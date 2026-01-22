The New Miami Restaurants Reshaping the City’s Culinary Scene

When it comes to America’s leading food cities, Miami hasn’t always been part of the conversation. But that has started to change over the past decade, especially beginning in 2022, when the Michelin Guide introduced its first Greater Miami guide. Three years later, 15 restaurants in the city earned Michelin stars, including L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami, which retained its two stars. Around the same time, the forces behind New York heavyweights Carbone and Cote recognized Miami’s culinary landscape on the rise and planted roots in the South of Fifth neighborhood and Design District, respectively. World-renowned chefs Massimo Bottura, Michael Solomonov, Eyal Shani and a slew of other international names also joined the scene, cementing Miami as a destination to watch.

Miami shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to hospitality. The South Florida city is becoming a globally recognized culinary hub that draws award-winning chefs and hospitality brands who want a piece of the Magic City. Chef-driven concepts, innovative food halls, and multicultural fusion cuisine that reflect the community's diversity are celebrated, redefining Miami beyond its reputation as a party city.

You can find everything from hidden omakase experiences led by Tokyo top chefs, to elegant steakhouses, to local homegrown eateries, to massive “club-staurants” that teeter between a nightclub and a dining room—a hybrid concept at which Miami excels. While theatrics and performative displays tend to dominate (it is Miami, after all), the restaurant scene is diverse and rapidly evolving, with newcomers gaining recognition. And this is just the beginning.

Here are 11 new restaurants in Miami that have opened within the last six months—and they’re worth making a reservation.