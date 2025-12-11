The Gracious Guest’s Guide: 39 Gifts to Please Even the Most Particular Host

Barbour Pheasant Socks

FOR THE REFINED COUNTRY SQUIRE HOST

For the host who hails from a lineage of landed gentry, the Barbour Pheasant sock gift set is a must-have addition to their country weekend wardrobe. These luxurious socks are the perfect accompaniment to a crisp morning spent stalking pheasants or foxes on the sprawling grounds of the family estate, a time-honored tradition passed down through generations of blue-blooded sportsmen. The rich, earthy colors evoke the autumnal hues of the fields and forests, while the jacquard-knitted Barbour logo at the foot sole serves as a subtle reminder of the brand's long-standing association with the upper echelons of country society. These socks are a symbol of the host's impeccable breeding and their deep-rooted connection to the land and its traditions. They're a conversation piece, an invitation to regale guests with tales of memorable hunts and the exploits of esteemed ancestors. But they're also a practical necessity for the active country gentleman, crafted from a breathable blend of cotton, polyamide and elastane that ensures all-day comfort, whether they're striding across the moors or relaxing by the fire in the grand manor house.

$50