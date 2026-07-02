The Essentials With Abigail Cowen: Florida Beaches, Reality TV and ‘Every Year After’
The ‘Every Year After’ actress on reality TV, simple skincare, Vancouver sushi, Siesta Key and her very real airport bag shame.Read More
When Abigail Cowen was auditioning for the role of Delilah Mason in the onscreen adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel, Every Summer After, she didn’t actually know what she was auditioning for. “They had the show under a code name, and it wasn’t until we went in for the last read with all of the producers and execs that I found out,” Cowen tells Observer of landing the part in the recently released series, Every Year After. The Florida-born actress immediately picked up the book following that final audition, and would continue to return to Fortune’s debut novel during the next four months of filming in Vancouver. That foundation helped Cowen with capturing Delilah, whose role as protagonist Percy Fraser’s childhood best friend is greatly expanded in the series, both in her younger flashbacks as well as her present-day life in Barry’s Bay.
“You can think about your character all day long, but once you really step into the costumes and step on set, it just kind of comes,” says Cowen, who also spent time talking ideas out with the showrunner, Amy B. Harris. “I wanted to figure out how to make Delilah layered because we go deeper into her story in the series, and we also go back in the time of when she was young and see what made her the way she is now,” she adds. Cowen, who plays Delilah onscreen from her late teen years to the age of 28 in the first season of Every Year After, is set to reprise her role in the series’ recently announced second season, based on Fortune’s book One Golden Summer, as well. “I feel like it doesn’t happen very often where you get to dive into who the character was when they were young, and that really helped to discover new things about her.”
Having previously worked on book-to-screen adaptations across film and television (including the 2018 comic book-based series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Cowen is no stranger to the pressure of living up to fans’ expectations. But aside from some extra jitters before filming and again before the premiere, it’s a challenge she thoroughly enjoys. “There is a responsibility to this already built-in fanbase, and you want to do it justice for everyone,” Cowen says, admitting she always gets nervous about what the fans will think. “But at the end of the day, everyone’s version of a character in a book is different,” she explains. “You envision the person differently, you envision the story differently, so the cool thing is that there is still creative liberty as an actor; it’s through your eyes now, too.”
After a whirlwind week of press for Every Year After’s official release on Amazon Prime (and before heading off to begin filming for her next project, The Guide), Observer caught up with Abigail Cowen to chat about her current essentials—from the moisturizer that doesn’t irritate her sensitive skin to her dinner order while filming the show in Vancouver.
Her Morning Beauty Routine
I have really sensitive skin, and I’ve had a really crazy journey with my skin. I used to do all of the stuff—the viral trends and all of the products—and this year, I switched to a simple face wash, moisturizer and sunscreen. This might sound kind of crazy, but in the morning, I just rinse my face with water. I don’t do face wash because I feel like that’s what was stripping my barrier and then caused skin issues. My mom is an esthetician, and she would tell me that, and I never wanted to believe her because she’s my mom, and I’m like, ‘Whatever!’ But she was right. For moisturizer, I’ve been using IS Clinical Reparative Moisture Emulsion, and then I do their Cleansing Complex face wash at night to remove makeup. I love makeup, and I have a wide range of products. I’m a big L’Oréal girl mascara-wise, I’ll never stray from that. I’ve used L’Oréal mascaras since I was honestly like 15, and I think they have the best mascara. I’ve been using Caliray Hideaway Brightening Under Eye Color Corrector in problematic spots, and it’s amazing. It goes on really light, and I do a light concealer over it. That’s also what I’ve changed in my skincare as well, I don’t do foundation anymore. I will just do bronzer, concealer, mascara and eyeshadow. I’ve been using the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk lip liner, but I’m obsessed with all their colors, and I just got onto Tower 28 lip gloss.
What She’s Binge-Watching
I give the worst answers as an actor because I should be saying that I watch Shakespearean stuff, but I honestly watch a lot of reality TV. I feel like it’s a character study, and you get to see people in their natural element. I just binged Calabasas Confidential on Netflix; it’s a bunch of 20-year-olds in Calabasas fighting, and you’re following their drama. I love a good reality TV show—you just watch people make really bad decisions while you sit at home and eat popcorn.
Her Go-To Vancouver Spot
I split my time between a few places, so my favorites change depending on where I am. I’m always looking for cozy coffee shops where I can read scripts or answer emails, and I love finding local restaurants that feel more hidden. When I was in Vancouver filming, I made Earls my go-to dinner spot, which I guess isn’t that hidden, but I went so much that they started remembering my order—it's the wagyu sushi. The number of times I ordered that while filming Every Year After should go in the Guinness World Records.
Favorite Vacation Destination
Even though I am a redhead and I try to stay out of the sun—and I probably should—I would say Siesta Key, Florida. I’m from Florida, but I’m from the east coast in Florida, so this is on the west. The sunset there and the beach—[it] is the most beautiful place I’ve been to. It’s like two hours from my hometown, and my mom and I would go and stay the night. I don’t remember the hotel, just that it had a little tiki bar. I have a lot of special memories there from when I was young, just sitting and writing and reading on the beach.
What She’s Traveling With
Not only do I go for a checked bag, I go for way too many. I am, unfortunately, a notorious overpacker and have just had to come to terms with that. It’s so dumb, but I actually feel bag shame when I arrive at the airport and convince myself that, for some reason, strangers are judging me for the amount that I am bringing. But I am learning to own it. I have been using Away bags, and love the durability and space for all my unnecessary items. I have created a system for flying since I do it so much. I always bring my Tory Burch backpack, also filled with unnecessary items, and use it as a pillow to sleep on. I always wear a hoodie, so I can put it over my face when I sleep, and then obviously headphones. I also love a good face mask to wear on long flights; I love the 111Skin Cryo De-Puffing Facial Mask.
The One Thing She Refuses to Part With
Usually, I convince myself that every piece has a special meaning to me, which has inspired me to start working on minimalistic living—still working on it! I will say, my favorite item is my charm bracelet. My mom gave it to me when I was about 10 years old, and every year or special moment in my life, she has gotten a charm that represents it. It’s pretty much full now, and I love looking down at it and seeing all the charms that hold memories of significant moments in my life.