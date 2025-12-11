The Gracious Guest’s Guide: 39 Gifts to Please Even the Most Particular Host
Discover the perfect gift to honor the host who entertains with panache and purpose.Read More
I'm not here to tell you that you can't show up empty-handed to a holiday party, because I trust that our readers have the good sense to avoid such a social misstep. With that out of the way, beware the gift-giving pitfalls: mugs, tea towels and plants are the gifting equivalent of a shrug and often end up as clutter rather than cherished items. If you're leaning towards these defaults, it's worth reconsidering what makes a meaningful token of gratitude. Below you'll find nearly 40 gifts sure to delight a range of holiday hosts, whether you're gracing their home for a quick cocktail or hunkering down for a festive weekend retreat. Thoughtful guests seek items that balance originality, elegance and a touch of playful wit—pieces that elevate the quotidian while sparking conversation. From a gold-plated beetle bottle opener to a sculptural golfer cocktail glass, these pieces marry form and function.
39 Gifts for Holiday Party Hosts
- New York-Themed Hair Claws
- Glen Palmer Smith's 'Murals of New York City'
- Masahiro Urushido and Michael Anstendig's 'The Japanese Art of the Cocktail'
- Drew Smith's 'Oyster: A Gastronomic History'
- WMS&CO. Desktop Hourglass
- Nomenclature of Colors Tray
- Erin Isakov's 'Après Ski'
- 'Had Me at Jello' Puzzle
- GV Home Nick and Nora Glasses
- Moleskine x Issey Miyake Notebook
- Scriveiner Classic Rollerball Pen
- Barbour Pheasant Socks
- Timesavvy 'Sealing in Moisture' Mask
- Marmalade Grove Gift Set
- TRIBIT StormBox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- Weatherman 'Walk' Umbrella
- Wyoming Whiskey: Outryder
- GCI Outdoor Roadtrip Rocker Chair
- J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
- Chef Harold Moore's Coconut Cake
- Golfer Cocktail Glass
- Assouline's 'James Bond Cars'
- W. Kleinberg Bison Flat Card Case
- Giannini Firenze Hand-Marbled Guest Book
- Cerería Mollá Gift Set
- Avaline Holiday Gift Set
- Don Melchor 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
- Josephine N°7 Decanter
- Don Fulano Imperial Tequila
- F. Hammann Leather Playing Cards Set
- L'Objet Longhorn Bottle Opener
- Revana Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
- Scarlett & Ruby Jewellery Box Set
- WMS&CO. Custom Rubber Stamp
- Sake ONO Rare
- Wraps by Tina Reversible Cashmere Wrap
- B. Draddy Lottie Vest
- CW&T Time Since Launch Clock
- Noon & Moon Jade Mosaic Vase
New York-Themed Hair Claws
- FOR THE HOST WITH THE GOOD HAIR
We all know that moment, minutes before guests arrive, when we break into a cold sweat and reach for the nearest hair accessory to tame our locks and complete our look. For the hostess whose heart belongs to the city that never sleeps, these charming hair claws are the perfect way to wear her love for the Big Apple on her sleeve (or in her hair). Each claw is a playful tribute to an iconic NYC staple, from street grub to our city's ever-present winged pests. As she styles her tresses, she'll be transported to her favorite metropolis haunts. Crafted from eco-friendly cellulose acetate, they're also sustainable, allowing her to express her love for New York while treading lightly on the planet.
Glen Palmer Smith's 'Murals of New York City'
- FOR THE ART HISTORY-LOVING HOST
For the host with an encyclopedic knowledge of urban artistry, look no further than Glen Palmer-Smith's Murals of New York City. Featuring over 30 of the most important, influential and impressive murals found within all five boroughs, this visual feast will transport your host on a captivating journey through the heart of New York's artistic heritage. From the Victorian sensibilities of the 1900s to the graffiti-inflected art of Keith Haring and Barry McGee in the 1980s, Murals of New York City chronicles the evolution of the city's mural art tradition over the past century. Whether your host is a lifelong New Yorker or simply appreciates the artistry and energy of the world's greatest city, this book is sure to be a cherished addition to their collection.
