The Watches Worn by Tennis’s Most Decorated Players
From Rolex Daytonas to Richard Mille tourbillons, these are the timepieces most closely associated with the sport’s current and former stars.Read More
The U.S. Open has long been one of the best watch-spotting events in sports. Rolex clocks surround the grounds at Flushing Meadows, luxury watch brands sponsor many of the game's biggest players, and champions regularly strap on a watch before lifting the trophy. But some of those relationships go much deeper than the usual post-match photo opp. Rafael Nadal famously played while wearing his Richard Mille tourbillons, Serena Williams competed in Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshores and Naomi Osaka worked with TAG Heuer on a limited-edition watch of her own.
For decades, luxury brands have used the intense pressure of the hard court to prove that haute horlogerie can be as resilient as it is refined. Seen on the wrists of both contemporary champions and stars of decades past, these are some of the watches most closely associated with tennis's biggest names.
Tennis icons and their watches
- Carlos Alcaraz's Rolex Cosmograph Daytona
- Coco Gauff's Rolex Oyster Perpetual "Red Grape"
- Novak Djokovic's Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic
- Naomi Osaka's TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Limited Edition
- Daniil Medvedev's Bovet OttantaSei Tourbillon
- Andre Agassi's Ebel Sport Classic
- Steffi Graf's Baume & Mercier Avant-Garde
- Serena Williams's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore
- Roger Federer's Rolex Datejust II
- Rafael Nadal's Richard Mille RM 27
Carlos Alcaraz's Rolex Cosmograph Daytona
Carlos Alcaraz has built one of the most recognizable Rolex collections in professional tennis, with several Cosmograph Daytonas appearing on his wrist after major victories. One of the most striking is the yellow-gold ref. 126518LN, which pairs a turquoise lacquer dial with a black ceramic bezel and Oysterflex bracelet.
Alcaraz wore the watch after winning the 2025 French Open and again after capturing his second U.S. Open title later that year. As one of Rolex's leading tennis ambassadors, he has been seen in a number of Daytona variations, but the turquoise model has become one of the most recognizable.
Coco Gauff's Rolex Oyster Perpetual "Red Grape"
The second Rolex on this list is a very different kind of watch. Since becoming an ambassador for the brand in 2019, Coco Gauff has repeatedly returned to the discontinued Oyster Perpetual "Red Grape," a relatively understated stainless-steel model with a purple dial.
After winning her first Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 U.S. Open, the American champion lifted the trophy wearing the watch. She did it again after winning the French Open in 2025, where Gauff returned to the same Rolex for the trophy ceremony. Compared with the precious-metal Daytonas often seen on professional athletes, the Oyster Perpetual is much simpler, and Gauff's repeated choice of the same watch has made the timepiece easy to associate with her.
Novak Djokovic's Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic
Novak Djokovic's partnership with Hublot began in 2021, and two years later the watchmaker was on his wrist for one of the defining moments of his career. After winning the 2023 U.S. Open, Djokovic lifted his 24th Grand Slam singles trophy wearing the Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic. The bright yellow ceramic chronograph was hard to miss against his blue tournament kit, making it an especially memorable trophy watch for a historic win.
Naomi Osaka's TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 300 Limited Edition
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has long brought a strong sense of personal style to the court, with fashion becoming an essential part of her public image, with her watch partnerships being a part of that story for years. Before joining TAG Heuer, Osaka was a Citizen ambassador, and she wore the brand's Eco-Drive Bluetooth BZ4006-01E throughout the 2018 U.S. Open final, where she defeated Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam singles title.
Osaka became a TAG Heuer ambassador in 2021 and soon worked with the brand on something more personal: her own version of the Aquaracer Professional 300. Released in 2022 as a limited edition of 250 watches, the 36 mm stainless-steel model uses shades of green inspired by both tennis and Osaka's love of nature. The resulting ref. WBP231E.EB0247 feels distinctly Osaka, with its green palette tying together tennis, nature and a broader interest in fashion.
Daniil Medvedev's Bovet OttantaSei Tourbillon
Daniil Medvedev may not have the same all-time stature as some of the names on this list, but his partnership with Bovet is unusual enough to make him worth including. The Russian player became a brand ambassador in 2019 and has since been seen wearing several of the independent Swiss manufacturer's watches.
When Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic to win the 2021 U.S. Open, he appeared at the trophy ceremony wearing a Bovet OttantaSei Tourbillon, a distinctive model created with the Italian design house Pininfarina. Medvedev does not wear his Bovets during matches, but the brand has become a regular part of his off-court appearances and trophy ceremonies.
Andre Agassi's Ebel Sport Classic
Andre Agassi was already one of tennis's most recognizable personalities by the time he arrived at the 1988 U.S. Open. At 18, with long hair, acid-washed denim shorts and a famously colorful on-court style, he was impossible to miss. On his wrist was an Ebel Sport Classic, part of a relationship with a brand that was then a major presence in tennis.
Contemporary photos show Agassi playing in the watch, which makes the pairing more interesting than a standard post-match endorsement. The Sport Classic looked right at home with Agassi's bold late-1980s style.
Steffi Graf's Baume & Mercier Avant-Garde
Steffi Graf was photographed at the 1996 U.S. Open wearing a two-tone Baume & Mercier Avant-Garde in tungsten and gold. The watch is a much less familiar sight today than the Rolexes, Richard Milles and Audemars Piguets that dominate modern tennis, offering a very different picture of what a tennis watch looked like in the 1990s.
Graf was already one of the defining players of her generation by then. Today, the small two-tone watch looks almost startling beside the oversized sports watches more commonly seen on professional players.
Serena Williams's Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore
Serena Williams has been associated with Audemars Piguet since 2014, and over the years she has worn several of the brand's watches both on and off the court. The Royal Oak Offshore is the model most closely tied to that relationship, though she has also appeared in pieces from the Millenary collection, including a rose-gold Millenary during the 2017 Australian Open.
Williams is also part of the relatively small group of elite tennis players who have actually competed while wearing a mechanical watch. During the 2021 Australian Open, for example, she played in a black-dial Royal Oak Offshore Diver on a rubber strap. More recently, during her return to Wimbledon in 2026, she wore another Royal Oak Offshore, this time with a pink dial and strap and a diamond-set bezel.
Roger Federer's Rolex Datejust II
Arguably no tennis player is more closely associated with Rolex—or has been for so long—as Roger Federer. He turned professional in 1998 and joined Rolex as an ambassador in 2001, just a few years into a career that would continue until his retirement in 2022. The partnership has continued since.
Federer has worn a wide range of Rolex watches over the years, including Daytonas, GMT-Master IIs, Sky-Dwellers and Day-Dates. One of the more meaningful is the Datejust II ref. 116334, which he wore after defeating Andy Roddick at Wimbledon in 2009 to win his 15th Grand Slam title and surpass Pete Sampras's then-record of 14. In 2026, Federer returned to Wimbledon as a spectator wearing the same watch, giving the watch a direct link to one of the defining victories of his career nearly two decades later.
Rafael Nadal's Richard Mille RM 27
Rafael Nadal's partnership with Richard Mille is one of the best-known watch relationships in tennis. It began in 2010 and eventually produced a series of RM 27 tourbillons developed specifically for him. Unlike most players, Nadal—like Williams—actually wore the watches during matches rather than only off court or on the podium. Richard Mille kept refining the series around that use, focusing on extremely low weight and the ability to withstand the repeated shocks of his game. Successive RM 27 models became lighter, more shock resistant and more technically ambitious, culminating in the final edition of the series, the RM 27-05.