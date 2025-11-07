The Best Personalized Gifts for the Holidays

Commissioned Recipe Painting by Abbi Kenny



Emerging artist Abbi Kenny, whose evocative acrylic paintings have graced the walls of Deanna Evans Projects in New York and are currently on display at Main Projects in Richmond, Virginia, has a gift for capturing the sensory delights and nostalgic charm of food. For the discerning gourmand who treasures family traditions as much as flavor, Kenny offers a rare opportunity to immortalize a beloved recipe or meaningful dish in a bespoke work of art.



The process is as personal as the finished product. Kenny, a rising star in the art world with an MFA from Boston University and a BFA from RISD, begins each commission with a conversation, delving into the significance and memories behind the chosen recipe. From there, she creates sketches and reference images that capture the essence of the dish, from the colors and textures of the ingredients to the presentation and ambiance.



Recent commissions showcase Kenny's range and skill: Catena (Learning to Like Malbec) (2022) is a rich, textured exploration of a memorable wine, while Roast Chicken (and Some Things From Nonny) (2024) pays tribute to a family recipe, complete with rice and glass beads. Sightseeing at the Prudential Center Fish Counter (2023) elevates an everyday moment into a glittering, multi-dimensional scene.

With each brushstroke, Kenny celebrates the profound connections we forge through food and the stories we tell around the table. The resulting paintings, which take up to three months to complete depending on size and complexity, are deeply personal masterpieces destined to become treasured family heirlooms. For a truly unique gift that nourishes the soul as much as the palate, secure a slot in Kenny's sought-after commission schedule before they're all gobbled up.



Allow 1-3 months.