Masahiro Urushido and Michael Anstendig's 'The Japanese Art of the Cocktail'
- FOR THE HOST WHO SHAKES AND STIRS WITH ZEN PRECISION
The Japanese Art of the Cocktail is an extraordinary gift for the host who appreciates the artistry, precision and rich cultural heritage behind the art of mixology. This stunning hardcover book is an immersive journey into the world of Japanese cocktail crafting, as seen through the eyes of award-winning bartender Masahiro Urushido, of Katana Kitten fame in New York City. For the host who delights in expanding their mixology knowledge and impressing guests with innovative libations, this book is an unparalleled resource. Urushido delves deep into the philosophy, techniques and ingredients that set Japanese cocktail culture apart, offering a masterclass in elevating the humble drink into a work of liquid art. Stunning photography captures the beauty and precision of Urushido's creations, providing visual inspiration for the home mixologist looking to infuse their beverages with a touch of Japanese elegance.
Drew Smith's 'Oyster: A Gastronomic History'
- FOR THE HOST WHO SHUCKS AND REGALES WITH EQUAL APLOMB
For the host whose love of food is matched only by their passion for the stories behind every dish, Oyster: A Gastronomic History is the ultimate literary feast. Drew Smith's tome explores the history of the oyster as presented in art, literature, politics and, of course, cuisine. For the host who understands that food is more than just sustenance, but a window into history, culture and the human experience, Oyster is a gastronomic odyssey that will have them reaching for the nearest raw bar.
WMS&CO. Desktop Hourglass
- FOR THE HOST WHO KNOWS TIMING IS EVERYTHING
Imagine your host employing this elegant tool to elevate their daily rituals—timing a power work session or an immersive hobby, marking the duration of a rejuvenating meditation, or pacing the courses of an intimate dinner party. It's a subtle yet impactful way to infuse a sense of ceremony and mindfulness into every occasion. WMS&CO.'s Desktop Hourglass transforms the intangible passage of time into a contemplative experience. Crafted from premium mouth-blown glass and available in two striking colorways, the sleek, minimalist design belies its practical utility. While digital devices offer precision, this analog wonder invites a more intuitive, tactile connection to the rhythm of our days. It's a timeless gift for the host who understands that the most precious moments are the ones we carve out for ourselves.
Nomenclature of Colors Tray
- FOR THE HOST WHO MINDS PANTONE'S COLOR OF THE YEAR
Present your host with a conversation-starting ode to Werner's 1814 Nomenclature of Colours—a taxonomic guide that classified colors for early explorers and naturalists, like Charles Darwin. All 110 hues on this decorative enamel tray are accompanied by their original poetic descriptions, from the delicate "Skimmed Milk White" to the rich "Veinous Blood Red." Every shade tells a story, inviting your host to explore the fascinating world of early 19th-century color theory.
Erin Isakov's 'Après Ski'
- FOR THE HOST WHO HITS THE SLOPES
Gift the snow-loving host or aficionado of vintage style on your list with Après Ski: The Scene, the Style, the Menu by ski-world savant Erin Isakov. This opulent tome is an immersive ode to the time-honored tradition of post-slope revelry, tailor-made for anyone who treasures the mountain lifestyle or appreciates the enduring charm of classic ski culture. Après Ski delves into the fascinating roots and stylish evolution of this cherished ritual. Isakov curates a trove of evocative photography and insider anecdotes that transport readers from the lively ambiance of ski-chalet bars to the sophisticated comforts of fireside lounges, capturing the full texture of the après-ski world. Interspersed throughout are vintage-inspired recipes for lodge-style libations and alpine-influenced nibbles, perfect for the host who loves entertaining with retro flair. It's an invitation to embrace the convivial spirit of ski culture and recreate a bit of its nostalgic magic at home—whether as a sublime gift for the ski devotee or a treasured addition to any vintage lifestyle library.
