The Riggs Hotel Washington: Presidential Luxury, Parental Reality
The Riggs Hotel transforms the former Bank of Presidents into a family-friendly luxury retreat.Read More
I'm defenseless against historic architecture. So when I discovered that the Riggs Hotel in Washington, D.C. occupies a former bank building from 1891, I knew I had found the perfect spot for our late August weekend getaway. A reservation was inevitable.
The Richardsonian Romanesque-Revival structure originally housed Riggs National Bank, famously known as the "Bank of Presidents" for handling the personal finances of 23 commanders-in-chief, from Martin Van Buren to Richard Nixon. The bank financed everything from Samuel Morse's telegraph invention to the $7.2 million purchase of Alaska, making it a genuine witness to American history.
In transforming this historic space into a luxury hotel, the spectacular architectural details that once impressed presidents—notably the soaring original banking hall, with its Corinthian columns and coffered ceiling—were preserved, resulting in a design that celebrates the golden age of banking without feeling like a museum exhibit. Taking two young children to such a refined property felt like a calculated risk, but the staff never once made us feel unwelcome despite the inevitable trail of crumbs we left behind. What we had planned as a simple weekend trip around a visit to the National Zoo turned into an unexpectedly luxurious family retreat.
First Impressions: Beautiful Design, Patient Staff
Check-in and valet parking ($60 per night, but speedy and professional) were seamless, and I was immediately impressed by the hotel's attention to and tolerance of young guests—particularly as my daughter furiously threw open a suitcase of American Girl doll paraphernalia in the middle of the lobby on a Friday night because Felicity’s outfit wasn’t working.
The main floor public spaces hummed with just the right energy—lively enough to feel vibrant but never overwhelming. Upstairs, however, the atmosphere shifted completely, offering a peaceful, calm environment that provided perfect respite from the chaos of downtown Washington. One of the hallmarks of a true luxury hotel is making guests feel as though they're among very few people at any given time, and the Riggs achieved this beautifully when and where it mattered.
Upon arrival, our children received teddy bears, "passports," coloring books, crayons and gift certificates for ice cream sundaes. These thoughtful touches transformed what could have been an intimidatingly formal environment into a family-friendly experience.
Gallery Suite: Beautiful Design, Practical Shortcomings
We stayed in one of the Gallery Suites on the Southeast corner of the hotel's top floor. A curtain wall of windows extending from the dining room into the living room offered near-panoramic views of the surrounding D.C. neighborhood. At 690 square feet, the suite provided ample space and was beautifully designed, with rich interior fabrics and thoughtful lighting. My husband and I took the bedroom while our children shared the living room’s pull-out couch—an arrangement that worked well for a family with two children under six. The bedding was comfortable, though the noise level ran somewhat high due to our corner location in what can be a busy, sometimes slightly seedy neighborhood—an expected trade-off. The air conditioning and wifi were reliable and strong.
However, the design presented a few challenges that proved tricky for family travelers. The accommodation featured only one bathroom with a single pedestal sink, which created some logistical hurdles. My husband’s electric toothbrush teetered precariously on the edge, my makeup bag lived on the floor, and the children’s various potions—sunscreen, detangling spray, etc.—formed a tower on the windowsill. Every morning became a delicate hop of ‘Don’t touch that,’ ‘Where did that go?’ and ‘Why is there toothpaste on the wall?’ One person brushing teeth meant everyone else had to vacate, turning our luxurious suite into a medieval castle where the garderobe could only accommodate one peasant at a time. For $1,395 a night, I expect a counter large enough to accommodate at least one full-sized human’s toiletries without requiring the organizational skills of a Tetris champion.
The suite boasted a beautiful, long dining table with seating for six, but came without dishes, flatware or even basic napkins—a discovery we made the hard way when we arrived in DC late Friday night, starving, and dashed out for Shake Shack, only to later wipe greasy fingers on paper bags like cavemen. This is a puzzling omission for a space designed for extended stays and group dining. While there was a well-appointed mini-bar, the lack of a second mini-fridge created storage challenges. Because my (all?) children have a talent for leaving everything half-eaten, most food needs to go back in the fridge, making this absence particularly inconvenient.
Despite these material limitations, the hotel staff's accommodating and patient approach elevated our experience. Their warmth and professionalism made our family feel welcome throughout our stay.
Culinary Excellence for All Ages
Our dinner at Cafe Riggs was phenomenal. Fahad, the maître d', provided wonderful service, while our waiter Hector brought infectious enthusiasm and friendliness to every interaction. His bubbly personality shone brightest when he literally caught our five-year-old son as he tumbled out of the booth during dinner—well past bedtime, naturally.
