my surroundings was breathtaking—literally, because we were at 17,000 feet. I’d embarked on the 10-day trek in the summer of 2018, and it proved life-changing, both in my understanding of the rugged, spectacular beauty of South America (it was my first visit to the continent) and my appreciation for the transformative power of the travel industry to protect wild places and support local people.
It’s rare to think of the travel industry as a savior for delicate ecosystems and ancient cultures, but, in the Peruvian Andes, it’s doing just that—providing a lucrative, sustainable alternative to destructive commercial enterprise. Andean Lodges protects Rainbow Mountains and their environs via community-based tourism established in partnership with the native Quechua communities of Chillca and Osefina. These Indigenous communities hold a 20 percent stake in the company, working as guides, hosts, chefs and llama whisperers for intrepid travelers seeking the sublime in the Andean peaks. Tourism sustains the Indigenous way of life, allowing the continuance of traditional Andean crafts and practices, while also providing schools and clinics for the local residents.
Natural Selection:
Safari Outfitter in Southern Africa
- Botswana, Namibia, South Africa
If the Garden of Eden existed on Earth, I strongly believe it would be the Okavango Delta. Similarly, if intergalactic travel were possible by crossing the Atlantic, I think it would feel like stepping upon the moonlike expanse of the Kalahari Desert, also known as “The Great Nothing.” I set out on my first trip to southern Africa exactly one year ago, traversing Botswana's deserts and waterways on a Natural Selection safari. An avowed lover of East Africa (I'll get to my Kenya recommendations soon), my expectations for “Bots,” as it’s called by fellow travelers with khaki fever, were sky-high. Reader, I was not disappointed. Beyond the magnificent landscape—rugged, unspoiled, vast—I was most enchanted by the people I met, from a modern Maun town square to an Indigenous Kalahari village. And Natural Selection is as devoted to sustaining local communities as it is to preserving the elephant population that endangers villagers and entices tourists—in a country so wild and remote (42 percent of the nation’s land is conserved), protecting the fragile ecosystem and minimizing human-wildlife conflict is of the utmost importance. Employing over 1,200 local staff, the lodges charge a per-person-per-night fee that directly supports community development—schools, food, healthcare—and donates 1.5 percent of revenue to conservation, a practice they maintained during the height of the pandemic, when it was the most costly (and important) moment to do so. Their holistic approach to regenerative tourism varies by location: in Jack’s Camp, the ancient knowledge of the Ju/’hoansi tribe is preserved at the Wisdom Academy, at Tuludi, your tourist dollars fund a nursery school in Khwai village, and in Tawana, the Elephant Express safely transports children to school each morning across dangerous corridors along the Delta.
Amazon Nature Tours:
Sailing Expeditions in Brazil
- Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil
When I first headed to the Amazon in spring 2018, I was prepared to be mesmerized by the sheer scale and wildness of the jungle. What I didn’t expect was that I’d be even more fascinated by the Amazonian villages and their ancient cultures and traditions. While the starry night above the Rio Negro truly must be seen to be believed (the lack of light pollution makes you feel like you’re in a planetarium, the constellations above reflected upon the black river below), I wouldn’t have any context for what I was witnessing without the dedicated staff aboard the motor yacht Tucano, all of whom were indigenous to the rainforest. Edivan, our head guide, would paddle ashore to the banks of a local village, where a family would welcome us into their home. Amazon Nature Tours gives equal weight to its responsibilities to both the people and the environment, implementing eco-conscious operations (minimizing water and electricity on board) and culturally cognizant practices, as well. For example, hiring staff with native knowledge of the area, and, unlike many other companies, which employ only freelance and part-time guides, offering full-time positions. This benefits not only local communities but travelers, too: I would never have fallen so in love with the Amazon rainforest had I not seen it through the eyes of the people who call it home.
Entara:
Safari Camps & Lodges in Tanzania
- Northern Tanzania: Arusha, Lake Eyasi, Serengeti, Tarangire
Though the objective of safari is to immerse oneself in nature and appreciate the rhythms of life off the beaten path, the increased focus on extravagant modern amenities has created a paradox within the industry. It’s especially apparent in East Africa, where the luxury safari industry has a strong foothold. Enter Entara, which launched in 2022 with a desire to bring the African safari back to the basics and offer a chance to disconnect from modern life. (No wifi, no problem.)
In January, I set out on an Entara trip across the northern circuit of Tanzania, beginning with Koroi Forest Camp in Arusha, followed by Tarangire fly-camping at Olkeri, and concluding with Esirai, a mobile tented camp in the Serengeti. My favorite elements of safari were all present—hot water bottles at night, bush breakfasts, sunset gin and tonics—minus the unnecessary extras. Beyond eco-sustainability, including sourcing local designers and artwork, prioritizing regional ingredients and produce, Entara’s mission is to hire and elevate Indigenous staff, particularly women, and train them for high-powered roles within the industry. Less than 1 percent of safari guides in Tanzania are women, and I experienced the fruits of Entara’s female-focused mentorship program firsthand with my spectacular guides, Pendo and Rufina, who showed me the wonders of Tanzania’s wildlife and landscapes through their warm, seemingly all-seeing and all-knowing lens.