'Had Me at Jello' Puzzle
- FOR THE HOST WITH A DASH OF RETRO CHARM
Delight the host who revels in a bit of retro whimsy with "Had Me At Jello," a 1000-piece puzzle that's equal parts sensory fun and nostalgic charm. Born from the cheeky minds of Victoria Granola and Henry Hargreaves, this puzzle features colors that practically leap off the thick, high-quality art paper, and puddings that seem to shimmy and shake before your very eyes. Clocking in at a coffee table-friendly 19" by 26" when completed, "Had Me At Jello" is the perfect conversation starter, whether your host is a puzzle aficionado or simply looking for a light-hearted escape. The box itself is a work of art, crafted from sturdy stock and high-quality paper that's a pleasure to handle. It's a gift that invites playful interaction and shared laughter, a whimsical tribute to the simple joys of a bygone era.
GV Home Nick and Nora Glasses
- FOR THE HOST WHO BELIEVES PRESENTATION IS EVERYTHING
GV Home's Nick and Nora Glasses are the ultimate vessel for serving classic cocktails with vintage panache. Designed for timeless libations like Martinis, Manhattans and Negronis, these handblown glasses are a must-have for the host who appreciates the art of the well-crafted drink. Crafted from dishwasher-safe glass, they're as practical as they are stunning; their durability and ease of cleaning make them a hassle-free addition to any home bar, allowing the host to focus on the art of mixology rather than the chore of hand-washing delicate stemware. Whether your host is a seasoned mixologist or a budding enthusiast, these glasses are sure to become a cherished addition to their collection of barware.
Moleskine x Issey Miyake Notebook
- FOR THE HOST WHO DRAFTS GUEST LISTS LIKE GROCERY LISTS
Give the consummate host the art of intentional networking: Moleskine's elegant new collaboration with Issey Miyake Design Studio reimagines the humble business card holder. This sleek, limited-edition accessory is ideal for the host who understands the importance of making a lasting first impression. With expandable pockets and an understated accordion notebook, this sleek accessory is the perfect solution for preserving both professional contacts and the personal stories that enrich connections.
Scriveiner Classic Rollerball Pen
- FOR THE HOST WHO KNOWS THANK-YOU NOTES ARE NEVER PASSÉ
Express your gratitude with a gift that keeps on giving: the Scriveiner Classic Rollerball Pen. This British-designed writing instrument is a work of art in itself, boasting a durable brass body with an exquisite gold finish and appointments. The gold-plated cap bears the distinctive Scriveiner logo, a mark of timeless craftsmanship. More than a mere pen, the Scriveiner arrives nestled in an elegant gift box, complete with a refill and a two-year warranty—a promise of enduring quality to match your enduring appreciation. Fitted with the renowned Schmidt liquid ink system from Germany, it offers an unparalleled writing experience, gliding across the page with perfect weight and balance. It's a joy to hold, a pleasure to use and a delight to bestow upon the host who has thought of everything.
Barbour Pheasant Socks
- FOR THE REFINED COUNTRY SQUIRE HOST
For the host who hails from a lineage of landed gentry, the Barbour Pheasant sock gift set is a must-have addition to their country weekend wardrobe. These luxurious socks are the perfect accompaniment to a crisp morning spent stalking pheasants or foxes on the sprawling grounds of the family estate, a time-honored tradition passed down through generations of blue-blooded sportsmen. The rich, earthy colors evoke the autumnal hues of the fields and forests, while the jacquard-knitted Barbour logo at the foot sole serves as a subtle reminder of the brand's long-standing association with the upper echelons of country society. These socks are a symbol of the host's impeccable breeding and their deep-rooted connection to the land and its traditions. They're a conversation piece, an invitation to regale guests with tales of memorable hunts and the exploits of esteemed ancestors. But they're also a practical necessity for the active country gentleman, crafted from a breathable blend of cotton, polyamide and elastane that ensures all-day comfort, whether they're striding across the moors or relaxing by the fire in the grand manor house.
Timesavvy 'Sealing in Moisture' Mask
- FOR THE HOST WHO VALUES KOREAN BEAUTY
Treat the beauty-loving host who's always on the go to the Timesavvy 'Sealing in Moisture' mask, a game-changing skincare solution that fits seamlessly into even the busiest lifestyles. This breakthrough Korean beauty innovation harnesses the power of patented technology to deliver deep hydration and radiant results in just 15 minutes—the perfect pick-me-up for the host who values self-care but rarely has time to spare. The mask utilizes high-viscosity ingredients to penetrate deeply into the skin, providing intense moisture without the mess or waste of traditional sheet masks. The specially coated sheet stays put through every movement, allowing the host to tackle their to-do list while treating their skin to a luxurious dose of nourishment. For the host who's always in the know about the latest and greatest in Korean beauty, this mask is a must-have addition to their skincare arsenal.
