Boca Raton’s Most Famous Hotel Reveals a New $120 Million Beach Club
South Florida’s favorite formerly pastel pink hotel receives a multimillion-dollar makeover.Read More
Growing up in Boca Raton, Florida, The Boca Raton (previously The Boca Resort) always stood out as the city’s most famous landmark. It was a favorite with celebrities, snowbirds and locals alike, and the ultimate place for any kind of celebration—from my bat mitzvah to my prom—or a whole slew of charitable balls and events over the last few decades. The pink tower could be spotted from anywhere in town, and it was always considered the pinnacle of elegance. Everyone wanted to know someone with a membership to the beach club so they could experience the luxury of sipping coconut cocktails by the water, perhaps near a member of one of the Real Housewives franchises.
Famous for its waterfront views, the hotel has undergone a slew of changes over the years, most recently after it was purchased by Michael Dell in 2019 and received a major renovation. It’s just as famous today as it was decades ago.
“The Boca Raton literally put our city on the map a century ago, and the $400 million in investment into this unparalleled resort is another reason why it continues to help our city stand out as an international destination,” Boca Raton’s Mayor, Scott Singer, told Observer. “As both Boca Raton and The Boca Raton approach our upcoming second century, we can look forward to this classic location as a continued driver for success and hallmark for excellence in our community and beyond.”
The resort is a classic for a reason, but thanks to major upgrades, everything feels brand new and fresher than ever before. And the revamp isn’t over yet for the sprawling, pine-tree-lined property. In December, two years before its centennial anniversary, the hotel is debuting a brand-new, $120 million beach club. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know before you book a much-needed visit this winter to escape dropping temperatures.
Everything You Need To Know About the Boca Raton Resort
The History
The sprawling property, which is now made up of five smaller hotels that all sit on the same grounds, first opened in 1926 as the Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn, with only 100 rooms—a far cry from the more than 1,000 keys in its current iteration. The original hotel was designed by famed architect and city planner Addison Mizner, whose Mediterranean Revival touch can still be seen all over Boca buildings. During World War II, the property was used by the U.S. Army as barracks and after the war, it transformed into the Boca Hotel and Club.
Later, it became the infamously pink Boca Resort, which could be spotted from anywhere in town, cementing it as one of the most famous landmarks in the city. In 2021, the resort and beach club became The Boca Raton. The beach club has always been its own separate entity, and is a five-minute car ride from the resort, or a short boat trip away. Over the years, the hotel entertained plenty of celebrity guests, including Bethenny Frankel, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and Mr. 305 himself, Pitbull.
The Activities
Resort offerings include the private beach and the upcoming beach club, which you can get to via boat or car. There’s are seven swimming pools in total, including an adults-only pool and a kid-friendly option, complete with a lazy river and water slides. Complimentary activities like aqua zumba, aqua fit and aqua groove are also available, depending on your level of experience.
The Spa Palmera offers ritual baths and plenty of signature treatments, like the “Beyond Wellness Package,” which comes with Botox and IV nutrient therapy. Since it’s Boca, it’s also a golfer’s heaven, with an 18-hole golf course, and the athletically inclined can enjoy the 14 tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts. Other activities for more adventurous visitors include kayaking, snorkeling, beach volleyball, stand-up paddleboard rentals, private surf lessons and a pontoon boat rental. Of course, it’s just as easy to rent a cabana and spend your day lounging and sipping a cocktail out of a coconut.
The Rooms
In many ways, the resort feels like it is multiple properties in one, guaranteeing there’s an experience for everyone—whether you’re a young couple visiting grandparents, retirees looking for a golf outing or a family who wants to spend the entirety of the weekend on the beach.
The resort is composed of five separate hotels. The Cloister is the original Mizner-designed inn, with 294 rooms, while The Tower, a 27-story building with 224 rooms and suites (book one with an ocean view), is the most famous. The Bungalows are a collection of 58 two-bedroom suites with full kitchens, making them perfect for families who are looking to stay in town for a longer time.
The adults-only Yacht Club is the standout for those who aren’t vacationing with kids. It’s the most luxurious experience; guests are given their own butler who can provide anything, from a birthday cake to a personalized itinerary around town.
The Yacht Club has its own separate entrance, and the rooms have balconies overlooking the water and enormous windows with sitting rooms overlooking the turquoise water below. There’s also a separate floor for breakfast with waterfront views.
The Beach Club
The only way to visit the beach club is if you’re staying at the hotel, a member of the club, or lucky enough to be a member’s plus one. The beach club is currently gearing up to reopen, as the resort is completing final touches on the renovation, and expected to open before the end of the year. The newly improved beach club will boast restaurants, a new fitness facility, a cafe, upgraded pools and a cocktail lounge. Best of all, the beach club will offer guest rooms and luxury suites for folks who want to be within walking distance of the beach. While guests and club members have been able to visit the beach during the renovations, portions of the restaurants and pools have been closed down, leaving guests eager for the much anticipated, years-awaited grand opening that’s coming at the end of the month. After the grand relaunch, guest rooms will start at $1,600 during winter months and boast coastal views and access to the water taxi.
The Restaurants
After its transformation into The Boca Raton, the resort teamed up with Manhattan’s Major Food Group—the folks behind celebrity hot spots like Carbone— to open up their restaurant to hotel guests and club members. At The Flamingo Grill steakhouse, guests can enjoy dishes like shrimp cocktail and steak tartare, with a tropical vibe.
At Principessa Ristorante, restaurant-goers take in waterfront views and dine on classic Italian dishes, like a memorable, pillowy gnudi and fresh artichokes paired with the extensive selection of wine.
Japanese Bocce Club is a favorite with many of the club members, who gather in droves for sushi and salads—essentially upscale takes on your favorite hibachi restaurant; think your favorite free ginger salad starter, but for $25. New Yorkers craving a taste of home have to visit Sadelle’s, famous for their bagel platters and fresh fish, but just as worth hitting up for lunch if you’re in the market for an enormous chopped salad. It might be South Florida, but you’re certain to be surrounded by fellow New Yorkers, or at least feel like you are.