Things We Loved This Month: August Edit
August arrived with its particular brand of restless energy—too late for summer optimism, too early for fall's promise of reinvention. Yet somehow, in the space between summer's end and September's inevitable return to reality, we found ourselves drawn to a collection of objects, experiences and small revelations that felt worth preserving. A vintage-style tee that is both effortless and considered. Wrapping paper so beautiful it makes gift-giving feel like an art form again. A children's book about gemstones that proved more captivating than most adult reading. Here are the discoveries that cut through the noise of another month's endless recommendations, each earning its place not through algorithmic suggestion but through the more reliable measure of daily use. Consider this our attempt at editing the endless scroll of newness down to what actually mattered.
Alyson Eastman Vintage-Style Tee
I've been searching for the perfect elevated basic tee ever since Gap discontinued its scoop-neck linen blend style, which I used to buy in bulk. Alyson Eastman's vintage-style tees arrive feeling like that beloved shirt you've had forever but can never quite replicate when you try to buy a replacement. Each one gets a specialty wash treatment in Los Angeles that creates an impossibly soft hand-feel, while the garment-dyed cotton develops subtle color variations that usually take months of dedicated wear to achieve. The cut is slightly cropped, with a boxy silhouette, drop shoulders and no side seams, creating a clean, uninterrupted drape.
The brand, founded in New York in 2016, is rooted in the "fewer, better things" philosophy, and it shows in every detail. Eastman offers just four colorways—white, black, blue/white, and black/white—and while part of me wishes they came in every color of the rainbow, I respect the restraint of not trying to be everything to everyone.
Dogwood Hill Wrapping Paper
There's something to be said for the lost art of beautiful gift wrapping. Call it the lasting influence of watching Martha Stewart as a tween in the mid-90s, absorbing her gospel that presentation is everything, but I've always believed that even the smallest present deserves to arrive looking like it matters. Which is why I've become obsessed with the wrapping paper collection from Dogwood Hill, where founder Jennifer Hunt has assembled a roster of artists who understand that the packaging can be as thoughtful as what's inside.
Take Gina Langford's Virginia Holiday design, a botanical wonderland of pineapples, pinecones and winter florals, or Paige Spearin's Citrus Tree pattern, where oranges and lemons dance across the page in a way that makes you want to frame the paper instead of tearing it off. At 20 by 30 inches per sheet (three sheets per roll), these aren't your drugstore impulse buys, but they're also not the sort of investment that requires a small loan.
Sydney Hale Co. Shiso + Cedar Candle
My husband discovered this candle while visiting Celladora, our favorite wine bar and restaurant in Richmond, Virginia's Fan district (where we live). The candle was burning in their bathroom, creating such an unexpectedly sophisticated atmosphere that he tracked down the shop owners to ask about it. That's how we learned about Sydney Hale Co., a Richmond-based candle company operating out of the Manchester neighborhood since relocating from Northern Virginia in 2017. The Shiso + Cedar scent itself is unlike anything in our usual rotation—a complex blend of Japanese shiso leaf, clove, black pepper, ginger, hinoki, basil and cedar that manages to be herbal, spicy and slightly smoky all at once.
What makes Sydney Hale even more compelling is that they achieved B Corp certification in 2020 and donate 2 percent of revenue or 20 percent of profits (whichever is greater) annually toward animal rescue and organizations that strengthen the Richmond community. The company was founded by Meghan and Chris Cook, who source all materials for their hand-oured candles domestically and focus on sustainable packaging choices.
Super Smalls Super Book of Gems
I was lucky enough to get an early copy of Super Smalls Super Book of Gems: Birthstone Magic, Science, Facts and Fun—which hits shelves on October 14th—and it's become an unexpected obsession in our household. When this bold, graphic celebration of all things sparkly arrived, I knew it was something special. What I didn't anticipate was the immediate custody battle that erupted between my three-and-a-half-year-old daughter and five-year-old son. My daughter ultimately claimed victory and has slept with it every night for weeks, establishing a bedtime routine where she flips through to point out all the jewelry "Santa will bring us"—and honestly, I hope she's right. Meanwhile, my son is fascinated by what he calls "all kinds of rocks!" and the incredible depth the book goes into about where each gemstone originates, the myths behind them and how they're used.
Written by Super Smalls co-founders and sisters Maria Duenas Jacobs and Bianca Gottesman, it's equal parts educational deep-dive and glitter-filled fun, with legendary jewelry house cameos from Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels. It's designed for kids but sophisticated enough that I find myself learning alongside them—proof that the best children's books work on multiple levels.
