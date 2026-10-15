The Berkshires Beyond the Foliage, Where Gilded Age Grandeur Meets Country Charm

On autumn mornings in the Berkshires, cold air lingers in the valleys until the sun clears the ridges. By late morning, traffic is thick on the two-lane roads. People come up anyway, drawn by what the old money left standing when it ran out: barns, shuttered mills, marble churches and cottages the size of hotels. Those cottages came late to land that remains part of the Mohican homelands. In the 1730s, Mohicans established a community in what are now Stockbridge and West Stockbridge. Successive removals forced the Stockbridge-Mohicans to New York and then Wisconsin.

Improved rail links later brought wealthy families from New York and Boston. They imported a European model of country life, commissioning houses with formal approaches and gardens set against the woods, as “cottage” became a capacious euphemism. Each was designed around one family, along with the staff needed to sustain its summer life. When that domestic system broke down in the 20th century, the square footage remained, along with a Berkshire winter’s egregious heating bill. Some houses vanished. The survivors found new occupants and a job to do, which helped cover upkeep and brought once-private architecture within public reach.

For a fall weekend, the touristic appeal lies in the physical closeness of the region’s cultural mainstays to smaller places with notable histories of their own. This guide connects major collections and country-house gardens with businesses whose older ways of working remain useful. Restaurants and inns extend the experience into the evening, making the regional architecture part of a stay as well as something to admire. The route heads south from Williamstown, with reasons to linger in each town and a stretch of open country before the next stop.