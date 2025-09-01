The Essentials With Sloane Stephens: Safaris, Bingo Nights and a Self-Care Mindset
The Grand Slam champion on her wellness brand, favorite escapes and bringing more athletic and educational opportunities to the next generation.Read More
On the court, Sloane Stephens is known for keeping calm under pressure, a quality that has helped her to win multiple titles during her 15-plus years as a professional tennis player. But that doesn’t mean the 2017 U.S. Open champion is immune to breaking a sweat—she just has her own deodorant to help her out. “I had tried out a bunch of deodorants over the years that I just didn’t love, so I was always on a mission to find something better,” Stephens tells Observer of what sparked the first product launch behind her wellness brand, Doc & Glo. But the inspiration for the line really goes back to her childhood, when she learned early on to make self-care an essential part of her recovery routine.
“My grandparents were so forward with wellness, and my mom is a psychologist, so throughout my life, it was always about taking care of yourself—your physical health, your mental health,” she says, sharing that the brand’s name is a tribute to her grandparents (her grandfather, an OB-GYN affectionately dubbed “Doc,” and her grandmother, Gloria, who went by the nickname, “Glo”). During the pandemic, Stephens began work on Doc & Glo, starting with her aluminum-free, roll-on deodorant. “I wear a ton of fragrance, but I don’t want to be wearing a peaches and cream deodorant and my Baccarat, so I wanted something fragrance-free,” she says of one nonnegotiable. Perhaps even more important to the athlete was a deodorant that’s tough against odor, while still being gentle on the skin. “I really put it to the test; I had the opportunity to play tennis, and sweat and work out three times a day with this deodorant.”
A year after the brand’s official launch, Stephens is expanding into haircare, with a shampoo, conditioner and hair oil, as well as a supplement that brought a unique set of challenges. “ I was always weird about my hair in terms of wondering if my hair is shedding or maybe I need to not wear my ponytails as tight,” she says of her own hair concerns. “Everything I create is kind of around my life as an athlete, and what I can and can’t put into my body, but we all want to be more mindful. We all lack in certain vitamins, we all lack in certain nutrition, so this supplement has things that we know we should be taking, like vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin D, folic acid, saw palmetto, collagen [and] omega-3s.”
Giving back has proven to be important to Stephens, who was recently honored with the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYS in recognition of the work she’s done through her Sloane Stephens Foundation. Established in 2013 with the goal of introducing tennis to children in underserved communities, the foundation has expanded its offerings to include both athletic and educational opportunities to around 15,000 children in Compton, California. “We have tennis, obviously, but we also do soccer, we just launched our swim program this summer, we have an art program, we have after-school tutoring and reading labs,” Stephens explains, adding that the foundation will be opening a similar program in Miami Gardens, Florida, later this year. “We had our first kid—Mia, who started with us in elementary school—go to college on a full scholarship; that’s what success looks like for us,” she says of what she finds most rewarding. “College is cool, playing tennis in college is amazing, getting a free education is incredible—all of those things really make a difference in these young people’s lives.”
Currently recovering from a foot injury, Stephens plans to make her official return to the tennis court during the Guadalajara Open in September. “That will be my first tournament back, then I’ll play a few tournaments at the end of the year, and a full season next year,” she explains. In the meantime, she’s taking on a new role with ESPN as a commentator for the U.S. Open. Before her own return to the competition, Sloane Stephens celebrated Doc & Glo’s latest launches (and the start of the U.S. Open) by sharing her current essentials with Observer—from the sunscreen she relies on to keep her skin protected on the court to the self-care activities that make up her recovery routine.
