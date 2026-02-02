The Best Books That Foreground Female Friendship

Lovers may come and go, but friends are there for the long haul—through every messy breakup, major milestone and late-night meltdown. Enter Galentine’s Day, the Valentine’s Day alternative that celebrates female friendship in all its glorious forms. The lucky among us have the lifelong confidante who’s been by our side since childhood, the soulmate who appears whenever we need her most, the college roommate who has evolved into family and more.

The titles on our list of the best books that [something something] capture the emotional architecture of women’s friendships, the way they bend, stretch and sometimes break under pressure, only to reforge stronger than before. On their pages are rivalries, reckonings and hard-won reconciliations, as decades-old bonds are tested by time, circumstance and change.

You’ll meet characters thrown together by fate, bound by memory and buoyed by shared chaos. Some are unlucky in love but lucky in loyalty, supported by a crew who knows exactly when to show up with wine, wisdom or both. And if you think meet-cutes only belong in love stories, think again—some of the best are between friends.

Valentine’s Day is all about red roses and whispered promises, but Galentine’s Day is for the women who’ve seen you at your worst and stayed anyway—the ones who remind you that being known is the deepest form of love.