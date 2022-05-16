This Week in Upcoming Art Fairs in NYC You Won’t Want to Miss
This upcoming week is jam-packed with art fairs of all sizes, for those who are fair naturals as well as those who get nervous about crowds.Read More
If you’re the type of person whose calendar is filled to the brim with fairs, exclusive events, and gallery showings, you’re probably really pumped for this coming week. New York City has art fair fever, with major fairs such as Volta New York and Frieze New York taking place, along with several smaller ones such as 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair and the American Art Fair.
Volta New York
- 548 W 22nd St, New York, NY
- May 18 – May 22 2022
Beginning as an art fair collaboration between dealers and their friends in Basel, Volta has built up a reputation as a gallery favorite. It’s easy to see why: the stacked contributors list grows every year. Purposefully planned during Frieze New York, it’s really ideal to hit both.
Frieze New York
- The Shed | 545 W 30th St, New York, NY
- May 18 – May 22 2022
Every year people look forward to Frieze, and for a reason. With 65 showing galleries, the hope is another sell out, just like last year. It’s sure to pack The Shed, and tickets are going fast.
1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair
- Harlem Parish | 258 W 118th St, New York, NY
- May 20 – May 22 2022
The leading art fair globally focused on art from throughout the African diaspora will have its NYC-satellite event in Harlem. There are 25 galleries contributing to an international lineup, as well as events scattered throughout Harlem, making a trip uptown a must.
American Art Fair
- Bohemian National Hall | 321 East 73rd St, New York, NY
- May 14 – May 17 2022
A rare find in New York City, the American Art Fair is complimentary and at Bohemian National Hall. A smaller fair, with only 17 contributing galleries, it is perfect for someone who wants to go to a fair yet miss all the giant crowds at the more popular ones.