The Ultimate Guide to Tokyo’s Best Luxury Hotels
Ahead of a record-breaking travel boom, the capital’s best stays fuse futuristic comforts with artisanal touches—proof that Japanese hospitality is constantly being reimagined.Read More
Tokyo is bracing for an influx of 40 million visitors in 2025—a surge that eclipses even its own lofty past benchmarks. In a metropolis where centuries-old shrines abut A.I.-charged vending machines, the city’s high-end hotel scene is a parallel stage for tradition and reinvention. Whether you’re here to behold the spring cherry blossom spectacle, cheer on June’s sumo tournament, or trace autumn’s crimson foliage, each property reveals Tokyo’s dual nature: a place forever anchored by history yet unabashedly courting the future.
Marunouchi’s polished high-rises showcase global ambition—panoramic views and pristine executive lounges—while Ginza’s hushed boulevards nod to old-money poise. A few train stops over, Shibuya’s sidewalks bristle with sneaker-clad tastemakers and Roppongi caters to a cosmopolitan clientele still enamored with Japan’s subtle brand of elegance. Meanwhile, Shinjuku never sleeps, forever barreling forward with unbreakable momentum.
In the rarefied world of Tokyo’s luxury hotels, the real pivot point isn’t Egyptian cotton or in-room tech—it’s ethos. You’ll find sanctuaries meticulously designed to insulate you from the neon tidal wave outside, while others function as cultural connectors, offering modern interpretations of tea ceremonies and onsen so newcomers can dip a toe into centuries of custom. Then there are the iconoclasts—urban ryokans and reimagined heritage addresses—that seamlessly fuse age-old ritual with space-age convenience, echoing Tokyo’s refusal to be constrained by categories.
Ultimately, in Tokyo, lodging is more than a place to bed down—it’s a window into how the city breathes and evolves. Whether you’re riding the elevator to a minimalist perch above restless thoroughfares or slipping into a subterranean hot spring in an updated ryokan, the point is the perspective. Tokyo is alive and uncontained, part modern juggernaut, part living museum and these hotels—calm and confident or unapologetically hybrid—give you front-row seats to watch the city rewrite itself in real-time.
The Best Hotels in Tokyo
- Aman Tokyo
- Palace Hotel Tokyo
- Hotel Okura Tokyo
- Bulgari Hotel Tokyo
- Janu Tokyo
- Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo
- Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi
- The Peninsula Tokyo
- Takanawa Hanakohro
- Hoshinoya Tokyo
- Tokyo Edition, Toranomon
- The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
- Hotel New Otani Tokyo
- Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
- Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park
- Grand Hyatt Tokyo
- Conrad Tokyo
- Park Hyatt Tokyo
Aman Tokyo
- 1-5-6 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0004
Aman's first urban hotel pulls off a magic trick: creating monastery-like calm in Tokyo's frantic financial district. The 33rd-floor lobby stuns with its 98-foot paper lantern centerpiece, while 84 serene guest rooms start at a generous 765 square feet. What sets this five-star hotel apart isn't fancy gadgets but calculated emptiness—spaces designed for contemplation rather than stimulation. Deep soaking tubs positioned by floor-to-ceiling windows turn Tokyo's skyline into meditation object. The property recently enhanced its wellness offerings with traditional Japanese therapies alongside signature Aman treatments.
Palace Hotel Tokyo
- 1-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0005
This rare Japanese-owned luxury hotel stands confidently against international chains, investing $1.2 billion in its 2012 rebirth. The payoff? A Leading Hotels of the World property that feels genuinely of its place rather than merely in it. Half the 290 rooms feature balconies—Tokyo unicorns—directly overlooking the Imperial Palace moats. The hotel balances Japanese aesthetics with modern function without museum-like stiffness. Dining options span from Japan's only Alain Ducasse restaurant (Esterre) to Michelin-starred kaiseki at Wadakura.
Hotel Okura Tokyo
- 2-10-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0001
The Okura Tokyo reopened in 2019 under architect Yoshio Taniguchi, reaffirming its status as a mid-century design icon first unveiled in 1962. The Heritage Wing channels that classic Japanese aesthetic—soft lighting, ikebana flourishes, and temple-inspired silhouettes—while the Prestige Tower embodies a contemporary spin with soaring city views. Both honor the hotel’s revered design DNA, which once prompted a global campaign to save it from demolition. Now part of The Leading Hotels of the World, the property infuses heritage with fresh spa treatments and artful omotenashi. A subdued color palette, reconstructed furnishings, and carefully curated tea ceremony spaces echo the calm that defined the original. It’s a hotel that folds decades of history into a refined, modern Tokyo retreat.
