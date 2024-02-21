The 7 Thailand Hotels Perfect for ‘The White Lotus’

By now, it’s known that the third season of the hit HBO show The White Lotus will take place in Thailand, with an intriguing cast that includes Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Blackpink’s Lisa. While the plot twists are everything, the actual properties that have hosted the previous seasons (The Four Seasons Maui and Four Seasons Hotel Taormina) have also proved to be key assets when it comes to the perfect backdrop. The right suites, restaurants, pools and balconies can enhance even the juiciest of scenes, sprouting various interior design trends in the process. So, which Thailand hotels are worthy of hosting the highly anticipated next season of the White Lotus ? We found out.