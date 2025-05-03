Ten Highlights From New York’s Spring Marquee Auctions

Lucio Fontana's Gold End Of God

Offered separately as part of the single-owner sale dedicated to Daniella Luxembourg’s $30 million trove, which will precede Sotheby’s The Now and Contemporary Evening Auction, Concetto spaziale, La fine di Dio is one of the rare gold examples from the thirty-piece series The End of God—paintings that represent the absolute apex of Fontana’s artistic œuvre.

With its ovular form evoking both eternity and generation, yet violently lacerated with punctures and slashes reminiscent of the lunar surface, the work fully embodies Fontana’s groundbreaking pursuit of a space both within and beyond the canvas, “tied to the cosmos as it endlessly expands beyond the confining plane of the picture.” Conceived in the aftermath of the moon landing, the series marks an aesthetic and philosophical rupture with previous notions of painting and reality—a release of new energy and spatial experience as humanity entered a new chapter of civilization.

In spirit, the series echoes Nietzsche’s declaration that “God is dead”; Fontana signals here the collapse of traditional religious, metaphysical and artistic belief in the modern age. As he wrote in his Manifesto Blanco, “The discovery of new physical forces, the mastery of matter and space, have gradually imposed unprecedented conditions on mankind… Calling on this change in man’s nature, the moral and psychological changes of all human relations and activities, we leave behind all known art-forms, and commence the development of an art based on the union of time and space.”

With La fine di Dio, Fontana arrived at a radical synthesis of existence, nature and matter, binding them into a singular cosmic unity. The work comes to auction with both an irrevocable bid and a third-party guarantee. Last May, Sotheby’s sold another Fine di Dio from the esteemed Rachofsky Collection—a 1964 yellow example, one of only four—for $22,969,800 against a $20-30 million estimate. Given its rarity and resonance, this gold version has strong potential to surpass the current $29.2 million auction record for the series, set at Christie’s New York in 2015 for another yellow example.