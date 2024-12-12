Boca Raton’s Most Famous Hotel Reveals a New $120 Million Beach Club

Growing up in Boca Raton, Florida, The Boca Raton (previously The Boca Resort) always stood out as the city’s most famous landmark. It was a favorite with celebrities, snowbirds and locals alike, and the ultimate place for any kind of celebration—from my bat mitzvah to my prom—or a whole slew of charitable balls and events over the last few decades. The pink tower could be spotted from anywhere in town, and it was always considered the pinnacle of elegance. Everyone wanted to know someone with a membership to the beach club so they could experience the luxury of sipping coconut cocktails by the water, perhaps near a member of one of the Real Housewives franchises.

Famous for its waterfront views, the hotel has undergone a slew of changes over the years, most recently after it was purchased by Michael Dell in 2019 and received a major renovation. It’s just as famous today as it was decades ago.

“The Boca Raton literally put our city on the map a century ago, and the $400 million in investment into this unparalleled resort is another reason why it continues to help our city stand out as an international destination,” Boca Raton’s Mayor, Scott Singer, told Observer. “As both Boca Raton and The Boca Raton approach our upcoming second century, we can look forward to this classic location as a continued driver for success and hallmark for excellence in our community and beyond.”

The resort is a classic for a reason, but thanks to major upgrades, everything feels brand new and fresher than ever before. And the revamp isn’t over yet for the sprawling, pine-tree-lined property. In December, two years before its centennial anniversary, the hotel is debuting a brand-new, $120 million beach club. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know before you book a much-needed visit this winter to escape dropping temperatures.