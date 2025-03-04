A Complete Unknown No More: How Timothée Chalamet Became a Menswear Icon
Chalamet is part of a new wave of men who confidently refashion tailoring and silhouettes—luxe accessories, fluid cuts and inventive layering—into something distinctly personal.Read More
Timothée Chalamet threw one of the biggest curveballs of the season by nabbing the SAG Award for Best Actor—an upset no one saw coming, least of all favored contender Adrien Brody (though the latter ended up nabbing the Oscar). The victory, tied to Chalamet’s riveting portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, proves that we might be witnessing the full bloom of an actor once best known for minor roles in Homeland and a blink-and-you-missed-it cameo in Interstellar.
Flash back to 2017, when Call Me By Your Name turned him into a breakout sensation—complete with his first Oscar nod at age 22. Back then, he was partial to outfits that exuded a sort of “golf cart cabby chic,” a style that felt charmingly unpolished. But somewhere between flirting with the idea of playing a desert messiah in Dune and dating Kylie Jenner, Chalamet began leaning decisively into a futuristic dapperness that has fashion editors and street-style watchers alike on high alert.
Now, the same actor who once gravitated toward loose slacks and boyish caps can show up in a harness suit that reads equal parts runway and rebellious. Whether he’s rumored to be donning a teased mustache for a comedic globe-trotter flick called Marty Supreme or returning as Paul Atreides for Dune 3, his name consistently sparks intrigue. He’s part of a new wave of men who confidently refashion tailoring and silhouettes—luxe accessories, fluid cuts and inventive layering—into something distinctly personal.
Chalamet appears poised to keep transforming modern menswear and Hollywood’s leading-man archetype in one fell swoop. It’s a performance no one’s complaining about—and one the industry can’t wait to see more of.
Timothée Chalamet's Style Evolution
- TIFF 2014 – 'Men, Women & Children' Premiere, September 2014
- 8th Annual Oceana SeaChange Summer Party, August 2015
- 'Prodigal Son' Opening Night, February 2016
- 'Lady Bird' Premiere, September 2017
- 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party, December 2017
- 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards, March 2018
- 'The King' U.K. Film Premiere, October 2019
- 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, February 2020
- 'The French Dispatch' Red Carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, July 2021
- 2021 Met Gala: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” September 2021
- 94th Academy Awards, March 2022
- 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 2022
- 'Bones and All' Red Carpet: 79th Venice International Film Festival, September 2022
- U.S. Premiere of 'Wonka,' December 2023
- 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2024
- 'Dune: Part Two' World Premiere, February 2024
- New York Premiere of 'A Complete Unknown,' December 2024
- 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2025
- 'A Complete Unknown' Premiere, January 2025
- 'A Complete Unknown' Photocall: Berlinale, February 2025
- 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, February 2025
- 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, February 2025
- 97th Annual Academy Awards, March 2025
TIFF 2014 – 'Men, Women & Children' Premiere, September 2014
Back in 2014, Chalamet was still finding his footing on the red carpet—yet he displayed early hints of his future style savviness at the Men, Women & Children premiere. He paired a slim-fit striped turtleneck with dark denim, offering a casual-cool vibe that stood out amid a sea of standard suiting. The olive-toned desert boots and visible white socks added a subtle dash of youthful rebellion.
8th Annual Oceana SeaChange Summer Party, August 2015
Arriving alongside friend and co-star Kiernan Shipka, a then-rising Timothée Chalamet opted for a casual-cool approach at this seaside fundraiser. He layered a textured burgundy crewneck sweater over slim-cut black trousers—an ensemble that leaned more laid-back sophistication than standard red-carpet formality. Desert boots in soft olive suede added an earthy finish.
'Prodigal Son' Opening Night, February 2016
Celebrating the debut of John Patrick Shanley’s Prodigal Son, Chalamet chose an all-black ensemble that struck a perfect balance between downtown edge and theatrical polish. A tailored blazer with subtle satin lapels lent a refined note, while the slim-cut black shirt and matching jeans kept the vibe youthful and modern.
'Lady Bird' Premiere, September 2017
At the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Lady Bird, Chalamet turned heads with a crisp, tailored black suit layered over an emerald-green turtleneck. The pop of color not only brightened the otherwise monochromatic ensemble, but also underscored his knack for balancing timeless silhouettes with a contemporary twist.
2017 GQ Men of the Year Party, December 2017
At Chateau Marmont, Chalamet turned heads in a slim-fit checkered Gucci suit that married classic tailoring with a playful, modern twist. A crisp white shirt—sans tie—kept the focus on the dynamic pattern, while polished black dress shoes added a sleek finish.
33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards, March 2018
Chalamet opted for an effortlessly cool vibe in a crisp white Off-White overshirt; its signature chest label a quiet nod to streetwear innovation. Paired with slim black jeans and bright white sneakers, the monochrome look epitomized modern casual elegance.
'The King' U.K. Film Premiere, October 2019
At the BFI London Film Festival for the premiere of The King, Chalamet electrified the scene in a shimmering black sequined hoodie from Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, defying traditional red-carpet norms. Tailored black trousers and polished lace-up boots grounded the otherwise audacious piece, letting the reflective sparkle speak for itself.
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, February 2020
Eschewing the traditional tuxedo, Chalamet embraced a sporty-luxe vibe in a navy Prada jacket, complete with an embroidered crest and matching slim-cut trousers. A crisp white button-up peeked out, adding just the right touch of polish to his modern ensemble.
