The Essentials With Leslie Frank: The Orient Express, Vienna State Opera and an Excellent Napa Chardonnay
A former journalist turned Napa wine executive, Leslie Frank shares the places, products and rituals she relies on at home and on the road.Read More
Leslie Frank spent 25 years as a broadcast journalist in Seattle and Los Angeles before a chance encounter at a bar in Napa set her on a completely different path. After meeting her now-husband, Rich Frank, during a weekend getaway to wine country, the couple lived between L.A. and Napa for several years. Rich, who was formerly president of Disney Studios, initially founded Frank Family Vineyards in 1993. Leslie joined him in the business full-time in 2011, and her impact has defined how the brand’s hospitality has grown over the last 15 years.
Working in wine might sound like a world away from the newsroom, but in practice, Leslie Frank uses plenty of the same communications skills to manage brand strategy, marketing and hospitality. For close to a decade, the winery’s portfolio of world-class chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon thrived and expanded under her guidance, and in 2021, the brand was acquired by Treasury Wine Estates. Even after the multimillion-dollar sale, Leslie and Rich are still involved in running their namesake brand, particularly on the philanthropy side.
Leslie’s impact on the direction and style of the winery is indelible; without her influence, it’s unlikely they would’ve stepped into the world of New York Fashion Week, as they did this September for a partnership with designer Jonathan Simkhai. “We poured wine at both Simkhai’s runway show and at the after-party, so that’s a new place for Frank Family,” she laughs. In October, the winery is hosting a fashion show and luncheon with Simkhai, who created a special wine label for a collaborative release of cabernet sauvignon.
Proceeds from the October event and from wine sales will go to Dress for Success, an organization that empowers women in the workforce. “I was introduced to Jonathan’s label through my good friend Elyse Walker,” she says. “We were looking for a design partner for our philanthropic campaign benefitting Dress for Success, and she suggested Jonathan, so I give her credit for the introduction.”
When she’s not representing Frank Family at events or traveling the world with her husband, Frank spends quite a bit of time in Napa’s tight-knit local community. Below, find her picks for some of the best the valley has to offer, from restaurants and shopping to her skincare regimen, favorite international trip, and her pick from their chardonnay portfolio.
Leslie Frank's Essentials
- Her daily skincare regimen:
- Her coffee ritual and supplements:
- Her most memorable recent trip:
- Her favorite restaurant in Vienna:
- Her art and culture picks in Vienna:
- What’s in her travel bag:
- What she's reading right now:
- What she's watching right now:
- Her go-to hotel in Napa Valley:
- Her favorite Napa spa:
- Her go-to restaurant in Napa Valley:
- Her favorite casual dinner in Napa:
- Her Napa shopping recs:
- Where she goes wine tasting in Napa:
- Her go-to Napa chardonnay:
Her daily skincare regimen:
I’m really specific about what skincare I use. I’ve got a full regimen, and I try to stick to it. There are a couple of brands I’m very partial to, and one is Sisley. I use a lot of their products, like the Sisley Lyslait, their cleansing milk with white lily in the morning, and I follow that with their Floral Toning Lotion. For moisturizing and anti-aging, I use Chantecaille. I’m obsessed with their Bio Lifting Serum+, plus their 24 Karat Gold Firming Moisturizer. I love it because it’s moisturizing enough without being overly heavy, and it’s also in a pump, which is great for me. It’s easier to use and great for travel. As I get older, I’m noticing that I’m a lot drier under the eyes, and serums aren’t quite enough now, so I’ve moved over to Sisley’s Eye and Lip Contour Cream. It gives me just a little bit more moisture during the day. I do put my eye cream on at night, too, and I switch to an even heavier one. My dermatologist would kill me if I didn’t mention that I use an SPF on top of all of that. I like the EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46.
Her coffee ritual and supplements:
I try to be consistent with my supplements. But definitely coffee, one cup of coffee. I have one cup a day in the morning, and I can’t really start my day until I’ve had it. I can’t drink coffee black, but my husband does. I do half and half, but that’s it. Plus my collagen, and I just started taking creatine. That one is new, so the jury’s still out. I’ve only been taking it for like a month, so I can’t tell you if it’s working. But I put both of those in my coffee because they have no flavor. I figure if I’m only having one cup a day and my vice is to put half and half in, at least it’s real.
