The PR Power List 2023

1. BerlinRosen



berlinrosen.com

Jonathan Rosen, principal & co-founder; Valerie Berlin, principal & co-founder

By any measure, BerlinRosen had a spectacular year. A major VC investment let the firm loose on acquisitions; BR snapped up PR/consulting shops Derris, Onward, and GlenEcho, planting a flag in London in the process. Even before the VC deal, BerlinRosen was enjoying the strongest year in its history, with category-spanning hits. A very small sample: BerlinRosen’s tech practice repped Octopus Energy, Samsung, the Wikimedia Foundation, and streaming company Atmosphere; grew its year-old Gaming division to snag clients like Audi’s Holoride, Playstudios, and Unity; continued supporting Sandy Hook families through this year’s verdict; promoted the 10th anniversary of the Fight for $15 movement; and its campaign consulting helped elect more than 100 candidates in the midterm election cycle. And BR’s real estate, hospitality, and entertainment divisions continue to mushroom. Add it all up, and it’s impossible not to name BerlinRosen as our #1 firm for the third consecutive year.