Bulgari Hotel Tokyo
- 2-2-1 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0028
Bulgari’s first Tokyo address elevates the brand’s Italian panache into rarefied Japanese territory—literally. Spread across the top six floors of the new 45-story Tokyo Midtown Yaesu tower, this 98-room beacon marries Italian design tropes (Venetian glass chandeliers, Carrara marble) with artisanal local accents (centuries-old textiles from Kyoto, wood portals echoing traditional temple architecture). The result is a smooth cross-cultural conversation rather than a clashing duet. Stepping off the ground-floor elevators, you’ll glimpse a bespoke brooch depicting Mount Fuji—commissioned by Bulgari in the 1970s for its first Japanese client—hinting at the hotel’s guiding concept: timeless artistry bridging Italy and Japan. Upstairs, saffron-hued headboards and custom gold ceilings harmonize with subdued granite bathrooms and meticulously placed washi-like screens.
Janu Tokyo
- Azabudai Hills, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0041
Aman's "accessible" sister brand made a dramatic entrance into Tokyo's saturated luxury market through counterintuitive positioning—the hotel occupies lower floors rather than predictable tower crowns, creating resident-like immersion in real Tokyo life rather than observation from a safe remove. The lofted lobby channels rarified members-only club energy without exclusionary stiffness, attracting fashion-conscious guests and locals flowing between dining concepts and wellness spaces. The design program reflects this democratic luxury approach through multiple architect collaborations yielding distinct personalities across public and private spaces. Traditional Japanese elements undergo thoughtful reinterpretation, like shoji screens becoming metal-and-fabric rolling panels.
Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo
- 2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-8328
Mandarin Oriental zigged when others zagged, choosing historic Nihonbashi over trendier districts. This decision connects guests with Tokyo's commercial origins—you're staying at the starting point of all roads in feudal Japan. The 38th-floor lobby contrasts Tokyo's sprawl against interior elements crafted by century-old Kyoto artisans. Recently updated rooms incorporate neighborhood references while keeping practical luxuries like heated bamboo bathroom floors. The property's 13 restaurants and bars aren't afterthoughts but destinations, particularly Sushi Sora, with its intimate counter experience. For travelers seeking connection to Tokyo's mercantile heritage, Mandarin Oriental delivers substance beyond symbols.
Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi
- 1-2-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0004
Opening during pandemic lockdowns in 2020 took nerve, but Four Seasons created Tokyo's most forward-thinking luxury hotel while everyone was looking elsewhere. Designer Jean-Michel Gathy brought unexpected intellectual touches—the 39th-floor reception features wall-to-wall books on Japanese culture. The 193 rooms incorporate materials typically absent from chain hotels: hand-plastered washi walls, structural timber elements and furniture using traditional joinery. The property also boasts Tokyo's most ambitious sustainability initiative, eliminating single-use plastics and installing an on-site hydroponic garden supplying hotel restaurants.
The Peninsula Tokyo
- 1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0006
Peninsula made a bold statement in 2007 with this freestanding, 24-story tower set at a crossroads linking Tokyo’s financial center and upscale shopping districts. Its 314 rooms deliver tech that genuinely helps—think multi-lingual control panels rather than gimmicky gadgets—while the hotel’s signature fleet of “Peninsula Green” Rolls-Royce Phantoms continues a brand tradition dating to the 1970s. Gone are the old Mini Coopers? Not entirely; they remain part of a broader transport offering for quick jaunts. But the real star for nightlife is Peter, the rooftop bar that’s attracted in-the-know Tokyoites since opening.
Takanawa Hanakohro
- 108-8612 Tokyo, Minato City, Takanawa 3-13-1
Opened in 2022, this property reinvented a historic hotel wing as something genuinely new: urban ryokan executed without compromise. Sixteen exclusive villas scatter throughout a preserved two-acre Edo-period Japanese garden, creating traditional experiences impossible at conventional hotels. Personal attendants coordinate kaiseki dining and cultural activities while discreetly managing modern needs. Where competitors incorporate decorative Japanese elements, Hanakohro starts with authentic ryokan principles before carefully adding contemporary comforts.
Hoshinoya Tokyo
- 1-9-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0004
This property demonstrated conceptual courage by transplanting rural ryokan principles into Tokyo's financial center. Architect Rie Azuma wrapped the 17-story tower in metal lattice inspired by traditional koshi screens, filtering natural light into interior spaces. Inside, each floor functions as an independent ryokan, with dedicated lounge serving seasonal tea and attendants familiar with individual preferences. The game-changing amenity sits up top—natural hot spring baths fed from below Tokyo's financial center, creating a transformative experience typically requiring a rural journey. For travelers intimidated by traditional ryokans but curious about authentic experiences, Hoshinoya provides an ideal introduction.