Her most memorable recent trip:
I travel a lot. One place I’ve been a couple of times recently that’s just fantastic is Vienna, Austria. My husband and I were on the Orient Express—the train, from Paris to Vienna—so that in itself was a really cool experience. The city of Vienna is extraordinarily beautiful, and we stayed there a few nights. To me, Vienna has pretty much everything. The art is exceptional; it has lots of classical music as that’s part of Vienna’s identity, there’s lots of history, obviously, as well as the cafe culture. I find it to be a clean, beautiful city that feels a little more manageable than Paris or Rome. Nothing wrong with Paris or Rome! It’s just different.
We stayed at the Rosewood Vienna, and it’s unbelievable. It’s luxurious, elegant and contemporary, rather than being that sort of traditional grand European hotel. The location is also exceptional; it’s in the Petersplatz area, which is in the heart of Vienna’s historic First District. It’s very close to St. Stephen’s Cathedral, and then you’re obviously surrounded by all the luxury shopping, which I don’t have a problem with. You walk out the door, and Hermès is to the right; you have all the great stores at your fingertips there. But the hotel is spectacular, and it doesn’t feel too big. The rooms are spacious, and the bathroom is gorgeous. I could move in there.
Her favorite restaurant in Vienna:
The food and wine are better than you might anticipate. There’s an incredible restaurant that really stood out, called Edvard. It’s a Michelin-starred restaurant that’s inside a hotel, the Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna. Sometimes Michelin star cooking can be too fussy for my taste, but we met the chef, Paul Gamauf, who is Viennese, and his cooking style is very seasonal. The restaurant was precise, very ingredient-driven, with a lot of herbs and vegetables and fermented and foraged ingredients. It’s a little more modern Austrian in its approach, but still has hints of international flavors and subtle Mediterranean influences.
Her art and culture picks in Vienna:
When you’re in Vienna, you must go to The Belvedere to see the work of artist Gustav Klimt. This museum is home to a very famous painting called The Kiss. It’s absolutely stunning, and to see it in person is just next level. For culture, the Schönbrunn Palace is magnificent; it’s the former Habsburg summer residence in Vienna. The palace was shaped under Empress Maria Theresa in the 18th century, and there’s lots of history there. I recommend giving yourself some time to go through it and even having a guide take you through to explain it all, because it’s just incredible. I don’t always have the attention span for that when I’m traveling, but that is one that stood out as worth it. You must go to the Vienna State Opera House. Even if you don’t go to a show, you have to go see the opera house; it’s one of the world’s greatest opera houses. We did go to the opera and saw Vincenzo Bellini's Norma while we were there.
If you’re there for a couple of days, take a trip to the Wachau Valley, which is about 90 minutes outside of Vienna. You will taste amazing grüner veltliner and rieslings. Even if you think that’s not your flavor, when you’re there, it’s a whole other level. As they say, when in Rome. Tasting the wines that come from a region while you’re in that region, and with experts explaining the wines, is fabulous.
What’s in her travel bag:
I never leave home without my AirPods. I need to listen to my music when I’m on a plane or traveling. Right now, I’m listening to a lot of Teddy Swims, and I love Chris Stapleton. I always keep a phone charger with me. I pack an extra pair of sunglasses, because I’m notorious for losing them. Plus, you need a couple different styles for different occasions. I’m loving my Oliver Peoples Stilson Sunglasses (mine are with the blue lenses) and the Laedin Sunglasses from Oliver Peoples’ collaboration with Khaite. A good book, obviously, and my Louis Vuitton black wrap. It’s always chic, and I do get chilly on a plane, so I love to throw that on. I travel with my M-61 Hydraboost Lip Treatment from Blue Mercury. I’m obsessed with it. It’s their own brand, and it’s fantastic. I love the Sisley restorative hand cream, and I love traveling with the Chantecaille Pure Rosewater, their face mist. When I’m traveling, I feel like I need constant moisture, and those three are my go-tos. I do like to drink wine when I’m on a plane at 30,000 feet, so that dehydrates you too. I also drink a lot of water when I’m on a plane.
What she's reading right now:
I just started reading Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, and I’m not too far into it. I know it’s a very popular book, and it’s still on The New York Times Bestseller list. It’s one of those books that Oprah has talked about, so everyone is reading it. It was given to me by a close friend who is on her own journey in life and recovery. I’m only a couple of chapters into the book, but I think people are reading it because it’s fundamentally about kindness, generosity and the human connection. It’s a departure from the usual books I read, which would be more character-driven and suspenseful or biographical.
As a former journalist, I can’t break away from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. That’s how I start my morning. I’m reading on my phone, but I wake up and have my one cup of coffee, and I get all the headlines. I subscribe to everything: The L.A. Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, the local paper, The Napa Valley Register and the Press Democrat. I like to know what’s happening in our community, but also in major cities.
