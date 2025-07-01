The Can’t-Miss Art Exhibitions in Atlanta This July

MOCA Georgia

Through August 16, 2025

Fire, in its perpetual becoming, not only consumes, but also reveals, transforms and leaves barely legible marks in the fissures of the visible. "Traces of an Unseen Fire," Sergio Suarez’s solo exhibition at MOCA GA, is an exercise in speculative archaeology—a cartography of the sacred that seeps through layers of time, matter and language, where printmaking, ceramics and cosmological imagery intertwine to question the possible futures buried within the present. At a historical moment when the future appears to us as a horizon in flames, "Traces of an Unseen Fire" reminds us that fire is not a metaphor but an agent of chemical metamorphosis. It does not purify; it transmutes. And we must transmute the rubble of history into a narrative that allows us to inhabit chaos without domesticating it—an ontology of the residual that understands the past not as origin but as an active geological layer where time not only dissolves, it will also solidify the beginning of something else, something we may not yet know how to name: traces of another world.