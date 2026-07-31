These Are the Must-See Art Exhibitions in Athens Right Now

Greece, and Athens in particular, has long been regarded as the cradle of Western culture. The record-breaking $124 million box office for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey confirms the enduring global appeal of its myths, literature and cultural imagination. But when it comes to contemporary art, Documenta 14 in 2017, staged between Athens and Kassel, undoubtedly helped place the city firmly on the international art-world map. Yet it is only more recently, particularly since the pandemic, that Athens has reemerged as an annual destination for the global contemporary scene.

Dakis Joannou's Hydra gatherings have certainly accelerated that shift, turning a post-Basel trip to Greece into an annual ritual for many. Beyond that summer pilgrimage, Athens's own institutions, galleries and new spaces have continued to grow, while the city has attracted increasing numbers of artists. Some have even begun to describe it as the new Berlin, though Athens is already facing many of the same consequences, with gentrification and rising costs pushing artists, especially local ones, farther toward the outskirts.

Year after year, there are more exhibitions to catch during a summer sojourn in the capital or the Greek islands, as the ecosystem continues to expand and develop a new level of coordination and cooperation. The momentum may reach its next high point with the forthcoming Athens Biennale, opening in April 2027, now that two of Greece's most influential art collectors, Dakis Joannou and Dimitris Daskalopoulos, sit on its board. Until then, these are the exhibitions to add to your Athens itinerary this summer.