Her morning routine
I always wake up and wash my face because I normally do an overnight mask—at least I try to, because I’m in the sun so much during the summer. I like the Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask, and then I love to put on the La Mer Renewal Oil over that right before I go to sleep. After I wash my face, I put on sunscreen instead of moisturizer. I love the Supergoop! matte sunscreen because when you put it on, you can’t see that it’s on, so that’s my favorite for a normal day. And then for on the court, I use a mix between the Barbara Sturm Sun Drops and the Neutrogena that’s like 100 SPF because I’m very crazy about sunscreen. Then I just do a little Chapstick or lip gloss. I love the little La Mer balm that you stick your finger into, but that’s the only time that I’ll stick my finger into a lip gloss—when I’m at home and I’ve just washed my hands. I don’t drink any coffee; I only do tea, so I’ll do a little light tea if it’s not too hot outside. Other mornings, I do a smoothie with milk, vanilla protein powder, honey and peanut butter. And that’s pretty much it, then I go to practice.
Her wellness routine
I’m always doing massage guns, I always have my foam roll, I do a ton of Hyperice leg boots—those compression recovery boots. Even if I don’t play tennis that day, I’ll go home and put those on because I’m used to it and it’s part of my recovery and my routine. I get a ton of massages. I do get sports massages, which are super deep tissue, and then I’ll go to a spa, like the Korean spa in L.A., and do a spa day. I love to get my nails done because that’s my place where I can be in silence and have some alone time, and no one can be mad that you didn’t pick up your phone. And then I love to play Bingo; that’s something that I love to do and is part of my wellness.
Her pre-match ritual
I always have to have a moment to myself to just close my eyes and make sure that I’m in tune with what’s going on. I feel like when you’re super alert and aware, you don’t take a minute to ever close your eyes, so that’s helped me calm down and regulate. It’s probably something that my mom taught me as a young kid; closing my eyes for three minutes—sometimes I fall asleep, sometimes I don’t. I’ve always done that, no matter what. Just close your eyes, calm down, relax. That’s helped me through some of the craziest matches in my life. Even just sitting on the side of the court on a changeover, I’ve always been very hyper aware of that. Just stare at the back of your eyelids for a minute, and you’ll be totally fine.
The shows she’ll never get tired of rewatching
My favorite TV shows are Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D.—I’m obsessed with those. I’ve watched them all multiple times, and it’s one of those things where, no matter what, I always keep one on the TV.
What she’s reading
I started reading the Mel Robbins book, The Let Them Theory, that’s the thing everyone is on right now. It’s like a mindset that you can’t control other people’s actions, emotions, all of that, and you need to let go of the need to fix them or manage them or regulate them. I just started reading it, so I don’t know how amazing it is, but everyone has said that it’s really good.
Favorite vacation spot
I love South Africa and I love Greece—those are my two favorite places. I take my mom everywhere; she’s my favorite traveling buddy, and she’s pretty much down to do it all. In South Africa, we went to Londolozi, and we went on safari. That was an incredible experience in general, just traveling across the world to see these incredible creatures—we saw the Big Five. We were in South Africa, and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go to Rwanda,’ so we went, and I got to walk with the gorillas. That was definitely something on my bucket list that I got to do, and I highly recommend. In Greece, we went to Mykonos and Santorini. Something about the water and everything being white, visually, it’s such a pretty and calming place. And I love Greek food, especially lamb chops.
What she’s traveling with
Unless I’m going on a day trip, I always have a checked bag. I’m a Dagne Dover investor, so all of my luggage is Dagne Dover. I actually still have my duffle packed right now with my airport stuff: I have a lotion, hand sanitizer, a fingernail clipper, my La Mer lip gloss, a Mented lip gloss, a mini deodorant that I’m trialing for Doc & Glo and then my headphones.
Her go-to spots
I’m between Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles. In Fort Lauderdale, I love to go to Greek Islands Taverna. I’ve been going there since I was a little kid, and it’s one of my favorite restaurants in Fort Lauderdale. I always order the lamb chops, the shrimp, the bread with the hummus, the tzatziki—they have great lemonade. And then, in L.A., I would say, there’s a little Thai restaurant, Anajak Thai. I love pad Thai, that’s my thing, so that’s normally what I order at Anajak.
The one thing in her wardrobe she refuses to part with
My stepdad, who passed away, had given me a bunch of pajamas from Big Dogs, and I still have them. They’re literally from when I was 12 years old. I don’t wear them anymore; I just have them and can’t get rid of them.