What she's watching right now:
This one is scary, but I’m watching Cape Fear on Apple TV. My husband’s son, Darryl Frank, is an executive producer on the show, so we’re keeping it in the family. It’s a psychological thriller starring Amy Adams and Javier Bardem based on the 1991 movie starring Robert De Niro as Max Cady. Bardem plays Max Cady 17 years after he gets out of prison. He is unbelievable in the show, and I also think Amy Adams is an incredible actress. It’s a 10-episode series, and Scorsese and Spielberg are both executive producers along with Darryl, who is president of Amblin Television.
Her go-to hotel in Napa Valley:
There are so many good hotels, but Auberge du Soleil is my top pick here. It’s an incredible luxury hotel, and the suites have been redone. It has the best views of any hotel in Napa Valley and overlooks the valley floor of Rutherford. They have a Michelin-star restaurant, and they also have the Bar at Auberge, which has a great burger. We go there and get the best Margherita pizza, for something casual, then sit outside on the deck and take in the views. It’s just beautiful.
Her favorite Napa spa:
Meadowood has a fabulous spa. Their massage therapists are second to none. Obviously, you’re up on the hillside when you’re at Meadowood, it’s beautiful surroundings, it’s secluded and green and lush, that’s all lovely. But if the treatments don’t measure up, what’s the point? I have never had a massage therapist that I wouldn’t go back to up there. They’re all phenomenal.
Her go-to restaurant in Napa Valley:
No surprise here, my go-to restaurant is Bottega Napa Valley in Yountville, which is now owned by my husband, Rich Frank, and his business partner, John Hansen. They took it over about a year and a half ago and did an amazing job. It’s creative and soulful Italian cuisine featuring executive chef Alex Espinoza. You must have the Australian wagyu steak, the cacio e pepe is to die for, and the Brussels sprout salad is a classic. It’s so fresh and crisp and different. Those would be my top three—and also everything else on the menu. We attract locals and winemakers and tourists who’ve heard or read about Bottega. We have many return guests, and we’re proud of that. We recently freshened up the decor in the restaurant. We did that without changing the feel, so it’s still true to Bottega’s look and legacy.
Her favorite casual dinner in Napa:
If I want something a little more casual, I recommend Charlie’s in St. Helena. It’s owned by chef Elliot Bell, and he makes arguably the best fried chicken in town. If you’re there, you must start off with pretzel-wrapped kielbasa bites. They’re to die for. Chef Elliot is a great chef, incredibly personable and very engaged with his guests. He named the restaurant Charlie’s after his son, so he’s keeping it in the family. You’ll see a lot of locals there as well.
Her Napa shopping recs:
For shopping, you cannot miss Elyse Walker’s store on the corner of Adams Street and Main Street in St. Helena. She has one of the most thoughtfully curated women’s fashion stores that I have ever shopped in. She carries clothing at an approachable price point, but she also stocks high-end designer fashion. She has it all. It’s so perfectly curated for whatever you need. You will always be in style if you let Elyse and her amazing team dress you. She has designer bags and shoes, but also fashionable jeans and blouses. She has incredible jewelry designers, too. I’m obsessed with Melissa Kaye, and especially her needle earrings. What I struggle with sometimes is putting it all together: I really love this piece and that one, but how do I style it? Her staff is trained to style the clothing, and that’s why I think her clientele is so happy. It’s one-stop shopping. I don’t know what I did before she was in town.
Where she goes wine tasting in Napa:
My final shameless plug: no trip to Napa is complete without a visit to Frank Family Vineyards. Our portfolio spans sparkling wines made in the champagne method to bright and balanced chardonnays, some of the best Napa has to offer, and an array of luscious cabernet sauvignon, primarily from the Rutherford AVA. These are all made by our senior winemaker and GM, Todd Graff, who has been with us since 2003. He is one of the best winemakers in the community. I really think our hospitality is outstanding. When Rich started the winery back in 1992, he took a page out of the Disney playbook—we don’t have customers, we have guests. The goal of our team is to always make visitors feel like they’re part of our extended family.
Her go-to Napa chardonnay:
My go-to wine might surprise people, but the wine I drink the most of and crave the most is our Carneros chardonnay. This is a wine we widely distribute, you’ll find it in your better grocery stores and on restaurant lists, but the 2024 Frank Family Vineyards Carneros chardonnay is the one for me. It’s my ‘is it 5 o’clock yet?’ wine. I’m very much a chardonnay girl. What I like about our chardonnay is it’s always going to be balanced. I enjoy the vibrant lemon and guava layered with vanilla, balanced with fresh acidity and a bright, crisp finish.