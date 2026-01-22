The New Miami Restaurants Reshaping the City’s Culinary Scene
The new openings that signal Miami’s evolution from party city to serious dining destinationRead More
When it comes to America’s leading food cities, Miami hasn’t always been part of the conversation. But that has started to change over the past decade, especially beginning in 2022, when the Michelin Guide introduced its first Greater Miami guide. Three years later, 15 restaurants in the city earned Michelin stars, including L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami, which retained its two stars. Around the same time, the forces behind New York heavyweights Carbone and Cote recognized Miami’s culinary landscape on the rise and planted roots in the South of Fifth neighborhood and Design District, respectively. World-renowned chefs Massimo Bottura, Michael Solomonov, Eyal Shani and a slew of other international names also joined the scene, cementing Miami as a destination to watch.
Miami shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to hospitality. The South Florida city is becoming a globally recognized culinary hub that draws award-winning chefs and hospitality brands who want a piece of the Magic City. Chef-driven concepts, innovative food halls, and multicultural fusion cuisine that reflect the community's diversity are celebrated, redefining Miami beyond its reputation as a party city.
You can find everything from hidden omakase experiences led by Tokyo top chefs, to elegant steakhouses, to local homegrown eateries, to massive “club-staurants” that teeter between a nightclub and a dining room—a hybrid concept at which Miami excels. While theatrics and performative displays tend to dominate (it is Miami, after all), the restaurant scene is diverse and rapidly evolving, with newcomers gaining recognition. And this is just the beginning.
Here are 11 new restaurants in Miami that have opened within the last six months—and they’re worth making a reservation.
The Miami Dining Scene Is Growing Up
AVA MediterrAegean
- 2889 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
Riviera Dining Group, the hospitality team behind Miami hot spots Mila, Casa Neos, and Claudie, has opened a Coconut Grove outpost of Greek restaurant AVA MediterrAegean. This restaurant and lounge concept is more laid-back than its high-energy sister restaurants. The low hum of a full house across three dining areas (an outdoor terrace, indoor dining room and members-only area) takes the place of fire dancers and DJs spinning in the late hours. The experience begins with a tableside herb-infused oil meant for dipping the crunchy house-made sourdough bread, which also comes in handy for the trio of Greek spreads to start. The seafood on display is so fresh, it might still be moving when you arrive, which is a good indication of where you should focus your attention. The Salata Horiatiki (or Greek salad), Mediterranean carpaccio and creamy lobster linguine are must-haves, as is the branzino, which can be prepared your way: grilled, salt-crusted or Greek-style in a tomato sauce.
Daniel’s
- 1500 San Ignacio Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33146
This newly opened upscale steakhouse, a regular on best-of lists, is already making waves in Miami. This marks the restaurant’s second location, following its original in Fort Lauderdale. With a dining room already buzzing by 6 p.m., Daniel’s is the kind of indulgent meal you reserve for a special occasion, date night, or because you’re craving a perfectly cooked 22-ounce ribeye to share. The menu echoes its sister restaurant, with a few new dishes worth paying attention to—most notably, the wagyu lasagna—alongside the hallmarks of a classic steakhouse. Order the basil Caesar salad, a fresh twist on the timeless favorite, and citrus-forward hamachi crudo to start. A deep roster of traditional and premium cuts, including wagyu, prime New York strip and a dry-aged ribeye, rounds out the menu, served with a secret house “ketchup” or sauce of your choice. Side dishes, such as the twice-baked potato topped with a dollop of caviar and lobster mac and cheese, are decadent and generous enough to stand as a meal on their own, though you may want to skip and save room for dessert. Served piping hot, the chocolate chip skillet cookie arrives gooey and chewy, and is reason enough to come back. In late January, the steakhouse will expand further north with a weekly pop-up at Palm Tree Club Miami, offering lunch and dinner service Monday through Friday.
Gold Standard Omakase
- 1801 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
After a five-year rotating residency at some of South Florida’s high-end resorts, the Versace mansion, and members' clubs, including Soho House and Bath Club, Gold Standard has found a permanent home in the trendy neighborhood of Sunset Harbour. Helmed by Miami hospitality veteran Bill Spector, the intimate 10-seat omakase-only counter is tricky to find (look for the alley behind Le Basilic marked by pastel blue walls), but well worth the hunt. This isn’t the traditional buttoned-up omakase experience—the room pulses with old-school ‘90s hip-hop, helmed by playful chefs who don’t take themselves too seriously. They serve up theatrics, from fire-torched toro to shelling a King Crab while keeping your sake glass topped at all times. Choose between two 16-course menus—the Gold Standard ($165) and Premium Omakase ($225)—featuring mostly Japanese-imported fish with flavors that intensify with each course.
Bagatelle Miami River
- 311 NW S River Dr, Miami, FL 33128
When you’re craving a meal with a side of late-night dancing, Bagatelle is the place to be. Here, dinner blurs into a party and dancing is not only encouraged, but inevitable as the night unfolds. The restaurant concept recreates the essence of the French Riviera at its second location in the city, along the Miami River. Arrive in style with your megayacht at the 192-foot dock or settle along the waterfront to savor a Mediterranean family-style feast and admire other boats drifting past. Fresh seafood and raw bar offerings include tuna tartare, sea bass carpaccio, and whole fish prepared tableside. Servers double as party starters with sparklers in hand, but the festivities don’t start until after 8:30 p.m., so consider a later reservation. If you prefer a boozy brunch, Sunday service blends into evenings, and you’ll spend more time standing than sitting while a DJ is playing house music.