Randolph Concorde Sunglasses
I've been loyal to a fault to my Tracksmith sunglasses for years—a brand devotion bordering on stubborn—but my complete inability to put them back in their case before tossing them into my bag has finally caught up with me. They're now so thoroughly scratched they're practically impossible to see through, which is how I discovered Randolph's Concorde aviators and promptly fell down a rabbit hole of American-made eyewear excellence. Named after the supersonic passenger airliner, these aren't your gas station aviators—they're dipped in 23k white gold with AGX glass lenses that make everything look more saturated and crisp. The titanium nose pads and black-tipped temples feel substantial in a way that reminds you why handcrafted items cost more.
The silhouette is undeniably classic and, according to my husband, "much more flattering!" than my beloved Tracksmith frames, which I have mixed feelings about but am choosing to take as a compliment. The real revelation is the AGX lens technology; a soothing green tint reduces eye fatigue in a way I didn't realize I needed.
Goldie Chelsea Tee
If the earlier ode to Alyson Eastman didn't already indicate, my tee drawer has become surprisingly strategic over the years. My latest discovery is the Goldie Chelsea Tee, for when the silhouette of my outfit demands something fitted. I've only had this shirt for a few weeks, but it's already become the piece I reach for every time I wear those high-waisted mom jeans that I'm relieved to see fading from the trend cycle, or when I want to tuck something into a silk pencil skirt for that French-girl thing. Think Rachel Green's fitted tees from the mid-'90s, but without the commitment to showing your entire midriff or the structural engineering challenges that came with going braless in cotton.
The wide-rib knit has a thick, luxurious texture, and the lettuce-edge trim adds just enough feminine detail to keep things interesting without veering into precious territory. Made from 96 percent Peruvian pima cotton with a touch of spandex, it has a flattering, body-hugging fit without feeling restrictive. The crew neck hits at precisely the right spot, and at 22 inches in length, it tucks beautifully without creating bulk at the waist.
Weezie Wet Bag
After countless pool days with two kids, I've learned that the real enemy isn't sunscreen stains or forgotten goggles, but the soggy swimsuit that turns your tote into a swamp. The Weezie Wet Bag has become my summer MVP, solving what used to be an inevitable mess with surprising elegance. This water-resistant drawstring pouch keeps wet bathing suits completely contained while doubling as storage for pool snacks, treasures my kids insist on collecting, or that inevitable sandy toy that somehow makes it into every beach bag.
The striped design is clean enough for grown-up sensibilities but cheerful enough that my kids remember to use it (a minor miracle). What makes it brilliant is the customizable embroidery option. When staying at someone's beach house, arriving with a personalized wet bag shows you've thought ahead. It's the kind of detail that turns a practical necessity into a genuinely useful host gift.
YogiFi Gen 3 Smart Mat
Between kids' schedules, work deadlines and the reality that most yoga studios require you to show up at specific times, making it to in-person classes has become nearly impossible. The YogiFi Gen 3 Smart Mat bridges that gap by bringing A.I.-powered instruction directly to my living room floor. Embedded sensors track posture and alignment, providing real-time corrections through subtle, surprisingly intuitive notifications. There's something satisfyingly futuristic about having artificial intelligence analyze my downward dog.
The technology isn't complicated, either. Roll out the mat, connect to the app, and suddenly, I can access personalized feedback that rivals what I'd get from a skilled instructor. The "Freestyle" mode is clever, allowing me to practice my own sequences while the mat silently monitors balance and form and provides insights afterward. For anyone whose practice has been derailed by logistics, having A.I. technology that adapts to your schedule and skill level feels like the future of home fitness.
The Riggs DC Hotel
I'm defenseless against historic architecture, so a reservation became inevitable when I discovered that the Riggs Hotel in Washington, D.C. occupies a former bank building from 1891. The Richardsonian Romanesque structure originally housed Riggs National Bank, famously known as the "Bank of Presidents" for handling the personal finances of 23 commanders-in-chief, from Martin Van Buren to Richard Nixon. The bank financed everything from Samuel Morse's telegraph invention to the $7.2 million purchase of Alaska, making it a genuine witness to American history.
In transforming the space into a luxury hotel, the Lore Group preserved the spectacular architectural details that once impressed presidents—most notably the soaring original banking hall, with its Corinthian columns and coffered ceiling. The design, led by Lore Group's Creative Director Jacu Strauss, celebrates the golden age of banking without feeling like a museum exhibit. Taking two young children to such a refined property felt like a calculated risk, but the staff proved remarkably patient, never once making us feel unwelcome despite the inevitable trail of crumbs we left behind.