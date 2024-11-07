The Ultimate Thanksgiving Cocktail Guide

While turkey and pumpkin pie are two of the most talked-up Thanksgiving dishes, let's not forget about the crucial cocktail portion of the meal. After all, what better way to spice up a Thanksgiving meal than with a festival cocktail? The holiday season is the perfect time to work on your bartending skills, and whether it's a pre-dinner aperitif, dessert treat or a mid-meal cocktail, a cheerful Thanksgiving drink is sure to elevate the menu and add a little something extra to the atmosphere.

As you finalize that Thanksgiving menu and decide on the final recipes for the stuffing, cranberry sauce and apple pie, make sure you include a cocktail or two for the special celebration. Fall cocktails just hit different, and a good drink is the perfect complement to Thanksgiving dinner. If you want to get really fancy, whip up a special cocktail just for the appetizers, too. We found all the best recipes for the best Thanksgiving cocktails that you'll be *so* grateful for this year. Whether you're into a classic cocktail, a fizzy beverage or any other kind of bubbly sipper, we've got you covered. Below, see our favorite concoctions with all the fall flavors to whip up for the holiday table, because these are the best cocktail recipes that are sure to be the hit of the night.