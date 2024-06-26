A Weekend Guide to the Italian-Swiss Region of Ticino

Switzerland is known for its natural beauty and sweeping vistas, with picturesque small villages dotted throughout the country making it one big outdoor playground. Situated between the Swiss Alps and Lake Maggiore, Ticino is a breathtaking canton (or state) in the south, oozing with charm as it blends beautiful landscapes with an Italian flair.

Ticino is Switzerland’s sunniest region, with over 2,170 hours of sunshine per year. That translates to a near-perfect Mediterranean climate, farm fresh food and locally-produced wine, and lush gardens.

Known as Switzerland’s “Little Italy,” Ticino is an Italian-speaking area and has a decidedly Italian atmosphere—but without all the tourist crowds and over-the-top villas. The Swiss Riviera exudes la dolce vita, and it’s the kind of destination that makes you want to stay a while. Luckily, there’s plenty to see and do.

In Lugano, a city in Ticino often compared to Lake Como, you can stroll along the elegant promenades, visit world-class museums such as the Museo d'arte della Svizzera Italiana, and enjoy gourmet dining with lakeside views. In Bellinzona, the capital of the canton of Ticino, you’ll be transported to a historic town while exploring three UNESCO World Heritage-listed castles (Castelgrande, Montebello and Sasso Corbaro). Whether you are looking for outdoor adventure, arts and culture or epicurean delights, Ticino has something for every type of traveler.

Here’s your ultimate travel guide to help you navigate this slice of Swiss paradise.