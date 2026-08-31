When Tennis’s Greatest Champions Turn a Competitive Eye Toward Art

Pro tennis is a beautiful but brutal sport—watching the fastest, strongest and most aggressive players (think Rafael Nadal pitted against the kinetic, elegant beauty of Federer) is like seeing a work of art unfold in real time. The killer 129 m.p.h. serves of Venus and Serena Williams and Reilly Opelka's 149 m.p.h. "tornadoes" are equal parts shocking and breathtaking. The power of Andy Murray's two-handed backhand and John McEnroe's soft-touch volleys are finesse epitomized. Perfecting the game takes many hours on the court, starting at a very young age, which means most of the pros have no life outside of tennis until they retire.

While tennis's top stars are pictures of grace, control and power, most can't maintain such extreme levels of prowess for years upon years without injuries and burnout. Upon retirement, perhaps unsurprisingly, those ranked #1 during their careers by the Association of Tennis Professionals for their consistency and level of performance often channel that passion into other endeavors: coaching, philanthropy, entrepreneurship or analysis. Some find their way into the art world as collectors, bringing their A games to the market and carving their signatures in the industry, perhaps discovering the next Kara Walker or Andy Warhol. Tennis pros like those below know, after all, what it takes not just to attain but also to sustain greatness. Following what they collect is one more way to see into the inner worlds of those who've reached the pinnacle of success.