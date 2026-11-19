The Essentials With SingleThread’s Kyle Connaughton: Healdsburg Pastries, Kyoto and Donabe Cooking
Chef Kyle Connaughton shares his Healdsburg standbys, favorite Los Angeles tables, year-round negi obsession and the Japanese traditions woven through his daily life.Read More
Chef Kyle Connaughton possesses an almost zen-like sense of cool and calm. His seemingly eternally unfazed, collected attitude is something of a departure from most chefs I’ve encountered—he’s warm and attentive, but with a quiet precision that’s reflected in everything he does, whether that’s a 10-course meal at SingleThread (my recent dinner included a tender beef tartare encapsulated in a delicate beeswax and a black cod roulade with a savory scallop mousse), or a 45-minute interview.
Alongside his wife, Katina, who is the head farmer at their 24-acre Dry Creek Valley property, Connaughton has built an international boutique hospitality portfolio, all while becoming one of the most influential culinary voices in Sonoma County. In addition to SingleThread, the Connaughtons have a restaurant in Kyoto called SoNoMa (the name pays homage to their NorCal home, while using Japanese wordplay to say “a space where creativity lives"). They also run the five-room SingleThread Inn, and come November, the Connaughtons, along with co-owner Tony Greenberg, are expanding their Healdsburg footprint with an English-inspired property, The Selvedge.
“During a trip to London, Katina and I went to this great pub,” Connaughton, who holds dual citizenship in the U.K., tells Observer. “We were sitting there having a Sunday roast, and we thought, ‘We don’t have this pub culture and these kinds of inns in the U.S.,’ and decided to open one.” That spark eventually developed into The Selvedge, which is opening in a former Victorian estate right along the Russian River. “We bought it and spent about a year and a half designing it, followed by two years remodeling it and turning it into an 11-room inn,” he adds. “It’s kind of British countryside meets Sonoma wine country.”
Connaughton’s dedication to precision seems almost effortless, and his love for Japanese culture and cuisine is obvious across his craft. During a recent trip to Healdsburg for a culinary workshop, I visited the SingleThread farm and sat down with the chef over cappuccinos to learn more about the man behind one of California’s most celebrated restaurants. From his favorite Healdsburg pastries and go-to L.A. restaurants to his love of donabe and Kyoto, Connaughton shares the ingredients, places and rituals that have become essential to his life.
His morning routine:
We live on the farm, so my morning routine starts there. I get up early, make coffee, take the dogs out and walk every row of the farm. I chat with the farmers and look to see what’s going on. Katina and I typically walk around the whole perimeter, examining what’s ready for harvest. We harvest seven days a week, but Sundays tend to be a little quieter. Some mornings, I’ll hike Fitch Mountain or go to the gym, but it’s really about starting the day here, in the garden and in the field.
Where he eats in Healdsburg:
Healdsburg is an amazing food town, but it’s obviously very small. Quail & Condor is one of our favorites. They’re doing great things and making great pastries, but they also have Troubadour, which operates as a really cool sandwich shop by day. At night, it’s an upscale restaurant, and they just received their first Michelin star.
The husband-and-wife team behind both concepts were former chefs at SingleThread. They moved here from Colorado to work at our restaurant, thinking it would be a short couple-year stint before moving on. Instead, they fell in love with the community, had two boys and ended up staying here and opening these great spots. We do a lot of things with them, and they use produce from our farm, so there’s a nice connection.
His favorite L.A. restaurants:
I started my career in Los Angeles, and that city just has so many great restaurants. Right now, I really love Kato. I’ve dined there a few times, and we recently did a collaboration with them. I love their food so much that I invited them to come up and do a dinner with us, and it was incredibly inspiring. I also love Anajak Thai. We’re actually going down there in a couple of weeks for Katina’s birthday dinner with our daughters. But there are so many little mom-and-pop and hole-in-the-wall places.
