The Essentials With Eva Chow: Seoul Forest Strolls, Korean Hair Spas and Olive Oil

On any given morning, Eva Chow can be found walking her dog, Jojo, through Seoul Forest before settling into a neighborhood café with a croissant and coffee. It’s a world away from the museum galas, fashion runways and high-profile dinner parties that made her a tastemaker in the contemporary art world.

Born in Seoul and raised in the U.S., Chow has spent decades shaping the creative scenes of New York and Los Angeles, from managing the iconic Mr. Chow restaurants with her now-ex-husband to designing her own luxury fashion line and co-chairing the LACMA Art + Film Gala alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

But recently, her center of gravity shifted back to her birthplace. Now largely based in Seoul, where she produces her premium spirit, Khee Soju, Chow has rediscovered the city through an intimate, sophisticated lens. Her latest venture mirrors the very essence of Korean craftsmanship: a deep appreciation for simple, well-made products. Just as the city of Seoul blends heritage with modern life, Khee uses 13th-century distilling methods and just three ingredients—premium rice, rock water and yeast.

Khee Soju Khee Soju.

Beyond the global obsession with K-pop and K-dramas, Chow has fallen in love with Seoul's seamless combination of high-tech efficiency and low-key tranquility. In South Korea’s capital, innovation works side-by-side with tradition. Visitors are often stunned by the pristine, orderly convenience of the subway system, and how locals will happily line up for hours at a neighborhood bakery without a hint of chaos. Everything simply works; it is a culture where sophistication is woven into daily routines.

Below, Eva Chow breaks down her essentials in the city she once again calls home.