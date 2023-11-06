The Most Luxurious Alcohol Gift Sets for the Spirits Lover
These are the luxe spirits gift sets for the liquor connoisseur.Read More
When it comes to holiday gifting, you can’t go wrong with an ultra-premium spirit. That said, giving your loved one a single bottle as a gift can feel a tad impersonal. A luxurious spirits-focused gift set, however, transcends the conventional, somewhat detached singular bottle. Instead, these fancy gift sets are packed with unique and celebratory items that can be presented under the tree or for the host of the season.
From candles and coasters to smokers and cocktail kits, here are seven of the best luxury spirits sets for the most festive time of year.
The Glenlivet Brighten the Holidays
The Glenlivet never skimps on their festive offerings and this year, the single malt scotch has teamed up with New York City-based interiors brand Sona Home and Brooklyn-based fragrance brand D.S. Durga to craft a swanky set that makes for an ideal host gift. Presented in The Glenlivet’s iconic royal amethyst box, a bottle of The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky 14 Year Old is nestled next to a D.S. & Durga candle and embroidered Sona Home linen coasters. There’s also a special cocktail recipe card included to pair with all the fixings for an evening of entertaining.
Basil Hayden Smoking Kit
This one is for the magician, performer or artiste: a cocktail smoking kit accompanied by a bottle of Kentucky straight bourbon. The liquor’s toasted notes are drawn out by the three included flavors of wood blocks that come with a history of their use. There’s woody and sweet cedar, representing eternity; sweet and tangy cherry, representing love; and amber and vanilla-sweet maple, representing balance. A culinary-grade blow torch is also part of the package, which ensures the smoking process takes only seven to 10 seconds per drink. The kit is all about creativity, so use the torch to toast up garnishes, too.
Malfy Limone Holiday Bundle
Mediterranean gin and tonics are distinct from the usual G&T. Served in copa, or balloon, glasses, they are often garnished with fresh herbs and spices like rosemary and peppercorn, and stand out from the traditional lime-wedge hanging off a G&T in a Collins glass. Malfy Gin, distilled and bottled in Torino, Italy, wants to bring that fancy charm to your holiday parties with their gift set, inclusive of a bottle of Malfy Limone and two copa glasses.
Cristalino is Forever Exclusive Tasting Box
This season, Proximo Spirits wants to introduce tequila lovers to their Cristalino Colección de Mexico. A relatively newer category for tequila, cristalino is aged tequila (reposado, añejo or extra añejo) that’s filtered through charcoal to be presented as a crystal clear liquid. In this exclusive holiday tasting box curated by Flaviar and Juan Domingo Beckmann, a pioneer in the cristalino category, there are five reposado and añejo samples from the leading cristalino tequila brands: Maestro Dobel Tequila, Gran Coramino, Gran Centenario, 1800 Tequila and Jose Cuervo. Though the sample vials are only 1.5 ounces, this is a thoughtful gift for the tequila enthusiast in your life, complete with tasting and flavor guide leaflets so they can pick their new favorite tequila.
Hennessy X.O. Ice Experience
A gift set with a presentation that’s also multifunctional? Yes, please. This 750 ml bottle of Hennessy X.O, crafted with the signature blend of 100 of the finest eaux-de-vie, is a limited edition set encased in an ice box that doubles as an ice bucket once the giftee cracks open the bottle. The detachable pad displays the bottle of Hennessy X.O while you fill and chill the bucket with ice. The accompanying set of tongs ensures you’ve got everything you need to start the party.
The Balvenie, The Craft of Holiday Entertaining
The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky partnered with six-time Grammy Award winner Questlove to release a limited-edition advent calendar, for the gift that keeps on giving. The 12-day calendar is packed with 12 premium items, from Glencairn tasting glasses to holiday chocolates, and a QR code to redeem a bottle of The Balvenie DoubleWood 12 Year.
Cocktail Courier Holiday Tasting Kit
This two-part tasting kit from Skyy Vodka and Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon features all the ingredients you need to make two of Cocktail Courier’s top festive recipes. There’s orange juice, lemons, vanilla maple syrup, hibiscus ginger beer and a 375 ml bottle of Skyy Vodka to shake up the Starry Skyy Mule cocktail. There’s also the Spiced Fig Old Fashioned that features Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon (a 375 ml bottle), fig and allspice syrup, bitters, dehydrated orange wheels and cloves.