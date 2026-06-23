The Gallery Shows Not to Miss in Zurich

Earlier this month, the ninth iteration of Zurich Art Weekend unfolded across the city, featuring more than 150 events at over 70 venues. Its scale reads as punishing on the page, yet its layout kept things manageable. In this city, museums and galleries sit within a compact transport network. Artist-led spaces push that map into less expected corners, but central districts reward walking. Entry was, as always, free, a principle that put audiences in contact with a Swiss ecosystem rather than locking it behind professional privilege.

Scheduled immediately before Art Basel, Zurich Art Weekend has long functioned as a measured prelude to the fair's intensity, permitting unhurried observation at a kinder pace. That balance of civic openness and coordination continues to shape the event's identity. It also demonstrates a national field whose institutional confidence is matched by independent energy. It's so successful because it remains true to its format. More than anything, the weekend offers a clear window into the city's cultural life. By Sunday afternoon, some visitors had traded galleries for a dip in the Limmat River, joining in the summer ritual before heading to Basel. Although the program has ended, most of the exhibitions are still on view.