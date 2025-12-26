The Most Anticipated Art Museum Openings and Expansions of 2026

Museums, regardless of their size, face a minefield of challenges, from how best to preserve, share and display artworks to how to attract new audiences while cultivating loyalty among visitors who might eventually become patrons to how to push boundaries without sparking (too much) backlash. And let’s not forget that these institutions, often seen as permanent fixtures, are anything but. New museums open with great fanfare, and others close—sometimes surprisingly quietly. As art historian and former Met president and CEO Daniel H. Weiss notes in Why the Museum Matters, these cultural beacons are vital to preserving our collective heritage, yet their futures remain precarious.

In the past year, museums have grappled with disastrous wildfires, much-derided rebrandings, overt attempts at censorship, declining attendance, the loss of federal funds and the longest government shutdown in history. Yet, the institutional landscape wasn’t entirely grim. Many major museums began exploring ways to engage new generations of supporters and new audiences. Some started welcoming four-legged visitors or hosting yoga classes. At many institutions, the humble museum café got Michelin-worthy upgrades. There was a trend of doctors prescribing museum visits, and science began studying how museums might boost well-being. And many more art museums opened last year than closed.

A few institutions, however, did not open as planned in 2025, which is why some of the most anticipated 2026 museum openings and expansions are holdovers from last year’s list. Will the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi finally open its doors after all this time? That remains to be seen, but there’s certainly a chance! Here’s what you can look forward to in the coming months: