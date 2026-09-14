The Essentials With Chef Eyal Shani: Turtles, Tomatoes and Tuscany

For Eyal Shani, food, like life, is poetic. The Israeli chef has built a global culinary empire, with restaurants in New York, Singapore, Miami, Tel Aviv and Los Angeles. On September 1, Shani and his team celebrated the opening of a new outpost of his elevated kosher restaurant, Malka, in Beverly Hills, bringing his famous fluffy pita and fresh Mediterranean fare to the 90210. “The West Coast of the United States is like a magnet,” Shani tells Observer. “It’s a symbol of freedom, and represents an entirely new way of life and civilization, one that is far more removed from Europe’s influence on the East Coast.” Though he has seen plenty of success in L.A. with his fast-casual Miznon locations, the Malka opening marks a new era for Shani’s California footprint.

Shani is a master at romanticizing daily life; the type of creative who tells stories with his hands, and finds beauty in the mundane—a quality reflected in his deceptively simple cuisine. Malka is entirely kosher, but Shani’s ultimate goal is not just to cook for members of the Jewish community; instead, he’s here to cook for everyone. “I want to touch as many people as I can, all around the world, from different cultures and different backgrounds.”

Lizethography Chef Eyal Shani at Malka, his newest restaurant in L.A.

If you’ve been to an Eyal Shani restaurant, then you know about his fascination with tomatoes. At Miznon, juicy, fresh tomatoes are placed on each table as decor, and during the Malka opening party, they were used to create a vibrant display at the entrance. This love of tomatoes (and produce in general) is a driving force in Shani’s desire to expand throughout Southern California. His first visit to the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market cemented his excitement and reminded him of the bounty available to him in Israel, during the country’s best days. “In New York, you are working with fresh ingredients, but not with freshness,” he explains. "There's a big difference. Here, you can work with living things.” In the midst of his latest restaurant launch, Shani sat down with Observer to share the essential rituals, philosophies and ingredients that give his life flavor, both in and out of the kitchen.