37 Extraordinary Gifts for Discerning Young Minds

The main thing I have learned since becoming a parent is that the only thing that doesn't become harder when you become a parent is accumulating an avalanche of plastic beeping, blinking gizmos. In my blissfully unaware, pre-parent days, I naively never considered that, while my nieces and nephews might enjoy these raucous gadgets, what I was actually giving my weary siblings was yet another vessel by which to lose their minds. Once I crossed the threshold into parenthood myself, I realized the shameful, harsh truth: most things masquerading as toys are pretty much just future landfill.

Shortly after becoming a parent, you'll begin playing a fun new game called "Donate or Destroy?" on a more regular basis than you might change your sheets, purging your home of toy detritus with the steely resolve of a Kondō disciple. In the process, you'll develop a sixth sense for identifying presents with a lifespan longer than their batteries, because you'll have learned that finding gifts that spark imagination instead of noise complaints can feel like panning for gold in a sea of discarded Happy Meal trinkets.

This guide is the result of countless hours I've spent scouring shelves, testing doodads and observing my own pint-sized critics (ages three and five) systematically destroy contenders. These picks are ostensibly for the 4- to 6-year-old set, but don't be misled by Big Toy's arbitrary age recommendations. The items below captivate through their power to illuminate everyday wonder—whether in science, nature or even the art of "trash"—and transform it into something unforgettable. So put down that flashing, squawking, oops-it-already-broke junk that the kids on your holiday list will forget in five minutes. Cancel your bulk order of earplugs. Proceed with newfound wisdom.