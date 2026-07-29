The Best Art Galleries in Porto, Portugal 

Lisbon frequently gets rated as one of the top European destinations for contemporary art, deservedly so. Portugal's capital is home to the country's big-name galleries and plays host to plenty of interesting events. Porto's art scene, in comparison, often gets overlooked, with most travelers spending their time exploring the UNESCO heritage sites, azulejo tiles and Douro Valley wineries. That's a missed opportunity, because Porto has one of the more experimental, out-of-the-box and eclectic art scenes in Europe, and that's what makes it so interesting.

The action is concentrated in two clusters. The biggest and most well-known is centered around Rua de Miguel Bombarda and the surrounding streets, with the second in the Bonfim neighborhood. The contemporary art scene in Porto is generally riskier and less market-polished than the one in Lisbon, with greater emphasis on emerging talent. The best time to dive deep into the Porto art scene is during the Inaugurações Simultâneas, a bimonthly cultural event held in the Miguel Bombarda Art District. All the galleries on the block open new exhibitions at the same time, with live music, street performers and workshops throughout the neighborhood. The next one is set to take place on September 19, and whether you're in Porto or nearby now or then, it's worth a visit.