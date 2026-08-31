The Essentials With Eva Chow: Seoul Forest Strolls, Korean Hair Spas and Olive Oil
The Khee Soju founder shares the quiet routines, beauty rituals and favorite places that shape her life in Seoul.Read More
On any given morning, Eva Chow can be found walking her dog, Jojo, through Seoul Forest before settling into a neighborhood café with a croissant and coffee. It’s a world away from the museum galas, fashion runways and high-profile dinner parties that made her a tastemaker in the contemporary art world.
Born in Seoul and raised in the U.S., Chow has spent decades shaping the creative scenes of New York and Los Angeles, from managing the iconic Mr. Chow restaurants with her now-ex-husband to designing her own luxury fashion line and co-chairing the LACMA Art + Film Gala alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.
But recently, her center of gravity shifted back to her birthplace. Now largely based in Seoul, where she produces her premium spirit, Khee Soju, Chow has rediscovered the city through an intimate, sophisticated lens. Her latest venture mirrors the very essence of Korean craftsmanship: a deep appreciation for simple, well-made products. Just as the city of Seoul blends heritage with modern life, Khee uses 13th-century distilling methods and just three ingredients—premium rice, rock water and yeast.
Beyond the global obsession with K-pop and K-dramas, Chow has fallen in love with Seoul's seamless combination of high-tech efficiency and low-key tranquility. In South Korea’s capital, innovation works side-by-side with tradition. Visitors are often stunned by the pristine, orderly convenience of the subway system, and how locals will happily line up for hours at a neighborhood bakery without a hint of chaos. Everything simply works; it is a culture where sophistication is woven into daily routines.
Below, Eva Chow breaks down her essentials in the city she once again calls home.
Her mornings in Seoul:
I live across from Seoul Forest—think, Central Park—and often take my bestie, my dog Jojo, for a walk there before stopping for a croissant and coffee at one of the many cafés the neighborhood is known for. I love where I live. Seoul Forest has so many wonderful bakeries, coffee shops and little pop-ups and luxury boutiques, like Dior. Most mornings, I spend answering emails and texts with a great cup of coffee nearby. The smell of tree blossoms, the sound of robins in Seoul Forest, and taking that morning walk with Jojo—that, to me, is home.
Her favorite spots in the city:
Aside from my beloved Seoul Forest, the Han River walkways are essential. Samwon Garden—which is actually slated to open in New York soon—is one of my favorite traditional Korean restaurants. I also love the knife-noodle restaurant, Hansung Kalguksu.
Where she unwinds:
I go to the spa at Shilla Seoul to refresh and relax. I also love Paradise City in Incheon for a quick weekend escape. But sometimes inspiration comes without plan or warning. It could be from just looking out my window while listening to music.
Her self-care and skincare routine:
Scalp treatments! I also get Ultherapy once a year to help keep my skin firm. I try to get a good night’s sleep, and about once a week, I wrap my face with olive oil for a few hours, or sometimes even sleep with it overnight, although I have to admit, I forget sometimes. One of my favorite skincare brands is Poiret—I love their Base Parfaite SPF 40 and Absolift Crème. I think hair is just as important as skin. I tend to focus on my hair more than my skin. I’m pretty simple when it comes to my nails. I do my own manicures by keeping my nails short and conditioning them—no polish. I do go for pedicures, and keep my toenails short with red polish. Depending on the season, I go from bright apple red in the summer to a deeper red in the winter.
Items from her wardrobe she’ll never part with:
I still have clothes from my 20s. I don’t wear all of them anymore, but I’ve always loved fashion. I’d have to say the Azzedine Alaïa dress made for me, along with some of my older Yohji Yamamoto pieces, Riccardo Tisci-era Givenchy and Saint Laurent from Hedi Slimane. One thing I never go anywhere without is my small Saint Laurent crocodile case. It goes with everything. It’s so discreetly chic.
What she’s reading:
I’m reading Pachinko again, and it's resonating with me in a completely different way after living in Korea for three years. Experiencing the culture, daily life and society firsthand has given me a deeper appreciation for the story and its characters. So many of the nuances I might have missed before now feel much more meaningful.
Her Seoul travel tips:
Seoul is a city with many facets—technology, food, historic architecture, palaces, fashion, music, museums. It’s incredibly dynamic. Anyone planning a visit should try to stay at least a week, because it is not the kind of city you can truly experience in just a couple of days. Seoul offers old and new and high energy and calm all at once.
For a first visit, I would recommend The Shilla Seoul hotel on the north side of the river for its traditional elegance. If you'd rather stay south of the river, Josun Palace hotel is an excellent choice because it's close to many of the top skincare clinics, restaurants and cafés in Gangnam.
Everyone should experience Gyeongbok Palace—and really all of Seoul’s palaces. They’re uniquely Korean. The architecture and landscapes are beautiful, and they’re essential to understanding Korea’s history and culture. But if you only had 48 hours, I would absolutely recommend experiencing Korean skincare, whether that’s a facial or another treatment at one of the many excellent clinics in Gangnam. I love Korean hair spas—they're a wonderful experience and something everyone should try while visiting. Korean barbecue is a must. And for shopping, I’d head to Myeongdong or Itaewon.