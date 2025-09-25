The Riggs Hotel Washington: Presidential Luxury, Parental Reality

Gallery Suite: Beautiful Design, Practical Shortcomings

We stayed in one of the Gallery Suites on the Southeast corner of the hotel's top floor. A curtain wall of windows extending from the dining room into the living room offered near-panoramic views of the surrounding D.C. neighborhood. At 690 square feet, the suite provided ample space and was beautifully designed, with rich interior fabrics and thoughtful lighting. My husband and I took the bedroom while our children shared the living room’s pull-out couch—an arrangement that worked well for a family with two children under six. The bedding was comfortable, though the noise level ran somewhat high due to our corner location in what can be a busy, sometimes slightly seedy neighborhood—an expected trade-off. The air conditioning and wifi were reliable and strong.



However, the design presented a few challenges that proved tricky for family travelers. The accommodation featured only one bathroom with a single pedestal sink, which created some logistical hurdles. My husband’s electric toothbrush teetered precariously on the edge, my makeup bag lived on the floor, and the children’s various potions—sunscreen, detangling spray, etc.—formed a tower on the windowsill. Every morning became a delicate hop of ‘Don’t touch that,’ ‘Where did that go?’ and ‘Why is there toothpaste on the wall?’ One person brushing teeth meant everyone else had to vacate, turning our luxurious suite into a medieval castle where the garderobe could only accommodate one peasant at a time. For $1,395 a night, I expect a counter large enough to accommodate at least one full-sized human’s toiletries without requiring the organizational skills of a Tetris champion.



The suite boasted a beautiful, long dining table with seating for six, but came without dishes, flatware or even basic napkins—a discovery we made the hard way when we arrived in DC late Friday night, starving, and dashed out for Shake Shack, only to later wipe greasy fingers on paper bags like cavemen. This is a puzzling omission for a space designed for extended stays and group dining. While there was a well-appointed mini-bar, the lack of a second mini-fridge created storage challenges. Because my (all?) children have a talent for leaving everything half-eaten, most food needs to go back in the fridge, making this absence particularly inconvenient.



Despite these material limitations, the hotel staff's accommodating and patient approach elevated our experience. Their warmth and professionalism made our family feel welcome throughout our stay.