Marmalade Grove Gift Set
- FOR THE HOST WHO ENJOYS SMALL-BATCH TREATS
For the discerning host who appreciates handcrafted delicacies, consider Marmalade Grove's limited-edition holiday set. This festive iteration of the brand's bestselling six-jar marmalade set, lovingly crafted by Ukrainian-born entrepreneur Peter Karpushin in the heart of California's Ojai Valley, is a celebration of the region's most exquisite citrus. Crafted using fresh citrus from Karpushin's own orchard and a century-old recipe, these preserves are free of additives and artificial ingredients, allowing the natural brilliance of the fruit to shine through.
TRIBIT StormBox 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- FOR THE HOST WHO MAKES A SPLASH
Whether your host is known for their legendary pool parties, their epic backyard BBQs or their ability to transform any space into an unforgettable celebration, the TRIBIT StormBox 2 is the gift that will keep them rocking all season long. This powerhouse, portable speaker packs a punch with 360° surround sound and impressive 34W peak power output, ensuring every corner of their gathering space is filled with rich, crystal-clear audio. Boasting the latest Bluetooth technology, the StormBox 2 offers seamless wireless connectivity from up to 150 feet away, giving your host the freedom to mingle and mix without interruption. With the TRIBIT APP, your host can personalize their listening experience by choosing from six modes tailored to different genres and moods, from pumping party beats to soothing background melodies.
Weatherman 'Walk' Umbrella
- FOR THE HOST WHO WEATHERS THE CITY IN STYLE
For the urban host who braves the elements with panache, the Weatherman's Walk Umbrella is a thoughtful and pragmatic gift. This sleek, high-performance umbrella is engineered to withstand the rigors of city life, making it the perfect companion for the host who commutes to work come rain or shine. Crafted from 100 percent recycled fabric and boasting UPF 50+ UV protection, this eco-conscious umbrella is built to last. Its durable construction, wind-tunnel tested up to 55 mph, ensures it can handle even the gustiest of downtown corridors. The water-repellent fabric keeps the host dry and comfortable during sudden downpours, while the auto-open, manual-close functionality allows for easy one-handed operation when juggling coffee, briefcases, or shopping bags. The ergonomic handle, designed for comfort, reduces hand fatigue during long commutes or extended periods of use. Available in a spectrum of nine stylish colors and with a generous 55-inch arc, this umbrella seamlessly blends fashion and function, making it a gift that any practically-minded, style-conscious urban host will appreciate.
Wyoming Whiskey: Outryder
- FOR THE HOST WHO RELISHES COWBOY CULTURE
For the holiday host who embodies the spirit of the American West, Wyoming Whiskey's Outryder is a gift that speaks to their adventurous nature and appreciation for the finer things. This bold, unique whiskey is crafted in the heart of Wyoming, a state synonymous with rugged individualism and cowboy culture. Outryder defies easy categorization—not quite a bourbon, not quite a rye, but a singular blend of two distinct mashbills that creates a flavor profile unlike anything else in the American whiskey landscape. The warm maple notes, gentle rye spice and layered complexity make it a whiskey to be sipped and savored, whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in a craft cocktail. For the host who savors the rich history and traditions of American whiskey, Outryder is a rare treat.
GCI Outdoor Roadtrip Rocker Chair
- FOR THE OUTDOORSY HOST
For the host who lives for outdoor concerts, camping trips and tailgating extravaganzas, the GCI Outdoor Roadtrip Rocker Chair is the ultimate gift. This ingenious folding chair is designed to provide unparalleled comfort and convenience, ensuring that your favorite adventure-loving host can kick back and relax in style wherever their wanderlust takes them. With spring-action rocking technology, this chair offers a smooth, soothing rocking motion that instantly transforms any campsite, festival grounds, or parking lot into a cozy oasis. The mesh backrest provides superior breathability, keeping the user cool and comfortable even during all-day events or in warm weather. The high, padded backrest and molded armrests cradle the body in ergonomic bliss, making it easy to settle in and savor the great outdoors. Weighing just 12.8 pounds, this chair is a breeze to fold, pack and transport with the included shoulder sling bag, making it easy to carry hands-free, leaving plenty of room for other festival or camping essentials.
