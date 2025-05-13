These Are the Spring Season’s Must-See Museum Shows

MoMA

Through August 2, 2025

Following the exhibition the Met mounted during its brief tenure in the Breuer Building in 2017, this new survey at MoMA offers an even more expansive and rigorous account of Jack Whitten’s practice. Bringing together more than 175 paintings, sculptures and works on paper, the show traces Whitten’s singular artistic trajectory—one that fuses a deep investigation of painterly materiality with themes of race, technology, jazz, love and war. Whitten began his career during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, with the clear intention of creating directly representational art that functioned as a tool of activism, blending memory, history and social consciousness. As the exhibition unfolds and Whitten’s aesthetics shift further into abstraction, it becomes evident that his inquiry remained both aesthetic and political, rooted in the physicality of materials and their power to hold memory, enact resistance and embody monumentality. Drawing from a wide-ranging repertoire of references, from African and ancient Mediterranean art to the cultural legacy of the American South, Whitten’s work speaks to memory, migration, family and place through a transhistorical, transnational lens that feels sharply relevant amid the current resurgence of nationalist ideologies. Particularly striking are his eclectic assemblages of vibrant tassels and found fragments, which emerge as potent metaphors for a universal, “created commons” culture.