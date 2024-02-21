The 7 Thailand Hotels Perfect for ‘The White Lotus’
These Thai properties would be fitting backdrops for the next season of ‘The White Lotus.’Read More
By now, it’s known that the third season of the hit HBO show The White Lotus will take place in Thailand, with an intriguing cast that includes Carrie Coon, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Blackpink’s Lisa. While the plot twists are everything, the actual properties that have hosted the previous seasons (The Four Seasons Maui and Four Seasons Hotel Taormina) have also proved to be key assets when it comes to the perfect backdrop. The right suites, restaurants, pools and balconies can enhance even the juiciest of scenes, sprouting various interior design trends in the process. So, which Thailand hotels are worthy of hosting the highly anticipated next season of the White Lotus ? We found out.
These Thai Hotels Would Be Perfect in 'The White Lotus'
Four Seasons Koh Samui
- 219, Chang Wat Surat Thani 84140, Thailand
This Four Seasons property will reportedly actually serve as one of the hosts of the third season of the show, and no wonder—with its spectacular views of the Gulf of Thailand, romantic beach coves, turquoise infinity pools and scenic balconies, the hotel, composed of both guest rooms and lavish villas, is the ideal backdrop for prime drama. Knowing The White Lotus creator Mike White’s quirks, we wouldn’t be surprised if the resort’s open-air Thai boxing ring makes an appearance at some point.
Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach
- 345 Moo 3 Na Jomtien Sub-District, Pattaya City, Amphoe Sattahip, Chang Wat Chon Buri 20250, Thailand
Beachside dialogues have been the series’ bread and butter throughout the first two seasons. This property’s location—right on Jomtien, one of Thailand’s prime beaches—makes it particularly irresistible, thanks to the picturesque pools and a unique design that blends modern touches in the rooms with historic nuances, such as traditional rooftops and materials like rattan and teak. Another intriguing feature is the traditional tea house, where monk blessings and various ceremonies are offered—just imagine all the potentially incredibly awkward scenes with this as the backdrop.
V Villas Phuket
- Ao Yon Road, Tambon Wichit, Amphoe Mueang Phuket, Chang Wat Phuket 83000, Thailand
Previous White Lotus locations excelled at evoking major wanderlust and envy of the characters’ generous budgets. The V Villas, open since 2021, have a similar effect. Truly boutique, this hotel offers only 19 private pool villas, all with top-notch amenities, such as a 24-hour personal butler and the option to have a floating breakfast in the pool—Tanya would have approved. Plenty of incredible angles can host the series’ multiple plotlines, though the poolside lounge area and the rooftop bar, nestled above a gorgeous cove, seem especially well-suited for the show.
Capella Bangkok
- 300, 2 Charoen Krung Road, Khwaeng Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
Yes, a White Lotus installment suggests a resort, but just how cool would it be to see the cast lust, hate and soul-search in one of the world’s most intriguing cities? When it comes to Bangkok hotels, it doesn’t get much more luxurious than the Capella. Perched above the Chao Phraya river, this new property has the distinct style that fits the bill for the show—a mix of understated luxury, incredible views and over-the-top amenities, such as private mini-pools.
Aleenta Chiang Mai
- 189 Suthep Alley, Tambon Su Thep, Muang, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
Compared to the islands, the Golden Triangle-adjacent Chiang Mai, in the north of Thailand, is a lesser-known destination, but it’s no less magical. Every White Lotus season has a theme, and season three is reportedly tackling the intricacies of death and Eastern religion and spirituality. This new wellness-focused property is a great fit, thanks to its signature mind-body retreats and a quiet, meditation-forward atmosphere. Luxury is the details here, from the period furniture to the private pools, and while there’s no beach, the plentiful striking backdrops, like the piano bar and the reclaimed golden teak wood period structures scattered throughout, promise an abundance of memorable visuals.
Banyan Tree Krabi
- 279 Tambon Nongtalay Amphoe Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81180, Thailand
This serene resort is located on the quaint tropical island of Krabi, and the destination is full of photogenic corners for the White Lotus cast to frequent. A particular strong point are the beach-view restaurants, especially the Bird’s Nest, featuring circular suspended booths under a canopy of trees. The dramatic spa (the luminous stone suspended above the hot tub can alone carry a scene) is also a standout, allowing for the perfect clash between the notion of wellness and the series’ signature chaos.
InterContinental Khao Yai Resort
- 262, Pong Talong Sub-District, Amphoe Pak Chong, Chang Wat Nakhon Ratchasima 30450, Thailand
Imagine the stellar cast fighting, falling in love and plotting in the vicinity of an UNESCO World Heritage-listed site. The dreamy resort, located next to the atmospheric Khao Yai National Park, opened in 2023. It consists of upcycled vintage train carriages, which, with the help of Bangkok-based architect Bill Bensley, have been transformed into lavish suites and rooms. The unique, Wes Anderson-like interiors make for a fabulous backdrop, while the broody, lakeside flora and fauna add a layer of White Lotus-appropriate mystery.