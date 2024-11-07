The Ultimate Guide to Luxury European Travel
A whirlwind tour of Europe’s most exclusive retreats, where luxury is relentless, sophistication is staged, and the scenery is merely the backdrop to influence and intrigue.Read More
Europe’s luxury landscape unfolds as a study in excess and exclusivity, a clash of opulence and pretension that dazzles the senses and drains the wallet. Forget the postcard clichés of castles and cobblestone streets; here, it’s all about the power spots, where Michelin stars shine with more authority than any national landmark, and the true currency isn’t cash but clout.
With keys to the continent’s most indulgent sanctuaries, glide from Italy’s glittering coastline to Amsterdam’s clandestine speakeasies, each destination sprinkled with quirks, privileges and the obligatory indulgent price tag. In Amsterdam, sophistication comes served straight up, as the city's luxury hotels forego typical opulence in favor of eccentric charm—think the Pulitzer, where staying the night feels like stepping into a Vermeer painting, cocktail in hand. Art aficionados find their fix in the Rijksmuseum’s hallowed halls, where the real draw is the atmosphere, a playground for connoisseurs with the uncanny ability to look unimpressed.
Further north, Scotland invites travelers to court a rugged yet regal land. The Scottish Highlands are less about the landscape than lore, with retreats like Glen Affric Estate offering castle rentals and whisky tastings with views to quiet even the most verbose aristocrat. Edinburgh’s newest hotels, including the storied Gleneagles Townhouse, lace old-world charm with modern exclusivity, placing elegance firmly on the map of Scotland’s capital.
Spain’s highlights blend glamor with a splash of absurdity. In Ibiza, haute cuisine and high fashion collide in a surreal theater where the dishes—and the crowd—are served with a side of spectacle. The rooftop bars in Madrid and Barcelona’s cocktail circuit provide a backdrop for high-stakes people-watching, where authenticity has a price tag, and seasonal crowds ebb and flow with the tides of fashion and influence.
Switzerland’s glacial glamour draws winter’s elite, where Lucerne’s discreet charm meets the dizzying heights of St. Moritz’s ski slopes, a winter playground for legacy families and new wealth alike. Verbier’s après-ski scene is less about sport than spectacle, with chalet rentals fetching sums that make even Swiss francs blush. Here, après-ski champagne showers count as much as vertical descent, and skiing is practically secondary.
Austria’s Stanglwirt is a wellness haven dressed as an alpine fantasy. With freshly churned butter and hushed wellness regimes, it’s a scene where celebrities are as common as ski boots, but beneath its rustic veneer lies a discipline that might make spa-goers second-guess the “relaxation” label. And while Antwerp might be known for its diamonds, the city’s avant-garde boutiques bring haute fashion to a theatrical level, with every corner a potential set for a curated runway.
London and Paris embody Europe’s classic contradictions: luxury that dances between tradition and trend. In London, afternoon teas rival monthly rents, and tasting menus tempt even the most adventurous palettes. Meanwhile, Paris takes its nightlife seriously, staging a theater of exclusivity where every cocktail and view is as orchestrated as a play. Milan, Rome and Venice juggle legacy with lifestyle, each city competing not just for luxury but for legend. From Gucci-lined Milanese streets to Rome’s romantic ruin, Italy remains the timeless gem, refined and remade for the modern traveler.
Each destination in this grand tour is a testament to influence and intrigue, a place where beauty, absurdity, and ambition converge in Europe’s ultimate theater.
The Guide of Guides: Luxury Travel to (Almost) Every European Destination
Belgium
TRAVEL GUIDES
Diamonds, Design and Daring Cuisine: An Insider’s Guide to Antwerp
Denmark
HOTELS & RESORTS
Copenhagen's Best Luxury Hotels
TRAVEL GUIDES
How to Plan the Perfect Copenhagen Getaway
An Insider’s Guide to the Faroe Islands
England
HOTELS & RESORTS
London's Most Stylish and Luxurious Hotels
London's Most Exciting New Hotels
The U.K.'s Most Anticipated Hotel Openings
Inside London’s New Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
London’s Most Exclusive New Spa: Surrenne at The Emory
Inside The Newt: An English Countryside Villa
Inside the Londoner, a 5-Star ‘Super Boutique’ Hotel
Inside the Oxford Hotel Housed Within One of England’s Most Historic Former Department Stores
TRAVEL GUIDES
An Insider’s Guide to London’s Chelsea Neighborhood
An Insider’s Guide to Marylebone and Mayfair
An Insider's Guide to London’s Soho Neighborhood
How to Spend a Dreamy Long Weekend in the Cotswolds
NIGHTLIFE & DINING
London's 12 Must-Visit Cocktail Bars
Where to Find London's Best Dirty Martinis
