Things We Loved This Month: 48 Hours in New York

I've admired the Beekman from afar for years; the nine-story Victorian atrium is the kind of architectural flex that makes you wonder why we ever stopped building this way. But it wasn't until this recent trip to New York that I finally stayed here. The building has accumulated enough literary history to justify its own footnote in the city's cultural record: Mark Twain and Edgar Allan Poe gathered here when it was Temple Court, and the site hosted the New York debut of Hamlet in the 1700s. After decades of neglect following its mid-century closure, it reopened as a five-star hotel in 2016, and the restoration is stunning but doesn't feel overly reverential.



The rooms themselves are what hotel rooms should be, but so rarely are—bedding that's comfortable rather than just expensive-looking, a bathroom with enough counter space that you're not playing Tetris with your toiletries and that blessed quiet you need after navigating the chaos of getting into the city. The service was impeccable, and while Temple Bar downstairs was appropriately lively, the hotel never felt crowded or sceney. My one quibble is that Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts credits don't extend to in-room dining, which felt like a missed opportunity when all I wanted after my flight was to eat alone in bed. But the hotel redeems itself with a coffee station right off the elevators, meaning you can stumble out half-asleep without subjecting yourself to full lobby visibility. It's the small considerations that separate a good hotel from one you'll actually return to.

