10 Exhibitions Not to Miss During Mexico City Art Week

Beginning in the 1990s, the Mexican art scene has experienced sustained growth, driven largely by internal forces. Among the most decisive was the emergence of a strong local gallery system and, crucially, the launch of ZONAMACO by Zélika García in 2004, which gave Mexico City a stable market platform for international exchange and visibility. The scene’s globalization accelerated during and after the pandemic, as Mexico City became a favored destination for travelers and digital nomads far beyond the art world.

Beyond ZONAMACO, CDMX today supports a fully developed cultural ecosystem of galleries, museums and artist studios that give depth and continuity to an already vibrant scene—one that comes fully alive during Mexico City Art Week in early February. The week-long schedule of activations, exhibitions and fairs has become a key stop for collectors, curators and advisors looking to discover some of the most compelling artistic voices emerging across Central and South America. While ZONAMACO remains the week’s gravitational center, CDMX Art Week is shaped just as much by its satellite fairs. Feria MATERIAL and SALÓN ACME, in particular, offer early access to younger artists and galleries, often at accessible price points and frequently just ahead of broader market recognition.

What sets CDMX apart from other arts destinations is the density of its gallery landscape and the breadth of its institutional offerings, which range from historical pillars such as the Palacio de Bellas Artes, the Museo de Arte Moderno and the indispensable Museo Nacional de Antropología—with its deep immersion into ancient civilizations and ancestral cosmologies—to the contemporary programming of Museo Tamayo Arte Contemporáneo. To help you navigate this intense week—and make the most of it—here is our guide to the Mexico City’s must-see art exhibitions.