Ski Switzerland Like a Pro: An Insider’s Guide to 8 Iconic Resort Towns
From Zermatt to St. Moritz, Swiss ski towns are just getting better.Read More
In Switzerland, excellence isn't aspirational—it's baseline. The country's smallest ski resorts would be crown jewels elsewhere, while its premier destinations operate in a category entirely their own. The approach to each sets the tone. The season officially launches during the holidays, but timing here rewards those who know better. Early December brings empty slopes and perfect corduroy. January and February deliver the deepest powder, with temperatures that keep it in pristine condition. March unfolds with the kind of extended, sun-soaked afternoons that make those three-hour mountain lunches feel entirely reasonable. Though these are loose guidelines at best—Zermatt's glacier runs year-round, while St. Moritz's 300-plus days of annual sunshine have long since upended conventional wisdom about the winter season.
The approach to each sets the tone. Most are best reached via morning flights into Zurich or Geneva, connecting to a rail system where, through panoramic windows, the landscape shifts from meticulous farmland to high-alpine drama. These train rides have become so fundamental to the experience that operators like Scott Dunn have elevated the transit itself into a cornerstone of the journey, particularly with the Ski Switzerland by Glacier Express Train itinerary that brings guests via rail to the holy trinity of Swiss skiing: Zermatt, St. Moritz, and Andermatt.
What sets Switzerland apart isn't just the skiing—it's a culture that manages an improbable balance between heritage and innovation. Those centuries-old farmhouses? They're hiding Michelin-starred kitchens. The glass-walled mountain lounges look surprisingly at home against peaks that haven't changed in millennia. You'll find third-generation farmers discussing contemporary art installations over raclette, while tech billionaires seek counsel from mountain guides whose families worked these slopes before skiing was a sport. Each resort has cultivated its own distinct character, perfecting different aspects of the alpine experience. What follows is your guide to Switzerland's most compelling winter destinations—because in a country that treats hospitality like a competitive sport, standing still has never been an option.
The Best Ski Resort Towns in Switzerland
Grindelwald
The Eiger's 13,015-foot north face—nicknamed the Mordwand (Murder Wall) by early climbers—has shaped Alpine history since its first ascent in 1938. At its base, Grindelwald has evolved from a medieval farming village into one of Switzerland's most compelling winter destinations. Consider the Hotel Glacier, which recently earned its Michelin Key. The 160-year-old property began by hauling ice blocks from the Lower Grindelwald Glacier by horse-drawn carriage, inadvertently launching the village's tourism industry when Victorian travelers arrived to witness the spectacle. Today, its centuries-old cellar houses one of the region's most ambitious wine programs—500 labels that read like a who's who of Swiss and international vintners. The December 2024 arrival of Grindellodge marks another pivot in the village's cachet, while its restaurant Umami Works brings precise Japanese cuisine to a landscape known for raclette—a cultural convergence that feels unexpectedly natural here.
Infrastructure has matched these culinary strides. The Grindelwald-Wengen, lies at the foot of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau region, and is the location of the Lauberhorn World Cup downhill run. The Eiger Express has transformed the journey to Jungfraujoch—Europe's highest railway station at 11,332 feet, known as the "Top of Europe"—from a lengthy expedition into a 15-minute ascent. The views remain unchanged, offering a UNESCO-protected panorama including the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau region, Switzerland's most famous mountain trilogy. In winter, this means direct access to high-altitude terrain and some of the Bernese Alps' most reliable snow conditions, with runs that suit both cautious intermediates and experts seeking couloir descents. The village also operates Switzerland's first full de-steaming thermal power station, setting a new standard for Alpine energy innovation.
Gstaad
Gstaad is simultaneously exclusive and unpretentious—no small feat for a mountain village that's been the winter playground of Europe's elite since the 1920s. While social media might playfully reference its wealthy regulars (see the viral "Gstaad Guy" phenomenon), the real magic of this Bernese Oberland retreat lies in its ability to maintain authenticity despite its gilded reputation. Gstaad Palace, a Leading Hotel of the World, celebrating its 111th winter season, remains the resort's north star. The family-owned grande dame has just secured two Michelin Keys, though it's the unexpected details that reveal its evolution: Chef Yothin Chookanhom's transformation of Le Grand Restaurant into an ambitious Thai dining destination, or the legendary GreenGo nightclub's digital reinvention for 2025, complete with a new membership program for international DJ sets.
