Serve Looks in These Stylish Tennis Sweaters

Trends come and go, but tennis-inspired fashion is always in style. There’s no denying, however, that the tennis aesthetic is having a real moment right now, and it’s easy to see why—you can’t go wrong with the adorable pleated skirts, crisp white sneakers, preppy dresses and chic sweaters, both on and off the court.

The tennis sweater is traditionally a cable knit v-neck pullover sweater in the white or cream color family, typically with striped banding. While it isn’t actually worn on the court quite as much as other tennis apparel such as tennis skirts, skorts or polos, the pullover has become synonymous with the racket sport, and especially that particularly prepster, country club-going aesthetic.

Today’s tennis sweaters still have many of the same qualities as the original look, but with a modern edge, whether it’s with a bold burst of color or a unique pattern. And don’t fret, because you don’t actually need to be preparing for a match or sitting court-side at the tennis club to wear these elegant sweaters. No matter how you choose to style it, a tennis sweater is always a chic topper, especially for those tricky transitional seasons. Below, see the best tennis sweaters to shop now.