J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Beanie
- FOR THE HOST WHO KNOWS YOU CAN NEVER HAVE TOO MANY HATS
No matter how many hats she already owns, no host will be disappointed by the J.Crew Ribbed Cashmere Beanie, a classic, luxurious winter wardrobe staple. Crafted from 100 percent cashmere, this ultra-soft cap envelops the wearer in cozy, lightweight warmth without added bulk—perfect for crisp morning commutes, chilly evenings out, or fireside lounging at the ski chalet. A finely ribbed texture adds just the right depth and visual interest. Available in a range of versatile hues, it's a breeze to find the ideal shade to suit your recipient's style. For the personalized touch, take advantage of J.Crew's monogramming service—a gracious way to thank your host for going above and beyond.
Chef Harold Moore's Coconut Cake
- FOR THE HOST WITH A SWEET TOOTH
Born out of necessity during the 2008 financial crisis, Chef Harold Moore's towering confection quickly became the stuff of legends, drawing devotees from far and wide to the original Commerce restaurant in New York's West Village. Imagine the delight on your host's face as they unwrap this colossal coconut cake, its four tiers of sour-cream cake enveloped in a lush coat of coconut cream cheese frosting and a blizzard of toasted shredded coconut. As they slice into it, revealing the luscious layers of coconut pudding nestled between each golden tier, they'll be transported to a bygone era, swooning with every decadent bite. When chef Moore launched his dedicated cake business during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating a portion of the proceeds to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he not only kept the legacy of this beloved dessert alive but also transformed it into a force for good. To date, he's raised over $30,000 for the charity, making each slice of this heavenly cake a sweet gesture of generosity and compassion.
Golfer Cocktail Glass
- FOR THE HOST WHO PUTTS AS DEFTLY AS THEY POUR
The Golfer Cocktail Glass is a hole-in-one gift for the host who's always ready to swap stories from the fairway. This lead-free pewter glass features a sculpted golfer mid-swing, transforming functional drinkware into an eye-catching display of movement and form. At 8.25" tall, it's a statement piece that elevates any drink, whether they're savoring a post-round Old Fashioned or toasting with friends at their annual holiday bash. As a gift, it reflects an appreciation for the host's drive to excel both on the course and in their hosting endeavors.
Assouline's 'James Bond Cars'
- FOR THE HOST WITH 007 FINESSE
Delight the diehard James Bond devotee or the classic car enthusiast in your life with James Bond Cars, Assouline's lavish coffee table book that pays homage to the unforgettable vehicles that have graced the silver screen alongside the world's most famous spy. The third in Assouline's 007 series, this is an unparalleled celebration of the cars, motorcycles, boats and aircraft that have played a starring role in Bond's cinematic adventures. Helmed by Academy Award-winning special effects supervisor Chris Corbould, OBE, who has lent his expertise to fifteen Bond films, this book offers an unrivaled insider's perspective on the jaw-dropping stunts and cutting-edge engineering that have defined the franchise. With over three hundred stunning images, from candid behind-the-scenes shots to intricate design sketches, James Bond Cars takes readers on a white-knuckle ride through the history of Bond's most iconic modes of transportation.
W. Kleinberg Bison Flat Card Case
- FOR THE HOST WHO KNOWS LESS IS MORE
The W. Kleinberg Bison Flat Card Case is an ideal gift for the host who values streamlined, functional accessories that adapt effortlessly to any occasion or personal style. Crafted from genuine American bison leather with a supple calf leather interior, its slim profile and thoughtful design make it the perfect choice for the style-savvy host who seeks to keep their everyday carry elegant and uncluttered. The bison leather, renowned for its exceptional durability and distinctive grain, develops a rich patina over time, making each case a one-of-a-kind accessory that only improves with age. Thoughtfully designed with one card slot on each side and a center pocket, this case offers ample space for essentials while maintaining a streamlined profile. Measuring a compact 4.25" wide by 3" high, it slips effortlessly into a pocket or clutch. Available in a choice of versatile hues—black, brown or cognac.