London's Most Exciting New Restaurants
Where to Eat and Drink During London Fashion Week
London's Best Cafes and Coffee Shops
London's Most Exciting Tasting Menus
London's Best Plant-Based Restaurants
London's Best Rooftop Bars
London's Newly Renovated Stables Bar
London's Best Gastropubs
ART & CULTURE
London's Best Art Galleries
Why London’s ‘Fourth Plinth’ Is Worth a Visit
Yayoi Kusama’s Largest Public Sculpture Is Unveiled
The Banksy Animals Still On View in London
France
HOTELS & RESORTS
The Most Glamorous Hotels in Cannes
The Ultimate Paris Luxury Hotel Guide
Michelin Stars and Modern Art: Provence’s 12 Must-Stay Hotels
Discover the French Riviera’s Best Beach Clubs
Inside Hôtel San Régis, a Historic Hidden Gem in Paris With a Dior Connection
TRAVEL GUIDES
A Gourmand’s Guide to Exploring Burgundy and Beaujolais
An Insider’s Guide to What’s New on Paris’ Left Bank
The Best Weekend Getaways from Paris
Why Insiders Visit Marseille in the Off-Season
How To Spend a Luxurious Weekend in Provence
A Trip to Champagne Is the Perfect French Getaway, No Matter the Season
NIGHTLIFE AND DINING
Discover the Best Restaurants in Cannes
The Most Exclusive Parisian Nightclubs
The Best Rooftop Bars in Paris
The Best Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Paris
10 Parisian Pastries You Need to Try This Summer
5 Parisian Garden and Terrace Restaurants to Try After the French Open
The Cozy Paris Wine Bars Perfect for a Tête-à-Tête
The Best Cocktail Bars in Paris
ART & CULTURE
The Best Art Galleries in Paris
Georgia
ART & CULTURE
The Best Art Galleries in Tbilisi, Georgia
Germany
HOTELS & RESORTS
Berlin’s Finest Luxury Hotels
Munich’s Most Luxurious Hotels
TRAVEL GUIDES
A Luxury Travel Guide to Hamburg, Germany
ART & CULTURE
The Best Museums and Art Galleries in Berlin
Greece
HOTELS & RESORTS
From Athens to the Isles: Greece’s Top New Hotels
Canaves Epitome Is a Santorini Standout
14 Exquisite New Mediterranean Hotels
TRAVEL GUIDES
A Modern Traveler’s Guide to Athens, Greece
The Definitive Guide to Authentic Mykonos
13 Underrated Greek Islands to Escape the Summer Crowds
NIGHTLIFE & DINING
Athens After Dark: The Ultimate Nightlife Guide
Everything You Need to Know About Mastiha Liqueur, Greece’s Herbal Aperitif
ART & CULTURE
How Collector Dakis Joannou Turned Hydra into an Art World Destination
Hungary
TRAVEL GUIDES
The Best of Budapest: An Insider’s Guide to the Hungarian City
ART & CULTURE
The Best Art Galleries and Museums in Budapest, Hungary
Italy
HOTELS & RESORTS
The Best Luxury Hotels in Milan
The Most Luxurious Hotels for Your Next Trip to Rome
The Luxurious Hotels to Book in Venice
10 Luxury Stays in Italy for Food and Wine Lovers
These Are the Most Opulent Places to Stay in Lake Como
Why The Place Firenze Is the Jet Set’s Favorite Florentine Hotel
Why Sorrento’s Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria Is the Ultimate Enchanting Italian Getaway
How Portrait Milano Is Changing the Hospitality Game
TRAVEL GUIDES
An Insider’s Guide to Milan
The Insider’s Guide to Portofino
Inside Italy’s Record-Breaking Summer Travel Boom
NIGHTLIFE & DINING
Where to Eat the Best Pizza, Sfogliatelle and Babà in Naples
At Venice’s Belmond Hotel Cipriani, Chef Vania Ghedini’s Menu Is a Taste of Italy
Netherlands
HOTELS & RESORTS
Hotel Pulitzer’s New Rembrandt Experience Is the Latest Reason to Visit Amsterdam
NIGHTLIFE & DINING
The Amsterdam Bar Guide
ART & CULTURE
Where to See the Best Art in Amsterdam
Scotland
HOTELS & RESORTS
Gleneagles Townhouse Is the Most Exciting and Luxurious New Hotel in Edinburgh
TRAVEL GUIDES
Perthshire, Scotland, Is the Dream Destination for Slow Travel
Glasgow's Ultimate Travel Guide
5 Rustic but Ritzy Retreats for Fall—That Aren’t Soho Farmhouse
ART & DINING
The Best Art Galleries in Edinburgh
Spain and Portugal
HOTELS & RESORTS
The Top Luxury Hotels in Barcelona
Hotel Petunia Is a Colorful and Relaxing Ibizan Retreat
TRAVEL GUIDES
A Guide to Madrid: Spain’s Capital of Art, Culture and Tapas
A Guide to Portugal’s Best Beach Towns
An Insider’s Summertime Guide to Ibiza
A Guide to Spain’s Most Scenic Road Trips
The Best Ways to Experience Pamplona
NIGHTLIFE & DINING
10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Ibiza
The Ultimate Barcelona Bar Guide
How Chef Óscar Molina Elevates Mediterranean Cuisine to New Heights
ART & CULTURE
The Best Art Galleries and Museums in Málaga, Spain
Sweden
TRAVEL GUIDES
Stockholm Unveiled: A Curated Guide to the Nordic Capital
Switzerland
HOTELS & RESORTS
Inside Badrutt’s Palace, the Most Glamorous Hotel in St. Moritz
Verbier Isn’t Only for Royal Ski Trips
TRAVEL GUIDES
A Weekend Guide to the Italian-Swiss Region of Ticino
Ski Switzerland Like a Pro: Your Insider’s Guide to 6 Iconic Resort Towns
Luxury in Lucerne: An Elevated Guide to the Swiss City
Gems of Geneva: Exploring the Unseen Corners of the Peace City
ART & CULTURE
The Best Art Galleries in Engadin Valley, Switzerland
The Czech Republic
HOTELS & RESORTS
The Most Lavish Hotels in Prague for an Unforgettable Stay