Le Specialita
- 40 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
The Milan-based establishment, which has been around since 1977, chose Miami’s up-and-coming Design District as its first American outpost. The vibrant dining room, which nods to the surrounding creative neighborhood, is adorned with pieces from the co-owners’ private collection, including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Takashi Murakami and Richard Prince. The menu mirrors the original Italy location, with a few additions, but expect handmade pastas, the signature light and crispy pizza, seafood and meat dishes. Start with the light gamberi salad, made with Argentinian shrimp, arugula and artichoke–the perfect way to ease yourself into a carb-heavy meal. The fettuccine wagyu bolognese or thin-crust pizza topped with freshly shaved truffle are rich and decadent choices. For dessert, the house-made gelato flavors such as pistachio, dark chocolate, and salted caramel are too good to pass up, but the tiramisu rivals some of the best we’ve had.
Omawei
- 5937 Collins Ave, Miami, FL, 33140
Quietly housed within the members-only Bath Club, this 10-seat, 18-course omakase experience features a menu that changes with seasons. Chef Wei honed his craft in Italy and at respected sushi counters around the country, including Neta, 15 East and Shuko, and he trained under Daisuke Nakazawa, Jiro Ono’s protege from the Netflix show Jiro Dreams of Sushi. While traditional omakase experiences build gradually, this one opens with a bold toro caviar dish. The crispy potato pave is topped with chopped toro and Osetra caviar for a decadent bite, which sets the bar high for the evening. There are no elaborate sauces or garnishes here; it’s all about the fish, which is (mostly) flown in fresh from Japan, with unexpected dishes woven in like a playful riff on cacio e pepe. The no-fuss omakase tasting is $295 per person, and can be paired with sake or a selection from the wine list for an additional charge.
Amazónico
- 800 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
With locations around the world, including London, Dubai, Monte Carlo and Madrid, it was only a matter of time before Amazónico opened in Miami. The jungle-inspired, indoor and outdoor venue in Brickell places a heavy emphasis on atmosphere, boasting striking, bold interiors and live entertainment that capture the vibrant spirit of Miami. Music rotates between jazz bands, a DJ playing tropical beats, and Latin American tracks for a lively scene. Spread across three floors and a rooftop bar and DJ, it’s the kind of restaurant that attracts celebratory or large group dinners. Sushi, small bites, crudos and charcoal-grilled meats are meant to be shared with the table, while fruit-forward, tropical cocktails such as Monkey Business are presented in fun vessels such as a monkey’s head.
Pauline
- 1801 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
One of South Beach’s newest hotels, the design-forward Shelbourne, arrives with Pauline in tow. The seafood-centric menu features Caribbean and Latin influences with bold flavors that celebrate South Florida’s coastal bounty. Offerings include caviar tostada, Jonah crab claws, conch ceviche and rock shrimp fideos. Interiors lean nautical, featuring porthole windows and a warm palette of sandy hues, while the restaurant itself honors Pauline Baker, the wife and muse of cocktail writer Charles H. Baker Jr., capturing the couple’s spirit of travel and adventure. Next door, Little Torch is an intimate cocktail lounge named after the smallest island in the Florida Keys, pouring island-inspired drinks that evoke the breezy charm of the tropics.
Yamashiro
- 159 NE 6th St., 9th Floor, Miami, FL 33132
Yamashiro’s Miami outpost may not share the storied past of its historic L.A. counterpart, but it still delivers a lush outdoor terrace nestled among Miami’s skyscrapers and the Japanese fusion cuisine for which the restaurant is best known. Located on the ninth floor of the Gale Miami Hotel & Residences and helmed by L.A.-based Top Chef Middle East winner Charbel Hayek, the menu blends tempura, gyoza, skewers, seafood, sushi and meat dishes—there’s something to satisfy everyone. Japanese culture is evident throughout the space and cuisine, from the art on the walls, to the bonsai and bamboo trees and the minimalist furniture.
Brooklyn Chophouse
- 255 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33127
This Asian-inspired steakhouse, imported from New York, arrives in Wynwood on the seventh floor of the Moxy Hotel. The sprawling 20,000-square-foot, two-story dining room, featuring a rooftop lounge and a fusion menu, defies steakhouse purists by offering two types of dim sum (crispy and steamed) alongside dry-aged prime steaks. Unique to Miami, coastal-inspired dishes include Chilean sea bass satay, seafood towers, crudos and Asian-inspired sushi rolls. And it wouldn’t be the full Miami experience without live music and showstopping dishes, such as the whole Peking duck, the LSD tasting menu (lobster, steak and duck), or the four-pound whole lobster.
Bella
- 236 21st Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Acclaimed chef Eyal Shani’s latest concept is set to open at the end of January 2026 at the South Beach Hotel. Though he’s best known for his vegetable-forward menus, this restaurant is dedicated to southern Italy, with pasta taking center stage. Choose from five handmade pasta variations, including pomodoro, black pepper pasta with Madagascan spice, a hearty ragù, and zucchini pasta to satisfy gluten-free diners. Housed in a classic Art Deco building, Bella channels the warmth of the Mediterranean coast through a sunlit courtyard surrounded by ivy, bougainvillea, begonias and jasmine that encourages long, leisurely meals. Anchored by a vintage fountain, reminiscent of Florence’s Fontana del Carciofo, the space captures the timeless charm of an Italian palazzo, with terracotta floors, limestone, and wrought iron details.