Giannini Firenze Hand-Marbled Guest Book
- FOR THE HOST WHO MAKES EVERY GUEST FEEL LIKE THEY'RE MAKING HISTORY
Bound and hand-finished in its original store in Piazza Pitti, Florence, Giannini Firenze's hand-marbled, one-of-a-kind guest book is crafted using a preserved family mixture of algae and egg yolk, creating a marbled pattern that's as unique as the memories it will hold. More than just a place for guests to sign their names, this book is an invitation to become part of a living legacy. As your host welcomes friends and family into their home, each signature and sentiment becomes a thread in the rich tapestry of shared experiences. Giannini Firenze has been globally adored for its gold-leaf bookbinding and hand-marbled paper since 1856, making this guest book a testament to the enduring power of tradition and craftsmanship. It's a gift that speaks to your host's discerning taste and their appreciation for the details that elevate every occasion into something truly extraordinary.
Cerería Mollá Gift Set
- FOR THE HOST WITHOUT ALLERGIES OR ASTHMA
Buying any sort of scented item for another person can be risky, but Cerería Mollá's 100-year legacy makes the brand's candles and fragrances a safer bet (so long as you know your host won't immediately sneeze upon receipt of this gorgeous gift). Each item is handcrafted in Spain by artisans who have inherited the meticulous processes from generations past. The set includes an 8-ounce candle, a reed diffuser and a room spray, presented in a beautiful embossed gift box. There are numerous scents from which to choose, but the Moroccan Cedar stands out for its spicy, woody, sweet motif.
Avaline Holiday Gift Set
- FOR THE HOST WHO LOVES TO HOST
There's something to be said for those more concerned with their wine being vegan, organic and additive-free than with a vintage's points or prestige. Consider the incredible value of a gift box containing Avaline's six most popular varietals, priced less than any other single bottle of wine in this gift guide. Each holiday set includes a full-bodied Chardonnay with notes of apricot and almond, a light-bodied Pinot Noir ripe with wild raspberry and cherry, a dry and crisp Pinot Grigio, a bold and fruity Cabernet Sauvignon, a floral Prosecco, and a juicy, plummy Lambrusco.
Don Melchor 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon
- FOR THE HOST WHO KNOWS WINE
Don Melchor 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon is a perfect gift for the host who is a true wine connoisseur, with a deep appreciation for the history and craftsmanship behind exceptional vintages. This bottle is a testament to the history and tradition of Chilean winemaking, with roots tracing back to the 1860s when the first French vines were planted in the prestigious Puente Alto Vineyard. The vintage's deep hue entices with berry notes that intertwine with hints of violet. The blend of 93 percent Cabernet Sauvignon, 4 percent Cabernet Franc and 3 percent Merlot, aged for 15 months in French oak barrels, received 96 points from Wine Spectator and was named the best wine of 2024 for being "a benchmark of excellence, both in Chile and the global wine industry." Impress the host who seeks out benchmark wines that showcase the finest expressions of their terroir and varietal, and who delights in sharing these rare finds with fellow wine lovers.
Josephine N°7 Decanter
- FOR THE HOST WHO KNOWS WHAT WINE NEEDS
It would be unusual to visit a home with too many decanters, meaning a version of this caliber is likely to be gladly received by even the most well-stocked, prepared-for-anything host. The Josephine N°7 decanter from the visionary Kurt Josef Zalto is a mouth-blown marvel, handcrafted in Europe. Designed to elevate young, complex, high-quality wines, the decanter's tapered opening concentrates aromas and allows for effortless, one-handed pours. The base's generous surface area and signature 'wave breaker' kink unleash spirals of aeration, rapidly unlocking a bottle's nuance. No two Josephine N°7 decanters are exactly alike, much like the wines they're destined to embrace.