'The French Dispatch' Red Carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, July 2021
At Cannes, Chalamet arrived in full-force style, dazzling in a metallic blazer and ultra-slim trousers that screamed modern maverick. White Chelsea boots, dark Celine Homme shades and a cluster of Cartier rings punctuated his look.
2021 Met Gala: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” September 2021
At the Met Gala, Chalamet fused high fashion with street sensibility, donning a crisp white double-breasted HAider Ackermann blazer over a stark black Rick Owens top. Laid-back white Converse sneakers defied expectations, perfectly punctuating the evening’s American theme.
94th Academy Awards, March 2022
Chalamet rewrote the red-carpet rulebook in a sparkling black Louis Vuitton blazer—worn entirely shirtless—paired with tailored black trousers. The sequin-embellished jacket delivered a glam-rock vibe that shattered the conventional tuxedo mold, further accentuated by sleek black boots and a standout pendant necklace.
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 2022
Following his shirtless Oscars shocker, Chalamet upped the ante at Vanity Fair in an all-leather Alexander McQueen ensemble. The tailored jacket and trousers radiated rock ‘n’ roll cool, anchored by sleek black Christian Louboutin boots that added a luxe edge.
'Bones and All' Red Carpet: 79th Venice International Film Festival, September 2022
Timothée Chalamet made a jaw-dropping entrance at the premiere of his cannibal romance Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival, in a custom red halter-top pantsuit designed by stylist HAider Ackermann. The daring silhouette—backless and distinctly gender-fluid—underscored his ongoing campaign to subvert conventional menswear codes. In a color widely interpreted as an allusion to the film’s bloody storyline, the striking cascade of crimson fabric evoked macabre undertones.
U.S. Premiere of 'Wonka,' December 2023
At the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Chalamet dazzled in a high-shine Tom Ford leather suit that merged Old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. The slim-cut blazer and trousers exuded a whimsical yet refined energy, while a minimalist black T-shirt kept the suit’s lustrous texture in focus. It was a polished nod to his versatile red carpet fashion evolution.
81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2024
Chalamet stole the spotlight in a sleek Celine suit that embodied red carpet cool. The all-black sequin blazer—whisper-thin lapels and impeccably tailored trousers paired with a crisp black shirt—was punctuated by a minimalist necklace and glossy patent loafers.
'Dune: Part Two' World Premiere, February 2024
Chalamet took a daring detour from convention in a boxy black tee paired with skinny silver trousers—an understated contrast to his co-star's Mugler gynoid couture—while cheekily nodding to Zendaya’s chrome bodysuit that had tongues wagging. Pulled from Fall Winter 1995 Mugler Couture, his red carpet look at the Dune premiere ignited social media frenzy, with die-hard fans celebrating his fearless blend of casual cool and high-fashion references.
New York Premiere of 'A Complete Unknown,' December 2024
Embodying method acting on the A Complete Unknown press tour, Chalamet morphed into a younger Bob Dylan with a rugged black leather coat, bold red flannel shirt and soft gray scarf topped with a blue beanie. His dyed blonde hair and shaved mustache sealed the homage, merging performance with personal style.
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2025
Timothée Chalamet's Golden Globes look was a custom Tom Ford tuxedo with subtle sequin detailing and a modern twist. He paired the jacket with a button-down featuring a concealed placket and thin black pinstripes. A blue scarf, a Clash de Cartier bracelet and ring and Chalamet's signature messy quiff completed the ensemble, adding a touch of nonchalance to the formal look.
'A Complete Unknown' Premiere, January 2025
At Le Grand Rex, Chalamet redefined Parisian cool in a black leather jacket from Chanel’s Spring 2025 womenswear collection, with its oversized silver buttons stealing the spotlight. A vibrant pink scarf and a bleach-dyed baseball cap injected irreverence, blurring gender lines with precision.
'A Complete Unknown' Photocall: Berlinale, February 2025
For the Berlinale photocall, Chalamet mixed retro flair with modern edge, donning a Columbus Crew x Adidas (ADDYY) jacket paired with an Alexander McQueen skull scarf, Kikunobu star-studded jeans and Asics sneakers. The skull scarf paid homage to Dylan, yet the ensemble felt slightly disjointed—an experimental nod to his evolving style narrative. Despite the clash, his fearless risk-taking remained unmistakable.
2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards, February 2025
In London, the best-actor nominee opted for a double-breasted, all-black ensemble by Bottega Veneta that epitomized sleek minimalism. Departing from his signature athleisure moments, the refined silhouette proved that simplicity can make an unforgettable statement.
31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, February 2025
Fresh off his upset over Adrien Brody, Chalamet stunned in a slim-cut, single-breasted peak lapel leather blazer by Chrome Hearts paired with matching straight-leg pants. Underneath, a fluorescent green hand-dyed silk button-up and a bolo tie featuring the Féline de Cartier pendant—adorned with 78 diamonds—spoke to his penchant for daring detail.
97th Annual Academy Awards, March 2025
At this year’s Oscars, Chalamet boldly upended red-carpet tradition in a butter yellow leather suit by Givenchy, crafted under the fresh vision of Sarah Burton. This double-breasted marvel, paired with a monochrome silk shirt featuring a dazzling bejeweled closure and sleek loafers—sans belt—radiated audacious, modern flair. A risk as daring as it was unforgettable, the ensemble cemented his status as the night’s most eccentric style icon.