The restaurant successfully caters to diverse palates, offering an excellent children's menu alongside a varied and daring selection for adults. The crispy duck confit with frisée salad, kumquat and croutons stood out among the starters, presenting familiar ingredients in an elevated, sophisticated preparation. The King Salmon with red rice, baby spinach and beurre blanc made me reconsider my hesitation about ordering salmon at restaurants—sometimes dismissed as the "boring" choice, this dish was anything but ordinary. My husband and son raved about the octopus with potato, merguez oil and Meyer lemon aioli, and while octopus isn't for me despite repeated attempts to acquire a taste for it, this appeared to be an excellent rendition for those who appreciate the ingredient.
For dessert, a triple scoop of their homemade, unbelievably creamy vanilla, chocolate and pistachio ice cream. When we forgot our three-year-old daughter's leftover mac and cheese that had been packed for our room, someone thoughtfully brought it to us (though, of course, we had nowhere proper to store it). These small gestures of care and attention distinguished the service at Cafe Riggs.
The next day, we returned to Cafe Riggs for a midday snack, ordering the homemade chips, house-brined olives and spicy mixed nuts—all three exceeded expectations as the perfect accompaniment to afternoon drinks. Our included breakfast (again at Cafe Riggs) was a highlight. The kids devoured fresh croissants, my coffee stayed hot, and the eggs were cooked to perfection—a strong start to our zoo-bound morning. We didn’t try room service, but based on the level of service everywhere else at the hotel, I imagine it’s worth the cost.
Prime Penn Quarter Location
An 11-minute walk from the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and across the street from the National Portrait Gallery, the Riggs DC is well-positioned for families planning patriotic adventures. The hotel is on F Street NW, less than a mile from the White House, in Penn Quarter—flanked by Chinatown, Judiciary Square and the National Mall. The surrounding downtown area bustles with dining options, including Shake Shack, The Smith and Le Pain Quotidien, where our kids enthusiastically pointed to pumpernickel something while squealing "chocolate!"—and the staff, apparently believing that small children possess sophisticated palates for dense German breads rather than simple chocolate cravings, never bothered to correct the misunderstanding, which of course led to the kind of wailing typically reserved for actual tragedies as both children declared it "the worst thing" they'd ever eaten.
The Riggs offers bikes for guests adventurous enough to ride bikes in DC, which was not us, and includes a fitness center for those maintaining workout routines (also not us). The entire property was impeccably clean—something we've learned to notice since our children spend considerable time on floors, either because their “legs have stopped working” or they're staging dramatic protests over ludicrous injustices like realizing they can’t take the decorative pillows home as souvenirs.
Historic Charm Meets Family Fun
The hotel succeeds in feeling genuinely special. In the lower level, a giant gumball machine—probably ten feet tall—delighted our children. The Riggs thoughtfully supplies a dish of tokens, eliminating the need to scrounge for quarters. Such details demonstrate the property's commitment to creating memorable experiences for guests of all ages.
Our discovery of the subterranean Silver Lyan Bar happened purely by chance when my husband returned from escorting our children for the fifth time to the gumball machine. Eyes wide, a mix of astonishment, defeat and FOMO, he sputtered, "There is a bar down there, behind heavy velvet curtains, and it looks great." Sure enough, steps from the giant gumball machine, Silver Lyan is the hotel’s cocktail bar that is hard not to envision as a prohibition-era speakeasy. We sadly didn't have the chance to experience this award-winning destination due to our reluctance to bring children into such a refined space and our lack of childcare arrangements for a proper date night—a missed opportunity that gives us excellent reason to return to the Riggs without little ones in tow.
Coming and Going
The one area where service could have been smoother was at the front entrance, which seemed understaffed during our visit. Most of the time we entered or exited, we found ourselves juggling heavy doors while managing two small children and the inevitable volume of items families require. At a property of this caliber, having doors consistently opened for guests would enhance what was otherwise an excellent service experience.
In contrast, the valet team demonstrated remarkable patience and professionalism. They graciously accommodated my Italian sister-in-law, who parked her car in the valet drop-off zone and then—unbeknownst to me, and I do love her dearly—proceeded to settle into Cafe Riggs for a leisurely 45-minute coffee experience, which included sending back her drink when it arrived in a to-go cup rather than the proper ceramic vessel she expected. My Italian husband assures me this relaxed approach to time and space is distinctly Italian—though he's careful to distinguish between "carefree" and "careless." Throughout her extended occupation of their drop-off zone, the valet staff never once appeared flustered, simply managing around her with quiet efficiency. This level of grace under pressure speaks well of their training and temperament, making the inconsistent door service all the more puzzling by comparison.
Final Verdict
At $1,395 per night, the Gallery Suite feels appropriately priced given the premium location, spacious accommodations and historic significance. The only equivalent luxury hotel we’ve experienced in D.C. was the Jefferson, which was perfection from all angles—though we traveled childless on that occasion, making direct comparisons challenging. The Riggs Hotel successfully honors its presidential history while creating a welcoming environment for modern families. The stunning architecture, exceptional dining, and genuinely caring service staff create an experience that feels both extravagant and accessible. However, the 181-room property would benefit from reconsidering suite layouts and amenities to better serve extended-stay guests and families.
Despite these limitations, our weekend at the Riggs created lasting memories.