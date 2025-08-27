Things We Loved This Month: August Edit

Goldie Chelsea Tee

If the earlier ode to Alyson Eastman didn't already indicate, my tee drawer has become surprisingly strategic over the years. My latest discovery is the Goldie Chelsea Tee, for when the silhouette of my outfit demands something fitted. I've only had this shirt for a few weeks, but it's already become the piece I reach for every time I wear those high-waisted mom jeans that I'm relieved to see fading from the trend cycle, or when I want to tuck something into a silk pencil skirt for that French-girl thing. Think Rachel Green's fitted tees from the mid-'90s, but without the commitment to showing your entire midriff or the structural engineering challenges that came with going braless in cotton.



The wide-rib knit has a thick, luxurious texture, and the lettuce-edge trim adds just enough feminine detail to keep things interesting without veering into precious territory. Made from 96 percent Peruvian pima cotton with a touch of spandex, it has a flattering, body-hugging fit without feeling restrictive. The crew neck hits at precisely the right spot, and at 22 inches in length, it tucks beautifully without creating bulk at the waist.