I think the greatest thing about the L.A. food scene, and what it doesn’t always get enough credit for, is the diversity. I don’t think there’s a more diverse dining landscape anywhere in the world. You have whole neighborhoods and concentrations of incredibly authentic food. You can go into the San Gabriel Valley and explore for a lifetime without repeating yourself.
The ingredient he can’t live without:
Our farm and what we do at SingleThread are incredibly seasonal, so everything is changing all the time. Things are coming in, and things are going out, and we only put things on the menu when they’re at their peak. But the one ingredient we grow year-round is negi green onion. It’s like a big Japanese scallion—larger than a scallion but smaller than a leek. The flower from that onion is actually our logo at SingleThread.
The reason we use that onion blossom as our logo is because it’s the one constant on our farm. Everything is always changing, but that’s the one constant. It’s always on the menu in some form, and we’re always growing it, letting it flower and go to seed, before planting it again. As you walk around the farm, you see it in every stage, from the seeding houses through the different stages of growth.
His favorite kitchen appliance:
Definitely my donabe. It never goes onto the shelf. It’s on the stove; it gets used, it gets washed, and it goes right back onto the stove. The ones I use are made by Nagatani-en, which is the name of the family that makes them. We sell them in our farm store, and there’s also a shop in L.A. called Toiro. That’s my co-author on my donabe book, and she’s the importer, so she brings them in and sells them through her website and at her store.
Most people think of donabe and immediately think of hot pots, which, of course, is usually the case, but there are so many other things you can do with them. We’ve been having a lot of fun exploring that, especially with our smoker donabe. We recently did a smoked charcuterie with them, and I had never smoked tinned mussels in a donabe before. They came out so beautifully. It’s incredibly easy, too.
What he’s reading:
Right now, I’m reading Michael Pollan’s new book A World Appears: A Journey into Consciousness. He started as more of a food writer, writing about food sociology and all of these really interesting subjects, and then transitioned into this book exploring consciousness. It’s a different direction for him, but it’s really brilliant and very inspiring.
I’m also reading Andrew Huberman’s Protocols. He’s a professor and scientist at Stanford, and he’s been working on the book for years. It’s a lot about food, health and those kinds of things.
His favorite travel destination:
We’re in Japan a lot, back and forth essentially every other month. Kyoto, of course, is amazing. We have our second restaurant, SoNoMa by SingleThread, there, so I spend a lot of time in the city. I’ve been going to Kyoto for 40 years, and I love it so much. I always appreciate how beautiful and historic it is.
Kyoto is also the center of cuisine in Japan, as well as its culture. Historically, it’s where the emperor was and where the seat of power was, so the money, wealth and culture were concentrated there. Architecture, religion, the arts and food all came out of Kyoto. It’s really the cultural capital of Japan, which also makes it the food capital. Even though I’m there for work and we live there part-time, I just love being in Kyoto and walking around.
We also go back to Hokkaido. We lived there for three years, and we take a snowboarding trip there most years. This winter, I’m planning a big Hokkaido snowboarding trip with a bunch of Sonoma winemakers. They’ve never been, so we’re taking a big group of them to check it out. Hokkaido is a pretty special place in the wintertime.
His favorite hotel brand:
We love both traditional and contemporary hotels. It’s really fun to go into the countryside and stay in traditional places, especially in Japan, where we love staying at a ryokan. We also spend a lot of time in alpine places and love getting into the real mountain environments.
As far as hotel brands, I really love Capella. Our restaurant in Kyoto is inside the new Capella Kyoto, and they do such an amazing job. Their properties are all really special. The Capella Kyoto is a really small hotel in a historic neighborhood. It’s one of the five kagai, or geisha districts in Kyoto, and the hotel is also home to the training center for the geishas from our neighborhood. It borders the oldest Zen temple in Kyoto, too. I’ve never seen that kind of integration before.
Rather than just being an international hotel with all these things around it, it’s really a part of the neighborhood and its culture. They don’t just say, “Here’s our brand,” and plop it down. They’re really integrated into Bangkok, Sydney and Kyoto, even though those are all completely different places. I really appreciate the way they do that, and that’s one of the reasons we did the partnership.