Chef Kyle Connaughton possesses an almost zen-like sense of cool and calm. His seemingly eternally unfazed, collected attitude is something of a departure from most chefs I’ve encountered—he’s warm and attentive, but with a quiet precision that’s reflected in everything he does, whether that’s a 10-course meal at SingleThread (my recent dinner included a tender beef tartare encapsulated in a delicate beeswax and a black cod roulade with a savory scallop mousse), or a 45-minute interview.

Alongside his wife, Katina, who is the head farmer at their 24-acre Dry Creek Valley property, Connaughton has built an international boutique hospitality portfolio, all while becoming one of the most influential culinary voices in Sonoma County. In addition to SingleThread, the Connaughtons have a restaurant in Kyoto called SoNoMa (the name pays homage to their NorCal home, while using Japanese wordplay to say “a space where creativity lives"). They also run the five-room SingleThread Inn, and come November, the Connaughtons, along with co-owner Tony Greenberg, are expanding their Healdsburg footprint with an English-inspired property, The Selvedge.

Kyle and Katina Connaughton.

“During a trip to London, Katina and I went to this great pub,” Connaughton, who holds dual citizenship in the U.K., tells Observer. “We were sitting there having a Sunday roast, and we thought, ‘We don’t have this pub culture and these kinds of inns in the U.S.,’ and decided to open one.” That spark eventually developed into The Selvedge, which is opening in a former Victorian estate right along the Russian River. “We bought it and spent about a year and a half designing it, followed by two years remodeling it and turning it into an 11-room inn,” he adds. “It’s kind of British countryside meets Sonoma wine country.”

Connaughton’s dedication to precision seems almost effortless, and his love for Japanese culture and cuisine is obvious across his craft. During a recent trip to Healdsburg for a culinary workshop, I visited the SingleThread farm and sat down with the chef over cappuccinos to learn more about the man behind one of California’s most celebrated restaurants. From his favorite Healdsburg pastries and go-to L.A. restaurants to his love of donabe and Kyoto, Connaughton shares the ingredients, places and rituals that have become essential to his life.