Tokyo Edition, Toranomon
- 4-1-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0001
Edition solved a tough equation in 2020: creating an authentically Japanese contemporary hotel without relying on cherry blossoms and calligraphy motifs. The 206 rooms blend minimalist restraint with genuinely comfortable living—floor-to-ceiling windows frame city views, custom furniture by Shinichiro Ogata adds substance and deep soaking tubs facing Tokyo Tower elevate bathing to main event. The public spaces create the real difference—The Jade Room terrace offers Tokyo's largest hotel outdoor space while The Lobby Bar attracts actual Tokyo creative professionals rather than just tourists.
The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
- Tokyo Midtown 9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6245
Sometimes height matters. Occupying the top floors of Tokyo's tallest tower, Ritz-Carlton leverages elevation for instant impact. The 53rd-floor lobby makes no small statement with 150-foot ceilings, massive crystal chandelier in bamboo leaf pattern and windows framing Mount Fuji on clear days. The 245 rooms incorporate more Japanese elements while maintaining expected luxury. The property embraces calculated exclusivity through its newcomer restaurant Héritage by Kei Kobayashi—helmed by Paris' first Asian chef with a Michelin star—and The Bar serving Tokyo's most expensive martini at $2,590, including an authentic one-carat diamond.
Hotel New Otani Tokyo
- 4-1 Kioi-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-8578
Built for the 1964 Olympics, New Otani demonstrates how Japanese hotels evolve while preserving traditions. Its centerpiece—a 10-acre Japanese garden dating to 1606—received a complete restoration for the hotel's 60th anniversary, reintroducing rare plants from Edo-period gardening texts. The 1,479 rooms span three distinct experiences: The Main building integrating modern comforts into historic structure, Garden Tower offering contemporary design with garden views and Executive House Zen providing boutique exclusivity with ryokan service touches.
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
- 1-23-4 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0001
Hyatt's lifestyle brand made architectural statement for its 2014 Tokyo debut by occupying Toranomon Hills' top six floors plus ground-level chapel. Space Copenhagen and Shinichiro Ogata created interiors rejecting typical luxury formality through open layouts and natural materials. The 164 rooms feature unfinished walnut paneling, furniture incorporating traditional Japanese-style joinery and circular soaking tubs. Andaz differentiated through calculated informality—eliminating front desks for roving check-in staff and creating flexible social spaces.
Trunk Hotel Yoyogi Park
- 5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001
Trunk's third Tokyo location builds on founder Yoshitaka Nojiri's "social hotel" concept, extending from Cat Street and the single-room Kagurazaka House to this park-adjacent Shibuya property. The rooms embrace Scandi-chic minimalism while maintaining Japanese spatial efficiency—raw concrete, rich wood and custom furnishings create environments that feel designed rather than decorated. Entry-level accommodations leverage park views to create psychological space where physical dimensions remain modest. The artwork throughout—created by special-needs artists through a non-profit initiative and available for purchase—adds social consciousness to aesthetic considerations.
Grand Hyatt Tokyo
- 6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032
This cornerstone of Roppongi's internationalized scene has maintained relevance through strategic renovation since 2003. The 2022 refurbishment updated all 387 rooms while preserving signature elements like granite and oak bathrooms. The hotel has recently introduced innovative "Artist Lofts"—converting corner suites into live/work spaces with separate studio areas and specialized equipment for different artistic disciplines. The property's location within Tokyo Midtown connects guests directly to premier shopping, Suntory Museum and Tadao Ando's 21_21 Design Sight. Grand Hyatt's culinary program represents its competitive advantage—housing 10 distinct concepts, including Michelin-recognized venues.
Conrad Tokyo
- 1-9-1 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-7337
Occupying Tokyo Shiodome Building's top ten floors, Conrad leverages elevation for distinctive arrival—the 28th-floor sky lobby features soaring ceilings and Tokyo Bay panoramas. The 290 spacious rooms reference Tokyo's maritime heritage with custom furnishings crafted by Setouchi region boatbuilders using traditional shipbuilding techniques. The property distinguishes itself through culinary commitment—housing Michelin-starred China Blue alongside Japanese and Mediterranean restaurants with bay views through double-height windows. The Shiodome location provides the unusual combination of weekday business district convenience and weekend tranquility increasingly difficult to find among Tokyo luxury properties, with direct subway access creating a practical advantage for guests.
Park Hyatt Tokyo
- 3-7-1-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 163-1055
Before "Lost in Translation" made it famous, Park Hyatt Tokyo had already pioneered the concept of elevating luxury above Tokyo's chaos. Fourteen floors atop Kenzo Tange's skyscraper house 177 rooms designed with rare patience—12-foot ceilings, Hokkaido water elm paneling and furniture that's aged magnificently since 1994. The property's secret weapon isn't design, but people—staff careers measured in decades create service impossible to script. The 47th-floor New York Grill still draws crowds for its perfect storm of altitude, lighting and skyline views, proving some classics need no reinvention. Note: The hotel is currently closed for a comprehensive renovation and scheduled to reopen in autumn 2025.