Don Fulano Imperial Tequila
- FOR THE HOST WHO PREFERS SIPS OVER SHOTS
Don Fulano's Imperial Tequila makes an exquisite gift for the host who appreciates the art of sipping fine tequila neat. Crafted by master distiller E. Fonseca using a meticulous five-year maturation process in French Limousin and Oloroso Sherry casks, this rare tequila is one of the last family-owned expressions that is 100 percent self-sufficient in its agave supply. Each elegant blue glass bottle, completely free of additives, is a testament to 140 years of crafting exceptional tequilas—a legacy that any spirits connoisseur would be proud to showcase and share with their most distinguished guests.
F. Hammann Leather Playing Cards Set
- FOR THE HOST WITH THE WINNING HAND
What's chicer than showing up with an artful set of playing cards in a leather-bound case made by the oldest leather goods manufacturer in Germany? Imagine your host's face as they open F. Hammann's tangerine-orange, full-grain, woven leather case to find a plush suede interior cradling a deck of intricate, chromolithographed playing cards. The colorful designs, featuring detailed medieval-style court figures, evoke the styles often found on antique, high-end playing cards from the late 19th to early 20th century. Whether your host is a seasoned player or simply appreciates the artistry of a well-crafted object, this compact case will become a cherished keepsake.
L'Objet Longhorn Bottle Opener
- FOR THE HOST WHO CURATES CABINETS OF CURIOSITIES
For the host whose interests span from the garden to the bar cart, L'Objet's Longhorn Bottle Opener offers a witty fusion of natural inspiration and entertaining utility. This sculptural piece elevates an ordinary tool into a beetle rendered, in gleaming 24k gold plating, its exaggerated mandibles serving as a built-in bottle opener. At 7 inches long, the opener has a striking presence whether displayed on a bar setup or presented within its sleek black gift box. The Longhorn Beetle's quirky yet elegant form will appeal to those who find beauty and intrigue in the natural world. As a gift, it reflects the host's curiosity and appreciation for the unique details of flora and fauna. Perched atop a counter or held in hand, the piece sparks conversation, its unexpected shape transforming a routine task into a moment of whimsy.
Revana Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
- FOR THE OENOPHILE HOST
Elevate your favorite host's wine collection with the Revana Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, a rare and remarkable vintage that embodies the essence of Napa Valley's terroir. Created entirely from grapes grown in the Revana Estate Vineyard, this Cabernet Sauvignon is the realization of Dr. Revana's dream to experience the world through the lens of wine—a vision that will resonate with any host who understands the power of a perfectly paired glass to transform a meal into an unforgettable journey. The vineyard is harvested by hand, ensuring that only the most exceptional fruit makes its way into every bottle. Aged in 100 percent French oak and boasting cassis, black currant, dark plum and hints of dried flower and chocolate, this is a wine that will be savored and celebrated.
Scarlett & Ruby Jewellery Box Set
- FOR THE BEJEWELED HOST
Spoil your jewelry-loving host Scarlett & Ruby's Blue Velvet Jewellery Box Set—a gift as luxurious as the treasures it's designed to hold. Crafted from sumptuous velvet in a soothing shade of powder blue, this ensemble includes everything needed to keep cherished pieces organized, protected and ready to wear at a moment's notice. The set features a large dressing table jewellery box, a travel jewellery box, a watch roll and a mini ring box, each designed with the utmost attention to detail and quality. The plush interior not only looks and feels opulent but also provides gentle protection for delicate items, ensuring they remain pristine for years to come. The dressing table box boasts ample compartments and a convenient mirror. The travel box is perfectly sized for stowing essentials on the go, while the watch roll keeps timepieces secure and scratch-free. The petite ring box is ideal for presenting a special gift or safeguarding a cherished heirloom.
WMS&CO. Custom Rubber Stamp
- FOR THE HOST WITH AN IMPECCABLE HOME OFFICE
The WMS&Co. Custom Rubber Stamp is a delightful gift for the host with an impeccable home office who appreciates the artistry of old-world craftsmanship. Cast in rich, warm bronze from a 19th-century paperweight mold, each stamp base bears the subtle irregularities that mark it as a true one-of-a-kind. Your host can choose a custom rubber imprint that personalizes the stamp, whether it's a monogram, architectural motif, beloved phrase, or any other unique design that speaks to their personal style and elevates their correspondence. With a generous 2" imprint area, it's perfectly sized for a wide range of creative applications, from adding a distinctive flourish to stationery and envelopes to embellishing gift tags, place cards, and more. This bespoke stamp is sure to become a cherished tool in their desk ensemble, imbuing every note and letter with a touch of timeless elegance.
