The Essentials With Leslie Frank: The Orient Express, Vienna State Opera and an Excellent Napa Chardonnay

Leslie Frank spent 25 years as a broadcast journalist in Seattle and Los Angeles before a chance encounter at a bar in Napa set her on a completely different path. After meeting her now-husband, Rich Frank, during a weekend getaway to wine country, the couple lived between L.A. and Napa for several years. Rich, who was formerly president of Disney Studios, initially founded Frank Family Vineyards in 1993. Leslie joined him in the business full-time in 2011, and her impact has defined how the brand’s hospitality has grown over the last 15 years.

Working in wine might sound like a world away from the newsroom, but in practice, Leslie Frank uses plenty of the same communications skills to manage brand strategy, marketing and hospitality. For close to a decade, the winery’s portfolio of world-class chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon thrived and expanded under her guidance, and in 2021, the brand was acquired by Treasury Wine Estates. Even after the multimillion-dollar sale, Leslie and Rich are still involved in running their namesake brand, particularly on the philanthropy side.

Leslie’s impact on the direction and style of the winery is indelible; without her influence, it’s unlikely they would’ve stepped into the world of New York Fashion Week, as they did this September for a partnership with designer Jonathan Simkhai. “We poured wine at both Simkhai’s runway show and at the after-party, so that’s a new place for Frank Family,” she laughs. In October, the winery is hosting a fashion show and luncheon with Simkhai, who created a special wine label for a collaborative release of cabernet sauvignon.

Proceeds from the October event and from wine sales will go to Dress for Success, an organization that empowers women in the workforce. “I was introduced to Jonathan’s label through my good friend Elyse Walker,” she says. “We were looking for a design partner for our philanthropic campaign benefitting Dress for Success, and she suggested Jonathan, so I give her credit for the introduction.”

When she’s not representing Frank Family at events or traveling the world with her husband, Frank spends quite a bit of time in Napa’s tight-knit local community. Below, find her picks for some of the best the valley has to offer, from restaurants and shopping to her skincare regimen, favorite international trip, and her pick from their chardonnay portfolio.