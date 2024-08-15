Serve Looks in These Stylish Tennis Sweaters
Tenniscore is having a moment, but these classic sweaters are timeless.Read More
Trends come and go, but tennis-inspired fashion is always in style. There’s no denying, however, that the tennis aesthetic is having a real moment right now, and it’s easy to see why—you can’t go wrong with the adorable pleated skirts, crisp white sneakers, preppy dresses and chic sweaters, both on and off the court.
The tennis sweater is traditionally a cable knit v-neck pullover sweater in the white or cream color family, typically with striped banding. While it isn’t actually worn on the court quite as much as other tennis apparel such as tennis skirts, skorts or polos, the pullover has become synonymous with the racket sport, and especially that particularly prepster, country club-going aesthetic.
Today’s tennis sweaters still have many of the same qualities as the original look, but with a modern edge, whether it’s with a bold burst of color or a unique pattern. And don’t fret, because you don’t actually need to be preparing for a match or sitting court-side at the tennis club to wear these elegant sweaters. No matter how you choose to style it, a tennis sweater is always a chic topper, especially for those tricky transitional seasons. Below, see the best tennis sweaters to shop now.
The Best Tennis Sweaters That Never Go Out of Style
- Tory Burch Tory Sport Merino V-Neck Sweater
- Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton Cricket Sweater
- Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Knit Cardigan Sweater
- Wilson Avalon Sweater
- Naadam Varsity Cable Knit V-Neck
- The Upside Quinn Striped Organic Cotton Vest
- Brooks Brothers Linen Cable Knit Tennis Sweater
- Lacoste Women's Oversized Wool V-Neck Tennis Sweater
- Kule The Maya Sweater
- Varley Open Stitch Cotton Tennis Sweater
- Vineyard Vines Cotton Cashmere Heritage Tipped V-Neck
- Wilson Sportswear Essex Polo
- Ellsworth and Ivey Tennis Lines Sweatshirt
- Sporty & Rich SRC Cableknit V-Neck Sweater
Tory Burch Tory Sport Merino V-Neck Sweater
Tory Burch’s casual take on the tennis sweater stays true to the traditional aesthetic, but in a warmer (yet still sporty) merino wool, for a perfect extra layer.
Polo Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Cotton Cricket Sweater
You can’t go wrong with a classic Polo Ralph Lauren cable knit sweater. While this is technically categorized as a cricket sweater, it has all the hallmarks of the tennis look, complete with a v-neckline and blue banding.
Alo Yoga Tennis Club Sweater Knit Cardigan Sweater
A sporty button-down tennis cardigan is perfect for layering; throw it on over your workout gear for a touch of preppy polish, or wear it paired with a t-shirt and jeans for a timeless look.
Wilson Avalon Sweater
Whether you're hitting the tennis or pickleball courts, you're already a winner in this quick-drying, breathable crewneck sweater, which you can wear while on the court and once you finish your game.
Naadam Varsity Cable Knit V-Neck
Embrace the collegiate vibes with these cozy, oversized varsity sweater, which also happens to be a great alternative for those that don't want the ultra-preppy, crisp white tennis sweater look. It has more of a vintage-inspired aesthetic, with a longer length, overlapping v-neckline and cable knit.
The Upside Quinn Striped Organic Cotton Vest
It turns out that sweater vests aren’t just for grandpas—they’re also ideal transitional attire, especially when they’re as adorable as this sleeveless number, with pink and red stripes for a little pop of color.
Brooks Brothers Linen Cable Knit Tennis Sweater
This Brooks Brothers v-neck tennis sweater is the ultimate in preppy pullovers, and the navy and white color scheme is so versatile.
Lacoste Women's Oversized Wool V-Neck Tennis Sweater
Lacoste’s perfectly preppy long-sleeve sweater has all the retro hallmarks of the classic look; it’s an oversized fit in a chunky knit, with contrast stripes and, of course, the signature crocodile emblem.
Kule The Maya Sweater
For a more unexpected hue, try Kule's minty green tennis sweater, in a lightweight cotton blend with subtle polka dots for a whimsical touch.
Varley Open Stitch Cotton Tennis Sweater
The deep, forest green hue is solid alternative to classic white, but still super versatile—it's so chic for fall.
Vineyard Vines Cotton Cashmere Heritage Tipped V-Neck
Vineyard Vines' best-selling heritage v-neck sweater comes in a few classic colorways, but we're partial to the timeless white cotton-cashmere with navy accents, with ribbing at the cuffs and hem.
Wilson Sportswear Essex Polo
For a less traditional interpretation, check out this short-sleeve collared polo shirt-sweater.
Ellsworth and Ivey Tennis Lines Sweatshirt
If you're looking for more of a cozy tennis sweatshirt as opposed to a tennis sweater, try this green tennis crewneck, with two embroidered racquets.
Sporty & Rich SRC Cableknit V-Neck Sweater
The sky blue colorway adds a fresh, light touch to this oh-so-classic tennis sweater. It's got all the traditional features of the preppy look, from a deep v-neck with a double stripe along the neckline, waist and hands, to the all-over cable knit. You can wear it over a t-shirt or tank, on its own or even layered over a turtleneck when it's chillier out.