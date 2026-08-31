The Watches Worn by Tennis’s Most Decorated Players

The U.S. Open has long been one of the best watch-spotting events in sports. Rolex clocks surround the grounds at Flushing Meadows, luxury watch brands sponsor many of the game's biggest players, and champions regularly strap on a watch before lifting the trophy. But some of those relationships go much deeper than the usual post-match photo opp. Rafael Nadal famously played while wearing his Richard Mille tourbillons, Serena Williams competed in Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshores and Naomi Osaka worked with TAG Heuer on a limited-edition watch of her own.

For decades, luxury brands have used the intense pressure of the hard court to prove that haute horlogerie can be as resilient as it is refined. Seen on the wrists of both contemporary champions and stars of decades past, these are some of the watches most closely associated with tennis's biggest names.