Beyond the Palace's orbit, Gstaad reveals itself in layers. The main promenade might showcase Hermès and Brunello Cucinelli boutiques, but venture into Hotel Olden and you'll find locals debating the merits of its famous penne alla vodka. The area's newest accommodations continue this blend of heritage and innovation. Le Chalet Lion Rouge, perched at nearly 4,000 feet in nearby Rougemont, reinterprets 1960s alpine architecture across seven bedrooms, while the eight-bedroom Le Chalet Saanen offers a contemporary take on mountain living, complete with dual salons and an outdoor spa. Both properties, part of the 84 Club Collection, provide the privacy sought by Gstaad's discretion-minded visitors while maintaining easy access to the village. The skiing here is expansive rather than extreme: 124 miles of largely intermediate-friendly downhill runs spread across several valleys, complemented by 111 miles of cross-country trails and 118 miles of winter hiking paths. Glacier 3000, just 20 minutes away, provides year-round snow reliability and hosts the Peak Walk by Tissot—the world's only suspension bridge connecting two mountain peaks—offering panoramas from the Matterhorn to Mont Blanc. The snow park is perfect for snowboarders and non-skiers interested in other winter sports.
St. Moritz
St. Moritz entered the winter tourism lexicon in 1864, when hotelier Johannes Badrutt made his now-legendary bet with British summer guests, promising to refund their entire stay if they didn't enjoy winter in the Engadin Valley. They stayed until Easter, and winter tourism was born. Today, the town's flair for innovation remains undiminished. December 2024 marked Billionaire St. Moritz's arrival at the Grand Hotel des Bains Kempinski, where F1 mogul Flavio Briatore has orchestrated a theatrical dining experience that feels precisely calibrated for St. Moritz's brand of dramatic elegance. Meanwhile, Badrutt's Palace Hotel, the town's grande dame, unveiled its first major renovation in a century: the Serlas Wing, introducing 25 contemporary suites and an underground passage connecting to the town square and Chesa Veglia—the village's oldest farmhouse and still its most coveted lunch reservation.
The sporting life here spans from refined to radical. Corviglia's varied terrain and Corvatsch's night skiing satisfy traditional snow pursuits, while the infamous Cresta Run—a head-first skeleton sledding track where speeds touch 85 mph—continues to test the adventurous skiers. February brings the 118th White Turf, where thoroughbreds race across the frozen lake for three consecutive weekends. The addition of family-friendly Saturdays, featuring children's skijöring (skiing behind horses), has made this quintessentially Swiss spectacle more accessible. Culture runs as deep as the snow. Hauser & Wirth examines Jean-Michel Basquiat's connection to the Engadin, while the Roth Bar functions simultaneously as a watering hole and living art installation by Dieter Roth's descendants.
Zermatt
The Matterhorn is the mountain—a 14,692-foot pyramid rising like nature's attempt at perfection. This iconic peak has defined Zermatt since alpinism's golden age, when Victorian climbers first arrived at the Monte Rosa Hotel in 1839. Today, despite welcoming over two million visitors annually, the car-free village retains an authenticity that's increasingly rare in the Alps, its timber chalets and narrow lanes preserving the character that first captivated those early mountaineers. The upcoming season brings fresh energy to the town's historic properties. The Mont Cervin Palace, presiding since 1852, emerges from renovation with experiences that merge luxury and adventure—exclusive Thursday morning first tracks followed by champagne breakfast with Matterhorn views. The Schweizerhof, meanwhile, redefines the modern mountain hotel through its new Clinique Nescens wellness program.
Dining here ranges from altitude to attitude. An innovative "dine-around" program lets hotel guests explore multiple restaurants, while après-ski traditionally progresses from the Grand Hotel Zermatterhof's Stars Bar to Brasserie Lusi & Terrace—though insiders might direct you to hidden gems in centuries-old cellars. The skiing matches this variety. Beginners find their footing at Wolli Park Sunnegga ski area (free for under-nines), while experts tackle the off-piste terrain around Rothorn, Stockhorn and Klein Matterhorn (where hiring a guide is essential). The 12,740-foot Matterhorn Glacier Paradise station offers year-round skiing and views spanning 14 glaciers and 38 peaks, a high-altitude reminder that you're in one of the Alps' most serious mountain environments.
Verbier
This south-facing balcony in Switzerland's French-speaking Valais canton first gained recognition for its challenging, world-class off-piste terrain. The statistics tell part of the story: 250 miles of marked trails across the 4 Vallées domain, with terrain that starts at 5,000 feet and climbs to Mont-Fort's vertiginous 10,800-foot summit. The ski region is also known to be a favorite for freeriders. For beginners, there’s a well-known ski school. For 2025, the resort adds another vertical thrill: the world's highest zip line, launching from 10,925 feet.
The progression from expert-only enclave to luxury destination has been particularly deft. The W Verbier set a new tone with its slope-side location (the Medran Gondola is situated a few steps away from the resort), offering 123 rooms with private fireplaces and an atmosphere that skews more South Beach than Swiss Alps. The 39-room Experimental Chalet followed, channeling '70s glamour through vintage cocktails and retro-chic design. La Cordée des Alpes refined the traditional ski hotel concept with dedicated concierges and fireside massages, while Virgin Limited Edition's The Lodge raised the stakes for exclusive-use properties with its Michelin-trained chefs and round-the-clock service. Yet Verbier's original spirit endures. Farm Club still draws crowds to its legendary nightlife scene, just as it has since the 1970s. Restaurant Le Caveau serves classic fondue without pretense, and the Pub Mont Fort remains a democratic gathering spot where ski instructors mingle with their high-net-worth clients over après-ski beers. What distinguishes Verbier isn't just its snow quality or sophisticated amenities—it's how the resort has attracted luxury without losing its edge, proving that adrenaline and affluence make excellent skiing companions.