The Brando:
Private Island Resort in French Polynesia
- Tetiaroa Private Island, Arue, Tahiti, French Polynesia.
When I arrived at The Brando this past November, I knew a world of ultra-luxurious, Hollywood-style glamour and serenity awaited. The private island resort, located 30 miles north of Tahiti on the Tetiaroa atoll, boasts a storied history as Marlon Brando’s personal Polynesian hideaway, with waterfront villas shaded beneath lush coconut groves and white-sand beaches overlooking the turquoise waters of the South Pacific. Brando first fell in love with this part of the world after filming Mutiny on the Bounty in 1960, and the spirit of Old Hollywood abounds in the drinks menu at Bob’s Bar (sample cocktails include Apocalypse Now and On the Waterfront), or the theatrical, maritime ambiance of Les Mutinés. What I didn’t expect was that the Polynesian culture and history would be equally venerated and preserved within the resort. While The Brando is famous for its cutting-edge sustainability practices, the Tetiaroa Society is an equally important legacy—a cultural heritage program dedicated to recording traditional knowledge and preserving archaeological sites, many of which guests can visit on a tour of the island. Additionally, the resort funds programs that educate schoolchildren about the fragility of the local environment and the rich history and culture of the atoll, sponsoring online modules for teachers and field trips to the atoll.
Tiger Tops:
Safari Lodges in Nepal
- Chitwan and Bardia National Park, Nepal
Nepal may be famous for the Himalayas, but the southern lowlands, with their lush green jungles, winding rivers, and hazy, pale pink sunsets, are equally enchanting. When I arrived at Tiger Tops in November 2018, I planned on reporting primarily on the outfitter’s role as the first ethical elephant safari in the nation. A pioneer of responsible tourism in the region, I soon discovered this accolade extended to the company’s treatment of the local people as well as the South Asian wildlife. The old-school charm of a Tiger Tops safari, with its mosquito-netted lodging and sundowners along the riverbank, is rivaled only by the hospitality and dedication of its staff. And Tiger Tops is a tireless supporter of its community—providing extensive education programs for local schoolchildren, including Tiger Tops Swiss Air School near Tharu Lodge, operating a 24/7 health clinic for villagers, and sponsoring youth clubs and women’s groups in the region.
Frontiers North:
Wildlife Adventures in Northern Canada
- Churchill, Manitoba, Canada
Where do you go when you’ve been everywhere? To the Polar Bear Capital of the World, of course. Or, at least that’s how it felt when I arrived in Churchill (population: 870) and met my Frontiers North bunkmates, all of whom were more well-traveled than I was, despite the fact that I travel for a living. We were embarking on a polar bear safari in the Canadian subarctic—so far north that the sun hung low in the sky, casting a warm, golden glow upon the snow-covered fields, slate-gray sea, and pale blue sky. We were staying in the Tundra Buggy Lodge, a temporary structure erected from October to November to observe the annual polar bear migration to the windswept shores of Hudson Bay, where they wait for the water to freeze and seal-hunting to begin. (Residents don’t lock their cars during these months, in case of a bear attack.) We spent our days observing these apex predators as they curiously approached our vehicle, hungry for a snack. (The Tundra Buggies are outfitted with 10-foot tires for safety.)
Scientists from Polar Bears International joined us on every outing, one of many conservation partners. A family-owned adventure outfitter operating exclusively in Churchill (Beluga Whale safaris in the summer, Northern Lights tours in the winter), the company is dedicated to preserving the wild beauty and honoring the Indigenous communities of the Canadian north. Each adventure centers on authentic local voices; we began our trip with a presentation by Florence Hamilton, a Sayisi Dene woman, who shared the history and present-day realities of the Dene community on the land. Frontiers North partners with Raincoast Conservation Foundation (which works with Indigenous communities to protect marine life) and invests in community-driven initiatives such as Hungry Bears Foodbank and school breakfast programs in Churchill.
Souljourn Yoga:
Retreats in Africa, Asia, North America
- Morocco, Nicaragua, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taos and more
While the wellness industry can trend a bit too navel-gazing for my liking (“isn’t the point of travel to look beyond yourself?”), Souljourn Yoga rewrites the narrative with retreats that immerse travelers in the spirit and culture of destinations they visit. “Oftentimes, international yoga retreats are operated in developing countries without acknowledging the host community,” acknowledges founder Jordan Ashley. “It is Souljourn Yoga’s goal to support ethical tourism so that we can form lasting relationships.” To that end, Souljourn partners with local nonprofits on every trip, including a service element focused on women’s education. My first retreat was in Morocco in 2019, where I volunteered with Education For All, an NGO that provides secondary education for Berber girls in the High Atlas Mountains. In 2024, I embarked on another retreat to Sri Lanka, where Souljourn partnered with the Rosie May Foundation’s Think Pink initiative, which trains female tuk-tuk drivers (less than 3 percent of all drivers in Sri Lanka are women), providing a source of income and safety for passengers. Travel that boosts your sense of zen while empowering those around you, as well? Namaste, indeed.