Sake ONO Rare
- FOR THE SUSHI-LOVING HOST
For the host who elevates sushi from a mere meal to an art form, Sake ONO RARE is the ultimate accompaniment to their epicurean adventures. This exquisite sake is meticulously crafted in the shadows of the Japanese Alps—and born from a partnership with the celebrated Koshimeijo brewery, whose legacy dates back to 1845. From the initial aromas of green apple to the soft, clean finish with a whisper of umami, it's a bottle that will leave a lasting impression on even the most discerning palates. With only 12,000 bottles in existence, Sake ONO RARE is a true rarity, a treasure to be savored and shared with only the most esteemed guests. Imagine the delight on your host's face as they unveil this sleek, obsidian bottle, its minimalist label belying the complexity within. Whether paired with a sumptuous omakase menu or sipped as a standalone indulgence, Sake ONO RARE is a gift that speaks volumes about the giver's regard for the host's refined sensibilities.
Wraps by Tina Reversible Cashmere Wrap
- FOR THE HYGGE HOST
Cocoon your host in the Reversible Cashmere Wrap from Wraps by Tina, a sumptuous accessory that showcases the unparalleled softness and warmth of a two-tone merino and cashmere blend. Thoughtfully crafted in Italy, the wrap features a sophisticated loop closure that allows for effortless draping. Whether worn as a classic shawl, an elegant belted cape or a cozy travel blanket, this piece adapts to any occasion—and although it is generously sized, the lightweight nature makes it an indulgence they can relish year-round.
B. Draddy Lottie Vest
- FOR THE SPORTY HOST
Equip your intrepid host for their next outdoor escapade with the B. Draddy Lottie Vest. This sleek, quilted layer is crafted from 100 percent down fill, ensuring optimal warmth without the bulk. The durable, water-repellent exterior shields against the elements, while the mock neck collar and snap-front closure provide adjustable coverage and a sleek, streamlined silhouette. Thoughtful details abound, from the magnetic snap-front for easy on-and-off to the plentiful pockets at the side seams and chest, offering ample space for stashing essentials on the go. The tailored fit and clean lines lend a sophisticated touch, and the technical features speak to their adventurous spirit—a fitting tribute to the host who navigates both the wilderness and the social scene with equal aplomb.
CW&T Time Since Launch Clock
- FOR THE EXPECTING OR ENGAGED HOST
For the host on the brink of a life-changing event—perhaps a long-awaited retirement, the birth of a child, or a wedding—the Time Since Launch clock is a gift that will actually last forever. Encased in a durable borosilicate glass tube and adorned with precision-machined aluminum endcaps, this marvel of engineering is designed to capture your host's Moment Zero, the instant that will mark the beginning of their new chapter. A simple tug of the pin (which can only be done once!) sets the clock in motion, launching a timer that counts up to 1 million days, with a battery life of 150 years. It is a gift that will endure for generations; a reminder of the significance of the passage of time. A tip: Don't make the mistake of giving this to a bride on her wedding day. I did that once, and the wedding planner, misunderstanding my instructions, handed the clock to the couple as they walked down the aisle—leading to a moment of confusion and alarm as the bride mistook it for something more nefarious.
Noon & Moon Jade Mosaic Vase
- FOR THE HOST YOU LOVE VERY, VERY MUCH
There isn't a host on this planet who wouldn't swoon over Noon & Moon's Forest Charm Jade Mosaic Vase. Handcrafted from Pakistani onyx, each vessel features a mesmerizing mosaic effect, with a gentle ivory tone reminiscent of a serene forest landscape. The stone's natural veining creates an organic patterning as unique as the host on your gift list. At 4.8" high and 2.7" wide, it's perfectly sized to display a festive arrangement or stand alone, as an elegant statement on a tablescape. The polished finish catches the light, elevating the inherent luster and textures of the onyx. This petite sculpture is a lasting token of appreciation for the consummate host with timeless taste.