Crans-Montana
Crans-Montana pivots between tradition and reinvention for 2025, anchored by Six Senses' recent arrival. The 76-room property brings elevated wellness to the mountains, its spa merging biohacking technology with Swiss thermal traditions. For the ultimate in private luxury, Ultima Crans-Montana offers two ultra-luxury chalets accommodating up to 38 guests across 48,500 square feet. The property features a 10,800-square-foot spa complete with steam and dry saunas, fresh snow cooling area, and private lake, while amenities like a private cinema, arcade room, and dedicated culinary teams elevate the experience beyond typical chalet offerings. But it's the unexpected offerings—like guided walks with rescued yaks—that signal ambitions beyond standard luxury fare. The skiing holds its own: 100 miles of primarily south-facing slopes catch reliable sun, with the World Cup Piste Nationale providing legitimate challenge among otherwise intermediate-friendly terrain. The modern ski lift system moves efficiently, though the real draw might be the stops along the way—particularly at Chetzeron, a 6,929-foot architectural statement where the terrace scene rivals the skiing.
Dining continues to evolve beyond alpine standards. While Pascal Cordonnier's locally-produced raclette maintains tradition at Six Senses, Byakko introduces precise Japanese technique to mountain dining. The resort's 300 annual days of sunshine set the tone for year-round relevance, from spring's Caprices music festival to summer paragliding and wine routes. While Crans-Montana may lack the historical cachet of Switzerland's marquee resorts, its contemporary vision—particularly in wellness and gastronomy—makes a compelling case for attention. The views, stretching from Matterhorn to Mont Blanc, don't hurt either.
Davos
Davos strikes an intriguing balance between power summit and powder pursuit. While January's World Economic Forum may command global headlines, the resort's true character emerges in its quieter moments. The Ameron Swiss Mountain Resort, with its coveted Michelin Key, signals the town's evolution, while Golden Dragon remains the sole Michelin Guide-recognized restaurant, serving refined pan-Asian cuisine that draws both locals and international clientele.
The resort spans two distinct zones—Davos Platz and Davos Dorf—connected by sophisticated transport and 200 miles of varied terrain shared with neighboring Klosters. Recent arrivals include Lokal, where chef Stefanie Hein crafts globally-inspired dishes using regional organic produce, and Stall Valär, housed in century-old stables, where contemporary Alpine cuisine meets environmental consciousness through initiatives like the "planted steak" program benefiting Protect Our Winters. For authentic mountain experiences, Kaffee Klatsch has evolved from a modest coffee shop into a dual-location institution, while Montana Stube, dating to 1937, maintains its reputation for traditional "Mistkratzerli"—roasted spring chicken that demands advance planning but rewards patience. BierVision Monstein, Europe's second-highest brewery, offers a compelling detour for craft beer enthusiasts.
Andermatt
A curious alchemy is at work in Andermatt, where a former military outpost has evolved into Switzerland's most compelling ski destination. A $1.9 billion transformation, initiated by Egyptian businessman Samih Sawiris and accelerated by Vail Resorts' 2022 acquisition with Epic Pass inclusion, has reshaped this Alpine village into a nexus of luxury and accessibility. As of December 2024, three-Michelin-starred chef Andreas Caminada brings his sharing-plate concept Igniv to Andermatt Reuss, a new retail and gastronomy hub. The restaurant, designed by Patricia Urquiola to evoke a sophisticated alpine nest, emphasizes communal dining through conversation-friendly banquettes and a social bar area, all crafted from local stone and natural woods.
The village's culinary credentials now total four Michelin stars—including The Chedi's newly two-starred Japanese Restaurant (the Swiss ski resort also offers ski-in, ski-out mountain access) and the elevated Gütsch by Markus Neff, perched at 7,690 feet. These refined experiences share the village with converted cattle sheds where menu boards still display their bovine predecessors' vital statistics, a testament to Andermatt's ability to balance heritage with evolution. The skiing mirrors this duality. The terrain spans 112 miles across three linked resorts, with the north-facing Gemsstock peak delivering reliable powder and expert runs to nearly 10,000 feet, while newer lifts connect to the gentler slopes of Sedrun and Disentis. The Oberalp Pass remains a gateway to serious backcountry—you can still skin up toward Engelberg through what locals call "a tangle of ridges and valleys," a multi-day traverse that feels untouched since the area's garrison days. For Epic Pass holders, this represents Switzerland's most accessible entry point, with lift tickets at $72 compared to U.S. resort prices often exceeding $200.